[1] Slamon DJ et al.; Ribociclib and endocrine therapy as adjuvant treatment in patients with HR+/HER2− early breast cancer: Primary results from the phase III NATALEE trial. J Clin Oncol 41, 2023 (suppl 17; abstr LBA500); 10.1200/JCO.2023.41.17_suppl.LBA500