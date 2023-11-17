Hyperthyroidism therapy: What can decision support systems already achieve?

This recommendation assigns suggested dosages to different FT4 intervals and is shown graphically in Fig.. This plot highlights that the suggested dosing at 48.0 pmol Lmay be non-practicable. If one were to adhere strictly to the recommendation, a patient with 47.9 pmol Lwould be prescribed 20 mg MMI, while a patient with 48.1 pmol Lwould receive a prescription for 30 mg. The measurement of FT4 is strongly dependent on the measurement method. For instance, in one study [] the FT4 values of the same patients, measured by using two different methods, correlated only with a Spearman correlation coefficient of. If the underlying measurement of FT4 is subject to such uncertainty, the discontinuity in dosage at 48.0 pmol Lseems unjustified and inconsistent.

Recommendations from professional medical organizations can be interpreted as a simple form of support system. However, few are available and doctors mostly have to rely on their personal experiences regarding dose titration. Among the limited specific recommendations for the treatment of Graves’ disease, one is provided by the American Thyroid Association , suggesting

Computer aided support systems

For more advanced computer-aided support systems, a mathematical model is usually required. In order to be able to assess what support systems for hyperthyroidism therapy can already achieve, it is important to assess how well the disease can be described mathematically.

Dietrich et al provides a detailed overview of methods for the mathematical description of the HPT-axis [14]. However, it is mentioned that only a few mathematical models are actually used in clinics [14]. Many of the models do not consider the antibodies that lead to Graves' disease [15, 16]. Both models showed in [15, 16] are highly sophisticated, using a large number of differential equations and patient specific parameters to model thyroid behavior. Due to the high number of parameters, these models are primarily evaluated qualitatively rather than quantitatively, since tuning numerous parameters present challenges in validation with real patient data. If the number of observations, i.e., blood measurements at a single appointment, is smaller than the number of model parameters, generally one encounters many possible solutions for patient-specific model parameters [17]. This, in turn, renders support systems unable to accurately predict future hormone development. Given the significant intra-individual variability among patients and the sporadic measurement of blood parameters—usually performed every few weeks—it is impractical to employ models with dozens of internal patient parameters as clinical support systems.

For instance, one study [10] demonstrates a possible treatment for Graves' disease using the drug methimazole, administered by a model predictive controller (MPC). The disease process could be modelled using the model shown in the supplementary material of [18], which builds upon the preliminary work of [15, 19, 20]. Although the antibodies that cause Graves' disease are not directly present in the model, the disease process can still be simulated by adjusting parameters such as secretion capacity and introducing a relationship between methimazole and the activity of TPO [10]. This makes that study [10] one of the few sources proposing a support system for treating Graves' disease. Unfortunately, it is stated in [10] that this support system can only be used if the hormone concentrations can be measured daily, if the results of the measurements are available immediately and if all states of the model can be measured. Moreover, for this type of MPC, the individual patient parameters would also need to be known. Consequently, the practical application of this support system currently remains not feasible for use in clinical routine. Nevertheless, it must be noted that these complex models provide an important insight into the disease process and can reflect various disease patterns.

Another model describing the progression of Graves' disease is provided by Pandiyan et al. [21]. This model has 13 patient-specific parameters and has been validated with patient data. Although this model in principle allows for its use as a predictor and thus as a support system, the paper [21] does not explicitly carry out this application. In [22] it was demonstrated that certain inconsistencies in the used input function render it unfit for use as a support system.

Meng published an approach to determine the dose amount for Graves' patient in 2019 [8]. This approach does not take into account the antibody concentration. Moreover, the model's structure can lead to drastic changes in FT4 levels in very short periods of time. Such rapid changes would not be possible in real life, considering that the known half life of FT4 is approximately seven days [4]. Meng mentions that half-life can shorten to 3‑4 days in the hyperthyroid state, but even then the decreases obtained from the model are too rapid.

In conclusion, only the publications [5, 8, 10, 21] provide a foundation for support systems in treating Graves' disease, as indicated by the literature search. Among these, [5] is the only approach that is explicitly designed for a practical use, as it is able to make a decision based solely on FT4 measurement despite long time intervals between follow-up measurements.