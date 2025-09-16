Zolbetuximab and the novel biomarker claudin 18.2 in the treatment of gastroesophageal adenocarcinoma

In this review, we explore the biological role of claudin 18.2, highlight the clinical characteristics of claudin 18.2-positive gastroesophageal cancer, and summarize both past and current clinical trial evidence focusing on claudin 18.2 inhibition in advanced gastroesophageal adenocarcinoma. Additionally, we propose a treatment algorithm for integrating zolbetuximab as a novel therapeutic approach in the context of current biomarker-driven strategies for gastroesophageal cancer and briefly discuss its safety profile and impact on quality of life.

The development of claudin 18.2-targeted therapies offers new hope for improving these outcomes. Claudin 18.2 is a tight junction protein normally expressed in nonmalignant gastric epithelium; however, it becomes aberrantly exposed on the tumor cell surface during malignant transformation, rendering it an accessible target for antibody-based cancer therapies. In the phase III SPOTLIGHT and GLOW trials, zolbetuximab, an anti-claudin 18.2 monoclonal antibody, demonstrated significant improvements in OS and progression-free survival (PFS) when combined with chemotherapy in patients with previously untreated gastroesophageal tumors expressing high levels of claudin 18.2 [].

Systemic chemotherapy, generally a fluoropyrimidine combined with oxaliplatin—either capecitabine plus oxaliplatin (CAPOX) or 5‑fluorouracil, and oxaliplatin (FOLFOX)—is considered the standard-of-care treatment backbone for patients with advanced-stage gastroesophageal cancer []. Based on specific biomarker expression profiles, this chemotherapy backbone can be further enhanced with antibodies targeting the human epidermal growth factor receptor (HER2) and/or programmed death-ligand 1 (PD-L1) []. Despite these therapeutic advancements, the prognosis for patients with gastroesophageal carcinoma remains poor, with a median overall survival (OS) of approximately 14–20 months [].

Although some evidence suggests that tight junctions may play a suppressive role in carcinogenesis, no conclusive data currently establish a direct link between claudin 18.2 expression and cancer development []. Nevertheless, the disruption of tight junction integrity due to abnormal and disorganized claudin expression can lead to a loss of cellular polarity, impaired differentiation, and increased invasiveness—factors that may contribute to proliferation and carcinogenesis (Fig.; []). The differential polarity between nonmalignant and tumor cells, along with the resultant shift of claudin 18.2 expression from tight junctions to the more exposed parts of the cell membrane, likely explains the specificity and therapeutic potential of claudin 18.2-targeted treatments.

In 1998, following the discovery of occludins, Furuse, Tsukita, and colleagues successfully characterized a novel small molecule within tight junction components []. The molecule was given the name “claudin,” derived from the Latin word, which means “to close.” Two splice variants of claudin 18 have been identified: isoform 1 (claudin 18.1), which is primarily expressed in the nonmalignant alveolar epithelium and is either absent or minimally expressed in gastric epithelium; and isoform 2 (claudin 18.2), which is predominantly expressed in gastric epithelial cells [].

The junctional complex of epithelial cells comprises tight junctions, adherens junctions, and desmosomes, which collectively contribute to the lateral integrity and mechanical strength of the mucosal epithelium []. Tight junctions are located at the apical end of the lateral membrane, functioning as a physical barrier that regulates paracellular permeability and substrate transport (Fig.; []).

Cellular polarity and distribution of claudin 18.2 within the mucosal membrane of gastric epithelial cells, and disruption of cellular polarity with disorganized claudin 18.2 expression on malignant cells. (Figure adapted from [])

Data from a prior retrospective analysis suggest an enrichment of claudin 18.2 positivity in tumors with poor prognostic features such as signet ring cell carcinoma histology (20.5% vs. 12.0%, respectively) []. However, across most studies, the prognosis of patients with claudin 18.2-positive cancers appears similar to that of patients with claudin 18.2-negative disease [].

The assessment of claudin 18.2 positivity generally parallels that of HER2 evaluation. Immunohistochemistry (IHC)-based assays are used to determine claudin 18.2 expression, with various clinical trials applying different cutoff thresholds. Most recently, the SPOTLIGHT and GLOW trials—discussed in detail below—used a cutoff of ≥ 75% tumor cells demonstrating 2+ or 3+ staining intensity on a scale from 0 to 3 []. Aggregated data from those trials for 4507 screened patients with advanced or metastatic gastroesophageal adenocarcinoma showed that 38.4% of patients had claudin 18.2-positive tumors []. Statistically significant differences in claudin 18.2 positivity were observed between White (42.3%) and Asian (36.4%) patients (< 0.001). Associations between claudin 18.2 expression and both age and sex were also reported: patients ≤ 65 years had a higher prevalence of claudin 18.2-positive tumors (40.9%) compared to those > 65 years (34.3%). Additionally, a higher proportion of female patients exhibited claudin 18.2-positive cancers (42.8%) compared to male patients (36.2%). Claudin 18.2 positivity was more prevalent in tumors with diffuse-type histology (48.3%) than in those with intestinal-type histology (38.8%). Despite these significant associations between claudin 18.2 expression and certain clinical parameters, the absolute differences in prevalence across most groups are relatively small. Furthermore, no remarkable differences in claudin 18.2 positivity have been observed between gastric and gastroesophageal junction (GEJ) cancers [].

Past and current clinical evidence on claudin 18.2 inhibition with zolbetuximab in advanced gastroesophageal cancers

12 ]. This chimeric IgG1 monoclonal antibody contains an active Fc domain, enabling the induction of antitumor immune responses through antibody-dependent cellular cytotoxicity (ADCC) and complement-dependent cytotoxicity (CDC). Zolbetuximab, initially known as IMAB362, binds to a unique epitope within the first extracellular loop of claudin 18.2 []. This chimeric IgG1 monoclonal antibody contains an active Fc domain, enabling the induction of antitumor immune responses through antibody-dependent cellular cytotoxicity (ADCC) and complement-dependent cytotoxicity (CDC).

1 21 ]). The objective response rate (ORR) was higher among patients with strong claudin 18.2 expression (defined as ≥ 2+ in ≥ 70% of tumor cells). Grade 3–4 vomiting and nausea were the most frequent severe adverse events; however, these were less common in patients who had previously undergone gastrectomy. Most adverse events occurred during the first two infusions and were manageable through infusion rate adjustments or temporary interruptions. Study Phase Line Zolbetuximab dosage Chemo backbone Claudin 18.2 definition Tumor location ORR (%) mPFS mOS Grade 3‑4 Vomiting (%) Grade 3‑4 nausea (%) MONO 21 ] IIa Second or later Zolbetuximab 300 mg/m2 ( n = 4) or 600 mg/m2 None IHC score ≥ 2+ on ≥ 50% of tumor cells G/GEJ/Esophagus 9 – – 22 15 FAST 22 ] II First Zolbetuximab 800 mg/m2 then 600 mg/m2 EOX IHC score ≥ 2+ on ≥ 40% of tumor cells G/GEJ/Esophagus 39 vs 25 7.5 vs 5.3 mo, HR 0.44, p < 0.0005 13 vs 8.3 mo, HR: 0.55, p < 0.0005 10.4 vs 3.6 6.5 vs 4.8 SPOTLIGHT 8 ] III First Zolbetuximab 800 mg/m2 then 600 mg/m2 mFOLFOX6 IHC score ≥ 2+ on ≥ 75% of tumor cells G/GEJ 48 vs 48 10.6 vs 8.7 mo, HR 0.75, p = 0.0066 18.2 vs 15.5 mo, HR 0.75, p = 0.0053 16.6 vs 6 16 vs 6 GLOW 7 ] III First Zolbetuximab 800 mg/m2 then 600 mg/m2 CAPOX IHC score ≥ 2+ on ≥ 75% of tumor cells G/GEJ 54 vs 49 8.2 vs 6.8 mo, HR 0.69, p = 0.0007 14.4 vs 12.2 mo, HR 0.77, p = 0.012 12.2 vs 3.6 8.7 vs 2.4 The phase IIa MONO study investigated zolbetuximab monotherapy in patients with advanced-stage gastric, GEJ or esophageal cancers expressing claudin 18.2 (Table; []). The objective response rate (ORR) was higher among patients with strong claudin 18.2 expression (defined as ≥ 2+ in ≥ 70% of tumor cells). Grade 3–4 vomiting and nausea were the most frequent severe adverse events; however, these were less common in patients who had previously undergone gastrectomy. Most adverse events occurred during the first two infusions and were manageable through infusion rate adjustments or temporary interruptions.

1 22 ]. Zolbetuximab was administered at a loading dose of 800 mg/m2 followed by 600 mg/m2 every 3 weeks. Median PFS and OS were significantly longer in the zolbetuximab plus EOX group compared to EOX plus placebo (Table 1 The phase II FAST trial enrolled 334 patients with gastric, GEJ, or esophageal adenocarcinomas exhibiting claudin 18.2 expression (≥ 2+ in ≥ 40% of tumor cells; Table). This randomized study evaluated the efficacy and safety of zolbetuximab in combination with epirubicin, oxaliplatin, and capecitabine (EOX) as first-line therapy at advanced setting []. Zolbetuximab was administered at a loading dose of 800 mg/mfollowed by 600 mg/mevery 3 weeks. Median PFS and OS were significantly longer in the zolbetuximab plus EOX group compared to EOX plus placebo (Table).

7 , 8 , 23 ]. Both studies employed a claudin 18.2 expression cutoff of ≥ 75% of tumor cells, determined using automated immunostaining, which was deemed to be equivalent to a 70% cutoff used in manual staining approaches, such as in the FAST trial. Motivated by these findings, two randomized global phase III trials—SPOTLIGHT and GLOW—were conducted to further assess the efficacy and safety of zolbetuximab combined with standard-of-care chemotherapy in previously untreated patients with HER2-negative, claudin 18.2-positive, locally advanced unresectable or metastatic gastric or GEJ adenocarcinoma []. Both studies employed a claudin 18.2 expression cutoff of ≥ 75% of tumor cells, determined using automated immunostaining, which was deemed to be equivalent to a 70% cutoff used in manual staining approaches, such as in the FAST trial.

Modified FOLFOX6 (mFOLFOX6) was used in SPOTLIGHT, while capecitabine and oxaliplatin (CAPOX) was used in GLOW as chemotherapy backbones. SPOTLIGHT predominantly enrolled patients from outside Asia (68.7%), with the majority of Asian participants treated in Japan. In contrast, 62.1% of patients in GLOW were enrolled in Asia, primarily in China.

1 Both trials demonstrated statistically significant improvements in median PFS (the primary endpoint) and median OS with zolbetuximab plus chemotherapy versus placebo plus chemotherapy (Table). However, ORRs were not significantly different between treatment arms.

23 ]. In this report, median PFS was 9.2 months in the zolbetuximab arm versus 8.2 months in the placebo arm (hazard ratio [HR] 0.71). Median OS was 16.4 months with zolbetuximab compared to 13.7 months with placebo (HR 0.77; 95% confidence interval [CI] 0.67–0.89). The most frequently reported treatment-emergent adverse events (TEAEs) associated with zolbetuximab were nausea (76.0% vs. 56.2%) and vomiting (66.8% vs. 34.2%), particularly prominent during the first treatment cycle but decreasing in frequency from the second cycle onward. No new safety signals were identified compared to earlier data cutoffs. Recently, the results of the planned final OS analysis and an updated evaluation of additional efficacy and safety endpoints were reported based on a pooled analysis of the SPOTLIGHT and GLOW trials []. In this report, median PFS was 9.2 months in the zolbetuximab arm versus 8.2 months in the placebo arm (hazard ratio [HR] 0.71). Median OS was 16.4 months with zolbetuximab compared to 13.7 months with placebo (HR 0.77; 95% confidence interval [CI] 0.67–0.89). The most frequently reported treatment-emergent adverse events (TEAEs) associated with zolbetuximab were nausea (76.0% vs. 56.2%) and vomiting (66.8% vs. 34.2%), particularly prominent during the first treatment cycle but decreasing in frequency from the second cycle onward. No new safety signals were identified compared to earlier data cutoffs.

24 ]. In both SPOTLIGHT and GLOW, patients in the zolbetuximab arms reported similar outcomes in HRQoL domains as those in the placebo arms. Although nausea and vomiting were more pronounced in experimental arm, there were no clinically meaningful differences in HRQoL scores between treatment groups. Changes from baseline in global health status and health-related quality of life (HRQoL) were generally comparable across both treatment groups []. In both SPOTLIGHT and GLOW, patients in the zolbetuximab arms reported similar outcomes in HRQoL domains as those in the placebo arms. Although nausea and vomiting were more pronounced in experimental arm, there were no clinically meaningful differences in HRQoL scores between treatment groups.

1 ]. In summary, the combination of zolbetuximab and chemotherapy significantly improved PFS and OS compared with placebo plus chemotherapy, without negatively impacting patient-reported quality of life. Based on these findings, zolbetuximab has received regulatory approval in multiple regions including Europe, North America, and Japan for the treatment of patients with claudin 18.2-positive advanced or metastatic gastroesophageal adenocarcinoma [].