Zolbetuximab and the novel biomarker claudin 18.2 in the treatment of gastroesophageal adenocarcinoma
- 11.09.2025
- short review
Summary
Systemic chemotherapy remains the standard treatment for advanced gastroesophageal cancer, typically combining a fluoropyrimidine with oxaliplatin. Despite recent advances through biomarker-driven therapies, overall prognosis remains poor. Claudin 18.2, a tight junction protein aberrantly exposed on tumor cells, has emerged as a novel therapeutic target. The phase III SPOTLIGHT and GLOW trials demonstrated improved survival outcomes with zolbetuximab, an anti-claudin 18.2 monoclonal antibody, combined with chemotherapy in patients with claudin 18.2-positive tumors. This review summarizes the biological role of claudin 18.2, current clinical trial evidence, integration of zolbetuximab into treatment algorithms, and considerations regarding its safety and impact on quality of life.
Introduction
Systemic chemotherapy, generally a fluoropyrimidine combined with oxaliplatin—either capecitabine plus oxaliplatin (CAPOX) or 5‑fluorouracil, and oxaliplatin (FOLFOX)—is considered the standard-of-care treatment backbone for patients with advanced-stage gastroesophageal cancer [1]. Based on specific biomarker expression profiles, this chemotherapy backbone can be further enhanced with antibodies targeting the human epidermal growth factor receptor (HER2) and/or programmed death-ligand 1 (PD-L1) [2‐6]. Despite these therapeutic advancements, the prognosis for patients with gastroesophageal carcinoma remains poor, with a median overall survival (OS) of approximately 14–20 months [2‐6].
The development of claudin 18.2-targeted therapies offers new hope for improving these outcomes. Claudin 18.2 is a tight junction protein normally expressed in nonmalignant gastric epithelium; however, it becomes aberrantly exposed on the tumor cell surface during malignant transformation, rendering it an accessible target for antibody-based cancer therapies. In the phase III SPOTLIGHT and GLOW trials, zolbetuximab, an anti-claudin 18.2 monoclonal antibody, demonstrated significant improvements in OS and progression-free survival (PFS) when combined with chemotherapy in patients with previously untreated gastroesophageal tumors expressing high levels of claudin 18.2 [7, 8].
In this review, we explore the biological role of claudin 18.2, highlight the clinical characteristics of claudin 18.2-positive gastroesophageal cancer, and summarize both past and current clinical trial evidence focusing on claudin 18.2 inhibition in advanced gastroesophageal adenocarcinoma. Additionally, we propose a treatment algorithm for integrating zolbetuximab as a novel therapeutic approach in the context of current biomarker-driven strategies for gastroesophageal cancer and briefly discuss its safety profile and impact on quality of life.
Claudin 18.2 as a novel biomarker in gastroesophageal tumors
The junctional complex of epithelial cells comprises tight junctions, adherens junctions, and desmosomes, which collectively contribute to the lateral integrity and mechanical strength of the mucosal epithelium [9]. Tight junctions are located at the apical end of the lateral membrane, functioning as a physical barrier that regulates paracellular permeability and substrate transport (Fig. 1; [10]).
In 1998, following the discovery of occludins, Furuse, Tsukita, and colleagues successfully characterized a novel small molecule within tight junction components [11]. The molecule was given the name “claudin,” derived from the Latin word claudere, which means “to close.” Two splice variants of claudin 18 have been identified: isoform 1 (claudin 18.1), which is primarily expressed in the nonmalignant alveolar epithelium and is either absent or minimally expressed in gastric epithelium; and isoform 2 (claudin 18.2), which is predominantly expressed in gastric epithelial cells [12].
Although some evidence suggests that tight junctions may play a suppressive role in carcinogenesis, no conclusive data currently establish a direct link between claudin 18.2 expression and cancer development [13]. Nevertheless, the disruption of tight junction integrity due to abnormal and disorganized claudin expression can lead to a loss of cellular polarity, impaired differentiation, and increased invasiveness—factors that may contribute to proliferation and carcinogenesis (Fig. 1; [14]). The differential polarity between nonmalignant and tumor cells, along with the resultant shift of claudin 18.2 expression from tight junctions to the more exposed parts of the cell membrane, likely explains the specificity and therapeutic potential of claudin 18.2-targeted treatments.
Clinical features of claudin 18.2-positive gastroesophageal cancers
The assessment of claudin 18.2 positivity generally parallels that of HER2 evaluation. Immunohistochemistry (IHC)-based assays are used to determine claudin 18.2 expression, with various clinical trials applying different cutoff thresholds. Most recently, the SPOTLIGHT and GLOW trials—discussed in detail below—used a cutoff of ≥ 75% tumor cells demonstrating 2+ or 3+ staining intensity on a scale from 0 to 3 [7, 8]. Aggregated data from those trials for 4507 screened patients with advanced or metastatic gastroesophageal adenocarcinoma showed that 38.4% of patients had claudin 18.2-positive tumors [16]. Statistically significant differences in claudin 18.2 positivity were observed between White (42.3%) and Asian (36.4%) patients (P < 0.001). Associations between claudin 18.2 expression and both age and sex were also reported: patients ≤ 65 years had a higher prevalence of claudin 18.2-positive tumors (40.9%) compared to those > 65 years (34.3%). Additionally, a higher proportion of female patients exhibited claudin 18.2-positive cancers (42.8%) compared to male patients (36.2%). Claudin 18.2 positivity was more prevalent in tumors with diffuse-type histology (48.3%) than in those with intestinal-type histology (38.8%). Despite these significant associations between claudin 18.2 expression and certain clinical parameters, the absolute differences in prevalence across most groups are relatively small. Furthermore, no remarkable differences in claudin 18.2 positivity have been observed between gastric and gastroesophageal junction (GEJ) cancers [16].
Data from a prior retrospective analysis suggest an enrichment of claudin 18.2 positivity in tumors with poor prognostic features such as signet ring cell carcinoma histology (20.5% vs. 12.0%, respectively) [17]. However, across most studies, the prognosis of patients with claudin 18.2-positive cancers appears similar to that of patients with claudin 18.2-negative disease [17‐19].
Notably, claudin 18.2 expression demonstrates some degree of heterogeneity between primary and metastatic gastric cancer tissues, with a reported discordance rate of approximately 20% [20].
Past and current clinical evidence on claudin 18.2 inhibition with zolbetuximab in advanced gastroesophageal cancers
Zolbetuximab, initially known as IMAB362, binds to a unique epitope within the first extracellular loop of claudin 18.2 [12]. This chimeric IgG1 monoclonal antibody contains an active Fc domain, enabling the induction of antitumor immune responses through antibody-dependent cellular cytotoxicity (ADCC) and complement-dependent cytotoxicity (CDC).
The phase IIa MONO study investigated zolbetuximab monotherapy in patients with advanced-stage gastric, GEJ or esophageal cancers expressing claudin 18.2 (Table 1; [21]). The objective response rate (ORR) was higher among patients with strong claudin 18.2 expression (defined as ≥ 2+ in ≥ 70% of tumor cells). Grade 3–4 vomiting and nausea were the most frequent severe adverse events; however, these were less common in patients who had previously undergone gastrectomy. Most adverse events occurred during the first two infusions and were manageable through infusion rate adjustments or temporary interruptions.
Table 1
Clinical parameters in trials investigating zolbetuximab in advanced gastroesophageal carcinoma patients
Study
Phase
Line
Zolbetuximab dosage
Chemo backbone
Claudin 18.2 definition
Tumor location
ORR
(%)
mPFS
mOS
Grade 3‑4 Vomiting
(%)
Grade 3‑4 nausea
(%)
MONO
[21]
IIa
Second or later
Zolbetuximab 300 mg/m2 (n = 4) or 600 mg/m2
None
IHC score ≥ 2+ on ≥ 50% of tumor cells
G/GEJ/Esophagus
9
–
–
22
15
FAST
[22]
II
First
Zolbetuximab 800 mg/m2 then 600 mg/m2
EOX
IHC score ≥ 2+ on ≥ 40% of tumor cells
G/GEJ/Esophagus
39 vs 25
7.5 vs 5.3 mo, HR 0.44, p < 0.0005
13 vs 8.3 mo, HR: 0.55, p < 0.0005
10.4 vs 3.6
6.5 vs 4.8
SPOTLIGHT
[8]
III
First
Zolbetuximab 800 mg/m2 then 600 mg/m2
mFOLFOX6
IHC score ≥ 2+ on ≥ 75% of tumor cells
G/GEJ
48 vs 48
10.6 vs 8.7 mo, HR 0.75, p = 0.0066
18.2 vs 15.5 mo, HR 0.75, p = 0.0053
16.6 vs 6
16 vs 6
GLOW
[7]
III
First
Zolbetuximab 800 mg/m2 then 600 mg/m2
CAPOX
IHC score ≥ 2+ on ≥ 75% of tumor cells
G/GEJ
54 vs 49
8.2 vs 6.8 mo, HR 0.69, p = 0.0007
14.4 vs 12.2 mo, HR 0.77, p = 0.012
12.2 vs 3.6
8.7 vs 2.4
The phase II FAST trial enrolled 334 patients with gastric, GEJ, or esophageal adenocarcinomas exhibiting claudin 18.2 expression (≥ 2+ in ≥ 40% of tumor cells; Table 1). This randomized study evaluated the efficacy and safety of zolbetuximab in combination with epirubicin, oxaliplatin, and capecitabine (EOX) as first-line therapy at advanced setting [22]. Zolbetuximab was administered at a loading dose of 800 mg/m2 followed by 600 mg/m2 every 3 weeks. Median PFS and OS were significantly longer in the zolbetuximab plus EOX group compared to EOX plus placebo (Table 1).
Motivated by these findings, two randomized global phase III trials—SPOTLIGHT and GLOW—were conducted to further assess the efficacy and safety of zolbetuximab combined with standard-of-care chemotherapy in previously untreated patients with HER2-negative, claudin 18.2-positive, locally advanced unresectable or metastatic gastric or GEJ adenocarcinoma [7, 8, 23]. Both studies employed a claudin 18.2 expression cutoff of ≥ 75% of tumor cells, determined using automated immunostaining, which was deemed to be equivalent to a 70% cutoff used in manual staining approaches, such as in the FAST trial.
Modified FOLFOX6 (mFOLFOX6) was used in SPOTLIGHT, while capecitabine and oxaliplatin (CAPOX) was used in GLOW as chemotherapy backbones. SPOTLIGHT predominantly enrolled patients from outside Asia (68.7%), with the majority of Asian participants treated in Japan. In contrast, 62.1% of patients in GLOW were enrolled in Asia, primarily in China.
Both trials demonstrated statistically significant improvements in median PFS (the primary endpoint) and median OS with zolbetuximab plus chemotherapy versus placebo plus chemotherapy (Table 1). However, ORRs were not significantly different between treatment arms.
Recently, the results of the planned final OS analysis and an updated evaluation of additional efficacy and safety endpoints were reported based on a pooled analysis of the SPOTLIGHT and GLOW trials [23]. In this report, median PFS was 9.2 months in the zolbetuximab arm versus 8.2 months in the placebo arm (hazard ratio [HR] 0.71). Median OS was 16.4 months with zolbetuximab compared to 13.7 months with placebo (HR 0.77; 95% confidence interval [CI] 0.67–0.89). The most frequently reported treatment-emergent adverse events (TEAEs) associated with zolbetuximab were nausea (76.0% vs. 56.2%) and vomiting (66.8% vs. 34.2%), particularly prominent during the first treatment cycle but decreasing in frequency from the second cycle onward. No new safety signals were identified compared to earlier data cutoffs.
Changes from baseline in global health status and health-related quality of life (HRQoL) were generally comparable across both treatment groups [24]. In both SPOTLIGHT and GLOW, patients in the zolbetuximab arms reported similar outcomes in HRQoL domains as those in the placebo arms. Although nausea and vomiting were more pronounced in experimental arm, there were no clinically meaningful differences in HRQoL scores between treatment groups.
In summary, the combination of zolbetuximab and chemotherapy significantly improved PFS and OS compared with placebo plus chemotherapy, without negatively impacting patient-reported quality of life. Based on these findings, zolbetuximab has received regulatory approval in multiple regions including Europe, North America, and Japan for the treatment of patients with claudin 18.2-positive advanced or metastatic gastroesophageal adenocarcinoma [1].
Integration of zolbetuximab into clinical routine
A comprehensive pathological work-up of the tumor specimen has become essential in guiding treatment decisions for patients with metastatic gastroesophageal carcinoma [1, 25]. Current international and regional guidelines recommend biomarker evaluation for HER2, dMMR/MSI, PD-L1 (via Combined Positive Score, CPS or Tumor Area Positivity Score, TAP), and more recently, claudin 18.2. These biomarker profiles are increasingly shaping therapeutic decisions. However, overlapping biomarker expressions complicate treatment selection and require careful clinical interpretation [26].
Retrospective analyses have explored the frequency of co-expression among these biomarkers in gastroesophageal tumors. The results, however, vary—likely due to different populations, differences in diagnostics and threshold definitions. One study reported that 74.2% of claudin 18.2-positive patients had PD-L1 CPS ≥ 1 [20], while another retrospective analysis in an Asian cohort found that 63 out of 80 (79%) claudin 18.2-positive gastric cancer patients had PD-L1 CPS ≥ 1 [27].
Within the pivotal SPOTLIGHT trial, 13% of patients were reported of having tumors with a PD-L1 CPS ≥ 5 [8]. In the GLOW study, the rate of copositivity for PD-L1 in claudin 18.2 positive tumors was 21.9% (63/228 patients) [7]. These percentages are lower than those reported in other cohorts and may reflect a selection bias inherent to the patient’s selection prior clinical trial inclusion.
The clinical implications of these findings are significant: both PD-L1 and claudin 18.2 are targets of approved therapies, yet robust evidence for combining inhibitors is currently lacking. Given that up to 80% of claudin 18.2-positive patients might also exhibit PD-L1 CPS ≥ 1, combination strategies are a logical next step. Indeed, a phase II trial evaluating zolbetuximab in combination with nivolumab and mFOLFOX6 as first-line treatment for advanced or metastatic, HER2-negative, claudin 18.2-positive gastric or gastroesophageal junction adenocarcinoma is ongoing [28]. Although this single-arm study will provide valuable insights into tolerability, its limited sample size will likely preclude definitive conclusions about efficacy.
Several novel anti-claudin 18.2 strategies are under clinical investigation in different settings of gastroesophageal tumors. Another clinical trial is investigating within a large phase III setting the combination of pembrolizumab and chemotherapy with or without zolbetuximab (NCT06901531). Patient accrual has recently begun and the study is expected to be completed by 2029. Table 2 summarizes large phase III trials investigating anti-claudin 18.2 agents with or without anti-PD-L1/PD-1 drugs as of August 2025. However, current evidence is insufficient to guide preferential treatment in patients with co-expression of multiple biomarkers. In such cases, critical clinical judgment and awareness of overlapping toxicity profiles are crucial.
Table 2
Phase III trials investigating anti-claudin 18.2 agents in gastroesophageal adenocarcinomas in clinicaltrials.gov as of August 2025
Official study name
Line
Sites
Control arm
Experimental arm
Drug type of experimental arm
Location
Estimated n
Estimated study end
Primary endpoint
Biomarker inclusion criteria
Clinical trials ID
CLARITY-Gastric01
Second and later
Global
Second line: ramucirumab + paclitaxel, paclitaxel or docetaxel; third line: irinotecan, TAS-102 or apatinib (only China)
AZD0901 (Sonesitatug Vedotin) (two different dose levels)
Anti-claudin 18.2 ADC with MMAE payload
GEJ and Gastric
572
09.10.2026
PFS in all patients, OS for third and further line patients
Her2 negative, claudin 18.2 positive (cut-off not further defined)
NCT06346392
G‑HOPE-001
Third and fourth
China
Irinotecan or paclitaxel
IBI343
Anti-claudin 18.2 ADC with exatecan payload
GEJ and Gastric
450
31.12.2027
OS and PFS
Her2 negative, claudin 18.2 positive (cut-off not further defined)
NCT06238843
None
First
China
Placebo + CAPOX
M108 + CAPOX
Anti-claudin 18.2 monoclonal antibody
GEJ and Gastric
486
11.04.2027
PFS
Her2 negative, claudin 18.2 positive (cut-off not further defined), PD-L1 CPS < 5
NCT06177041
LUCERNA
First
USA and Japan
Placebo + pembrolizumab + chemotherapy (CAPOX or mFOLFOX 6)
Zolbetuximab + pembrolizumab + chemotherapy (CAPOX or mFOLFOX 6)
Anti-claudin 18.2 monoclonal antibody
GEJ and Gastric
500
31.12.2029
OS
Her2 negative, claudin 18.2 positive and PD-L1 positive (cut-offs not further defined)
NCT06901531
None
Third and later
China
Apatinib or irinotecan
LM-302
Anti-claudin 18.2 ADC with MMAE payload
GEJ and Gastric
375
15.12.2026
OS and PFS
Her2 negative, claudin 18.2 positive (cut-off not further defined)
NCT06351020
An open question remains whether PD-L1 CPS/TAP levels could be further graded to refine treatment selection. Retrospective analyses of landmark clinical trials—including CheckMate-649, KEYNOTE-859, and RATIONALE-305—along with the recent U.S. Food and Drug Administration advisory board report from September 2024, suggest that patients with PD-L1 CPS levels of 1–4 or 5–9 derive limited benefit from immune checkpoint inhibitors (ICIs), whereas those with CPS ≥ 10 experience significantly improved outcomes [29‐31]. These findings support the concept of stratifying PD-L1 CPS levels to better tailor treatment decisions in claudin 18.2-positive patients with PD-L1 co-expression. A potential algorithm for treatment decision-making in claudin 18.2-positive patients with biomarker overlap is illustrated in Fig. 2.
Another area of interest is the overlap between claudin 18.2 and HER2 co-expression, which is observed in approximately 4% of gastroesophageal adenocarcinoma cases [19]. Since HER2-positive patients are excluded from trials investigating anti-claudin 18.2 agents, there is currently no evidence for activity of these drugs in this patient group. Future developments in bispecific antibodies or bispecific antibody–drug conjugates (ADCs) may offer more tailored approaches for patients co-expressing HER2 and claudin 18.2.
Novel treatments with new tolerability issues—supportive treatment under zolbetuximab
National and international guidelines on antiemesis in medication-based cancer therapy emphasizes that prophylaxis should be administered based on the expected risk of nausea and vomiting associated with the planned treatment [25, 32, 33]. A distinction is made between acute, delayed, and anticipatory symptoms.
Before each new treatment cycle, the effectiveness of the previously used prophylaxis should be evaluated and adjusted if necessary. It is important to define the antiemetic strategy and start prophylaxis prior to the start of tumor therapy. A symptom-oriented approach started only during treatment is considerably less effective.
If a highly emetogenic substance is administered, such as zolbetuximab, guidelines recommend a combination of 5‑HT3 receptor antagonists, NK1 receptor antagonists, and dexamethasone, and possibly with olanzapine [32, 33]. The combination of 5‑HT3 receptor antagonists, NK1 receptor antagonists, and corticosteroids can prevent nausea and vomiting in more than 80% of patients receiving highly emetogenic cancer therapies.
Optimization of antiemetic strategies and individualized adjustment of infusion parameters (e.g., slowing the infusion rate, dose interruptions) are key measures to effectively control nausea and vomiting and ensure patients receive the best possible clinical efficacy of zolbetuximab-based therapy.
What to do after progression on zolbetuximab?
Claudin 18.2 expression might be down-regulated as a result of clonal selection during targeted therapy—similar to HER2 loss observed during anti-HER2 treatment [34, 35].
A recent study assessed claudin 18.2 expression in tumor samples from patients with claudin 18.2-positive advanced gastric cancer, collected both before and after treatment with zolbetuximab-containing chemotherapy [36]. Claudin 18.2 expression was evaluated based on the percentage of cells exhibiting ≥ 2+ staining intensity, using various cut-off thresholds (75%, 40%, and 25%). At disease progression, 53.3% of tumors converted to claudin 18.2-negative using the 75% cut-off. However, positivity was retained in 66.7 and 73.3% of patients when using 40 and 25% thresholds, respectively. When any claudin 18.2 expression (≥ 1+) was considered, 73.3% of tumors still showed positivity.
These results suggest that a substantial proportion of patients previously treated with zolbetuximab may remain eligible for emerging claudin 18.2-targeted therapies. Novel treatment approaches—such as ADCs, bispecific antibodies, and CAR-T cell therapies—have demonstrated promising antitumor activity in early clinical trials that employed lower cut-offs for claudin 18.2 expression [15]. Further studies are needed to validate these findings and to determine whether dynamic changes in claudin 18.2 status could serve as a predictive biomarker for guiding later-line claudin 18.2-directed therapies. Until then, the standard second- and third-line treatments for patients initially positive for claudin 18.2 do not differ from those for the general population.
Concluding remarks and future perspectives
The addition of zolbetuximab to chemotherapy significantly prolonged progression-free and overall survival compared to chemotherapy alone, without adversely affecting patient-reported quality of life in patients with claudin 18.2-positive advanced or metastatic gastroesophageal adenocarcinoma. Careful patient selection based on biomarker profiles, along with proactive management of safety concerns, is essential to maximize the clinical benefit expected from zolbetuximab treatment.
Next-generation therapies—including high-affinity monoclonal antibodies, bispecific antibodies, and antibody–drug conjugates (ADCs)—may further improve clinical efficacy and potentially extend the benefits of claudin 18.2-targeted treatment to patients with lower expression levels of the biomarker.
Acknowledgements
Figures were created using licensed version of BioRender®.
Conflict of interest
A. Ilhan-Mutlu: Participation in advisory boards organized by MSD, Servier, Daiichi Sankyo, BMS, Amgen and Astellas, lecture honoraria from Eli Lilly, Servier, BMS, MSD, Astellas, Astra Zeneca, BeiGene and Daiichi Sankyo, consulting for Astellas, MSD, Amgen, Astra Zeneca, BeiGene, and Roche, travel support (all via institutional nomination) from BMS, Roche, Eli Lilly, Daiichi Sankyo and BeiGene. F. Lordick: Personal fees from Amgen, personal fees from Astellas, personal fees and scientific grants from Astra Zeneca, personal fees from Art Tempi, personal fees and grants from Beigene, personal fees and scientific grants from BMS, personal fees from Boehringer Ingelheim, personal fees and scientific grants from Daiichi Sankyo, personal fees from Eli Lilly, personal fees from Elsevier, personal fees and grants from Gilead personal fees from Iomedico, personal fees from Incyte, personal fees from MedUpdate, personal fees from Merck Serono, personal fees from MSD, personal fees from PAGE, personal fees from Roche, personal fees from Servier, personal fees from Springer Nature, personal fees from StreamedUp!, personal fees from Servier, outside the submitted work. E. Wöll: Participation on advisory boards organized by: Astra Zeneca, Astella Pharma, Beigene, BMS, Daiichi Sankyo Austria, Eli Lilly, GSK, Gilead, Janssen Cilag, Jazz Pharma, Johnson&Johnson, MSD, Merck, Novartis, Eisai, Roche, Servier, Stemline, Takeda. Lecture honoraria from Amgen, Astellas, Astra Zeneca, BMS, Celgen, Ebewe, Eli Lilly, Eisai, Janssen Cilag, Merck, MSD, Pierre Fabre, Pfizer, Ratiopharm, Roche, Sanofi Aventis, Takeda, Daiichi Sankyo Austria.
Open Access This article is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License, which permits use, sharing, adaptation, distribution and reproduction in any medium or format, as long as you give appropriate credit to the original author(s) and the source, provide a link to the Creative Commons licence, and indicate if changes were made.
