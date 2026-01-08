Zinc oxide nanoparticles restore susceptibility to chlorhexidine and benzalkonium chloride in methicillin-resistant Staphylococcus aureus isolated from burn infections

Background Decolonization of methicillin-resistant S. aureus (MRSA) is one of the main challenges in burn wards.

Materials and methods In this study, the antibacterial and antibiofilm effects of zinc oxide (ZnO) nanoparticles in combination with chlorhexidine (CHG) and benzalkonium chloride (BCC) were investigated against MRSA isolates.

Results Reduced susceptibility to CHG and BCC was detected in 56% ( n = 18) and 25% ( n = 8) of isolates, respectively. The most common efflux-associated genes linked to biocide resistance were norC (75%), norB (65%), norA (20%), and qacA/B (15%). The combinations of ZnO nanoparticles with biocides significantly reduced the minimum inhibitory concentrations and enhanced the biofilm inhibitory effect of the biocides.