Wild-type transthyretin cardiac amyloidosis mimicking hypertrophic obstructive cardiomyopathy

A 65-year-old man was initially admitted to a regional hospital in March 2023 for typical anginal chest pain lasting 3 h. A non-ST elevation acute coronary syndrome was diagnosed and the patient underwent successful percutaneous coronary intervention of a diagonal branch with a drug-eluting stent implantation. His past medical history included arterial hypertension and hyperlipidemia. Of note, there was also a 3-year history of unoperated bilateral carpal tunnel syndrome and 1‑year history of peripheral polyneuropathy. There was no history of spontaneous biceps tendon rupture, lumbar or cervical spinal stenosis. During hospitalization, an echocardiography revealed significant concentric left ventricular (LV) hypertrophy with no regional wall motion abnormalities, preserved LV ejection fraction and grade II diastolic dysfunction. Based on these findings together with the history of abovementioned extracardiac red flags, cardiac amyloidosis was suspected. The use ofTc‑3,3‑diphosphono‑1,2‑propanodicarboxylic acid (99mTc-DPD) bone scintigraphy demonstrated high-grade cardiac uptake (Perugini grade 3) (Fig.). Plasma cell dyscrasia was excluded by serum free light chain assay and by serum and urine protein electrophoresis with immunofixation. The combination of clearly positive scintigraphy together with negative assessments for monoclonal protein enabled the noninvasive diagnosis of transthyretin cardiac amyloidosis (ATTR-CA) and the patient was referred to our specialized amyloidosis center for further evaluation and management.

Fig. 2 Echocardiography: Two-dimensional strain analysis showing significant reduction of global longitudinal left ventricular strain together with the relative apical sparing pattern

Fig. 3 Echocardiography: a apical five-chamber view demonstrating systolic anterior motion of the anterior mitral valve leaflet ( yellow arrow ) causing dynamic left ventricular outflow tract obstruction; b continuous wave Doppler tracing showing typical “dagger-shaped” velocity signal of dynamic left ventricular outflow tract obstruction with resting gradient of 70 mm Hg

Fig. 4 Endomyocardial biopsy histopathology. a Congo red stain showing abundant extracellular amyloid deposition (200×); b immunohistochemical analysis (performed in a BenchMark ULTRA automated stainer [Roche Ventana Diagnostics, Oro Valley, USA] demonstrating the presence of TTR amyloid (400×). Immunohistochemical staining for kappa and lambda light chains as well as for serum amyloid A was negative

During the first visit at our center in June 2023, the patient reported chronic shortness of breath consistent with functional class NYHA II, without any other symptoms of heart disease. His medications consisted of acetylsalicylic acid 100 mg once daily, clopidogrel 75 mg once daily, bisoprolol 5 mg daily, perindopril 5 mg daily and atorvastatin 20 mg daily. Blood pressure was 125/70 mm Hg, heart rate was 73 beats/min, respiratory rate was 16 respirations/min and oxygen saturation was 96% in room air. A holosystolic murmur at the left upper sternal border represented the main finding during the physical examination. Lung auscultation revealed clear breath sounds bilaterally. No signs of volume overload were present. An electrocardiogram (ECG) demonstrated sinus rhythm with first degree atrioventricular block and left anterior fascicular block. Laboratory tests did not reveal any significant abnormalities except for an elevation in NT-pro-BNP level (1137 ng/l) together with mild elevation of high-sensitive TnI level (51 ng/l). Echocardiographic examination confirmed the presence of pronounced concentric, diffuse LV wall thickening (septal thickness 17 mm, posterior wall thickness 15 mm, LV end-diastolic diameter 44 mm, relative wall thickness 0.68) with the absence of regional wall motion abnormalities and preserved LV ejection fraction of 71%, grade II diastolic dysfunction and left atrial dilatation. Global longitudinal strain was significantly reduced (−13.4%), with the relative apical sparing pattern (Fig.). Systolic anterior motion of the mitral valve leaflets was present causing significant dynamic LV outflow tract obstruction (LVOTO) with peak gradient of 70 mm Hg at rest (Fig.) and 140 mm Hg with a Valsalva manoeuvre. Due to this unexpected finding we decided to perform an endomyocardial biopsy for a definitive diagnosis of ATTR-CA. The biopsy revealed abundant extracellular amyloid deposits stained with Congo red. Subsequent immunohistochemical analysis demonstrated the presence of ATTR (Fig.). Additionally, myocyte hypertrophy and myocardial disarray were not present. The final diagnosis of cardiac ATTRwt1 was established after negative genetic testing excluding ATTRv. No pathogenic or likely pathogenic variant associated with sarcomeric HCM or Fabryʼs disease were found. Specific disease-modifying therapy with the transthyretin stabilizer tafamidis (61 mg per day) was initiated. Bisoprolol was increased up to 10 mg daily which led to resolution of the LVOTO and an improvement in functional capacity to NYHA class I.