Wie kann auch zukünftig eine gute stationäre Versorgung im Fachgebiet Kinder- und Jugendpsychiatrie gewährleistet werden? Ein Diskussionsbeitrag aus deutscher Perspektive

Zurück zum Zitat Lempp T, Neuhoff N, Renner T, Vloet TD, Fischer H, Stegemann T, Zepf FD, Roessner V, Koelch M, Haessler F, et al. Who wants to become a child psychiatrist? Lessons for future recruitment strategies from a student survey at seven German medical schools. Acad Psychiatry. 2012;36:246–251. CrossRef