What does the profile of psychosis in Africa tell us?

The occurrence and experience of psychotic disorders are shaped by contextual factors. Designing effective and appropriate interventions for affected persons should therefore take cognizance of the settings where such individuals live. Sub-Saharan Africa (SSA) is characterised by scarce mental health resources and paucity of research data. Even though earlier clinical studies on the continent have broadly replicated findings in other settings, the scope of such research is still very limited, with major gaps remaining in our understanding of the extent and profile of the condition in the community. The continent is undergoing profound social changes which, along with the rampant economic challenges, may offer unique opportunities to explore new insight into the disorder. Such insights may include new understanding of the factors determining the onset and course of psychosis as well as innovative ways to deliver affordable and culturally appropriate evidence-based care for persons experiencing the condition.