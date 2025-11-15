Vienna, vascular surgery and a 100-year family tradition

In the late 1990s, when I was only a 2nd year student at the Medical University of Vienna, I had together with my father a casual street talk with a couple in Athens. The woman asked “what exactly do you do for work?” My father replied: “we are doctors”. Her second question followed immediately afterwards: “but what kind of doctors?” It was my turn to answer “vascular surgeons.” That was the first time I felt determined to continue the medical tradition of a vascular surgery career, which began in Greece in 1926 when my grandfather graduated from the Athens Medical School. My father Pericles Donas followed in the same path as he graduated in Vienna in February 1963. The now-established tradition continued with me as I pursued the medical career at the same school in Vienna from 1996 through 2002. …