Value of mean platelet volume for diagnosing esophagitis in children with gastroesophageal reflux disease

Summary

Background The prevalence of gastroesophageal reflux disease (GERD) in children is increasing in different societies. This study aims to investigate the value of mean platelet volume (MPV) for diagnosing esophagitis in children with GERD.

Methods This cross-sectional study conducted at Amirkola Children’s Hospital between 2022 and 2023 involved children aged 2 to 16 years diagnosed with GERD. The diagnosis was based on the GSQ-YC and GASP‑Q questionnaires. All patients underwent endoscopy, with a biopsy for pathology and a blood sample for MPV analysis. The data were then analyzed using SPSS software version 22 (IBM Corp., Armonk, NY, USA), with a significance level set at lower than 0.05.

Results The frequency of esophagitis among 194 participants was 39.7%. The overall sensitivity and specificity of MPV for diagnosing esophagitis in children were 64.63% and 52.14%, respectively (area under the curve [AUC] = 0.59). In terms of gender, the overall sensitivity and specificity of the MPV were 85.00% and 32.65% in boys and 70.27% and 51.47% in girls (AUC = 0.58 and AUC = 0.61, respectively). In terms of age, the overall sensitivity and specificity of MPV in children under 12 years were 52.46% and 62.26% and in children older than 12 years 87.5% and 36.36% (AUC = 0.58 and AUC = 0.55, respectively).