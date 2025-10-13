Validation of the revised LANG-STEREOTEST® I-II in a non-clinical adult sample

After a pre-test with 14 students of the bachelor’s degree program in orthoptics at the University of Applied Sciences in Salzburg (UAS), a non-clinical sample population was recruited. Participants were recruited from the student population and the staff of UAS. The examinations were conducted between 28 March and 27 June 2022.

Participants with manifest strabismus were excluded. To avoid confounding by low vision, participants with near visual acuity (monocular or binocular) of less than 0.1 were excluded from the study [].

Ethics approval was obtained from UAS Institutional Ethics Committee (approval number: R‑2021-OTK-001). Participants showed informed consent by participating in the study. All data were analyzed completely anonymously, with no personal information collected. Our study followed the principles of the Declaration of Helsinki.

Procedure

The testing was carried out by orthoptics students (University of Applied Sciences, Bachelor of Orthoptics) as part of a master’s thesis (Danube University Krems) and under the supervision of experienced orthoptists. None of the examiners was also a participant.

At the beginning, participants were asked whether they currently had any complaints (blurred vision, diplopia, headaches, etc.) or whether they had any eye disease or history of strabismus. Further screening consisted of an autorefraction in miosis over the participants’ own correction using the Welch Allyn® Spot Screener (Welch Allyn GmbH, Hechingen, Germany) to determine residual refractive errors and to consider the influence of uncorrected refraction on stereopsis. The participants’ spectacles were measured with a manual lensmeter.

As rings 1–3 of the Titmus® Stereotest Fly (STEREO OPTICAL CO., INC., Chicago, Illinois, USA) have a similar disparity to the objects of the LANG-STEREOTESTs®, the Titmus® Stereotest Fly was selected as a “control test” (ring 1: 800″, ring 2: 400″, ring 3: 200″). For standardized testing conditions, all stereotests were offered at 40 cm.

1 n = 28), LANG II‑O ( n = 29), LANG I‑R ( n = 29), or LANG II‑R ( n = 28). Initially, the LANG-STEREOTESTs® were administered monocularly to test the validity. In random order, the participants’ right or left eye was covered with a masking film (double-layer Transpore®, 3M, St.Paul, Minnesota, USA), which was applied to their own glasses or to a spectacle frame without lenses. Strict care was taken to ensure that the participants did not move their head during the test. Fig. 1 Study design and randomized test procedure in validating LANG-STEREOTESTs®. Participants in subgroups were asked to show and name the seen stereoscopic objects monocularly (step 1), binocularly (step 2), and to compare the recognizability between the original vs. revised test version I or II depending on subgroup. Note: number of participants before exclusion ( n = 57). Positive* : all stereo objects shown and named; negative** : at least one stereo object not shown or not named correctly Bild vergrößern After the Titmus® Stereotest, the LANG-STEREOTESTs® were performed in randomized order: Even sequence numbers started with LANG I‑O or LANG II‑O, followed by LANG I‑R or LANG II‑R. The odd-numbered runs began with the reversed versions, followed by original LANG-STEREOTEST® versions I or II (Fig.). Participants started testing with LANG I‑O (= 28), LANG II‑O (= 29), LANG I‑R (= 29), or LANG II‑R (= 28). Initially, the LANG-STEREOTESTs® were administered monocularly to test the validity. In random order, the participants’ right or left eye was covered with a masking film (double-layer Transpore®, 3M, St.Paul, Minnesota, USA), which was applied to their own glasses or to a spectacle frame without lenses. Strict care was taken to ensure that the participants did not move their head during the test.

The participants were asked to point out the objects seen and, if possible, to name them. Documentation in the examination form provided included the recording of positive, only localized, incorrectly named, or completely negative results. The Transpore® occlusive was then removed, and the procedure was repeated binocularly. For further analysis, the test was considered positive if all objects of the LANG-STEREOTEST® were correctly recognized and named. If one or more of the objects could not be localized and named correctly, the test was scored as negative. In the case of a positive result, the participants were asked to rate the recognizability of the test objects (easier, equally easy, or harder to recognize).

After that, a second examiner, who was blinded to the outcome of the stereoacuity tests, carried out a brief orthoptic examination to determine any influencing factors on stereoacuity results. This examination included visual acuity for near (monocular and binocular: LeaTM-symbols (GOOD-LITE, Elgin, Illinois, USA) crowded pocket test), cover test for near, prism cover test for near in cases of deviation, and determination of the near point of convergence.

All examinations were carried out in the same room, under standardized lighting conditions (average illuminance: 1701 lx) and with near correction, if necessary and available.