Use of 177Lu prostate-specific membrane antigen therapy in metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer

Introduction 1 ]. Over the past 20 years, incidence has risen in all age groups. The Lancet Commission on prostate cancer expects a surge in cases globally with up to 2.9 million new cases in 2040 [ 2 ]. Although synchronous metastatic disease is rare (10–15%) at initial diagnosis, up to 20–40% patients suffer from relapse of disease. Prostate cancer (PCa) remains a leading cause of cancer-related morbidity and mortality in men, with an estimated incidence of 1.4 million cases worldwide in 2020 with 375,000 deaths from the disease in the same year []. Over the past 20 years, incidence has risen in all age groups. The Lancet Commission on prostate cancer expects a surge in cases globally with up to 2.9 million new cases in 2040 []. Although synchronous metastatic disease is rare (10–15%) at initial diagnosis, up to 20–40% patients suffer from relapse of disease. 3 ]. In recent years, advancements in the diagnosis and treatment of PCa have been made through developing innovative and personalized treatment approaches, including theranostics. PSMA is highly expressed on PCa cells and high expression was related to high Gleason scores and International Society of Urological Pathology ( ISUP) grades. PSMA, thus, was identified as the ideal target for radioligand therapy (RLT) with PSMA agents, delivering beta- or alpha-radiation targeted to PCa cells, mainly sparing healthy tissue [ 4 , 5 ]. Metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer (mCRPC) represents an advanced stage of prostate cancer, characterized by disease progression during androgen deprivation therapy (ADT). It arises due to adaptive resistance mechanisms, including androgen receptor (AR) pathway alterations and leads to changes in tumor biology and heterogeneity. mCRPC is associated with poor prognosis, necessitating advanced therapeutic strategies []. In recent years, advancements in the diagnosis and treatment of PCa have been made through developing innovative and personalized treatment approaches, including theranostics. PSMA is highly expressed on PCa cells and high expression was related to high Gleason scores and International Society of Urological PathologyISUP) grades. PSMA, thus, was identified as the ideal target for radioligand therapy (RLT) with PSMA agents, delivering beta- or alpha-radiation targeted to PCa cells, mainly sparing healthy tissue []. In light of the growing burden of PCa, the development and accessibility of advanced personalized treatments becomes increasingly crucial in addressing this major public health challenge.

Spectrum of disease and therapeutic implications 6 , 7 ]. Prostate cancer encompasses a heterogeneous spectrum of disease states, each requiring a tailored therapeutic approach. In cases where the disease remains confined to the prostate gland, radical prostatectomy or radiation therapy serve as potentially curative interventions, particularly for patients with intermediate- to high-risk features, who face an elevated risk of metastatic progression. For patients with low-risk disease, active surveillance represents a clinically sound strategy, minimizing overtreatment and reducing the burden of unnecessary adverse effects while preserving quality of life []. Anzeige 6 , 7 ]. In patients with metastatic castration sensitive prostate cancer (mCSPC) current guidelines recommend dual or triple combination therapy with ADT plus a novel hormonal therapy (ARTA = androgen receptor targeted agents) and additionally docetaxel in the triple therapy setting. Treatment selection is based on patient characteristics and prognostic factors, including timing of metastases (synchronous vs. metachronous) and metastatic burden (high vs. low-volume, according to CHAARTED criteria). Prognoses vary significantly: patients with low-volume, metachronous mCSPC have the most favorable outcomes, with a 5-year overall survival (OS) of 70–75%, while those with high-volume, synchronous mCSPC face a poorer prognosis, with a 5-year OS of 20–30%, necessitating more intensive, personalized treatment approaches []. 8 , 9 ]. Of importance, radionuclide therapies including radium-223 (for bone only metastases) and PSMA-targeted RLT have demonstrated survival benefits in this stage of disease [ 10 , 11 ]. Despite effective treatment options for mCSPC, most patients progress to the metastatic castration resistant stage of disease. Treatment aims to prolong survival, manage symptoms, and maintain quality of life through a range of therapeutic options tailored to patient characteristics and molecular profiles. Among the systemic treatment options are again ARTAs but also taxane-based chemotherapy (docetaxel and/or cabazitaxel) or poly(ADP-ribose)-polymerase (PARP) inhibitors either as monotherapy or combination therapy, especially in patients with, but also without HRR gene mutations []. Of importance, radionuclide therapies including radium-223 (for bone only metastases) and PSMA-targeted RLT have demonstrated survival benefits in this stage of disease []. In summary, the therapeutic landscape for metastatic PCa has evolved significantly over the past 5 years, emphasizing the importance of a personalized treatment approach to achieve optimal patient outcomes.

PSMA expression, imaging and targeted therapy 12 ]. PSMA is overexpressed in almost all PCa lesions as well as their lymph node and bone metastasis throughout different disease stages as compared to benign prostatic tissue [].

13 ]. The expression of PSMA in PCa cells may even exceed the 100- to 1000-fold as compared to its expression in benign tissue [].

14 ]. The expression regularly increases even further in PCa cells reaching a castration resistant state [].

15 ]. If an antibody or a PSMA-inhibitor binds to the extracellular domain of PSMA, the whole complex is internalized into the cell leading to an accumulation of the binding molecule [].

Radiopharmaceuticals for PSMA therapy 177Lu-PSMA-I&T (I&T: imaging and therapy) and 177Lu-PSMA-617 showed favorable safety in mCRPC patients. Both radiopharmaceuticals showed highest absorbed doses among healthy organs in the lacrimal glands and parotid glands, but this did not result in significant clinical consequences. 177Lu-PSMA-617 had a higher absorbed dose to the whole body and lacrimal glands, but a lower renal dose than 177Lu-PSMA-I&T. The mean absorbed tumor doses were comparable for 177Lu-PSMA-I&T and 177Lu-PSMA-617. Dosimetry parameters varied widely between patients. Therefore, individual patient-specific dosimetry was recommended [ 25 ]. RLT with two different PSMA ligands labelled with the beta emitter lutetium-177, namelyLu-PSMA-I&T (I&T: imaging and therapy) andLu-PSMA-617 showed favorable safety in mCRPC patients. Both radiopharmaceuticals showed highest absorbed doses among healthy organs in the lacrimal glands and parotid glands, but this did not result in significant clinical consequences.Lu-PSMA-617 had a higher absorbed dose to the whole body and lacrimal glands, but a lower renal dose thanLu-PSMA-I&T. The mean absorbed tumor doses were comparable forLu-PSMA-I&T andLu-PSMA-617. Dosimetry parameters varied widely between patients. Therefore, individual patient-specific dosimetry was recommended []. For dosimetric purposes, usually after the first administration, a medical physicist must be available for consultation.

Current guideline recommendations on 177Lu-PSMA-617 in PCa 177Lu-PSMA-RLT in major international guidelines. Table 1 Guideline Recommendation EAU Guidelines on Prostate Cancer 26 ] 2024 [ Offer 177Lu-PSMA-617 to pre-treated mCRPC patients with ≥1 highly PSMA expressing metastatic lesion ESMO updated treatment recommendations for prostate cancer 27 ] 2023 [ In mCRPC patients, who have received an ARTA and docetaxel, the following treatments should be considered: 177Lu-PSMA-617 (with cancer expressing PSMA on PSMA-PET and without PSMA non-expressing lesions) Cabazitaxel NCCN Guidelines Recommendations on Systemic Therapy for M1 CRPC AdenoCa 28 ] 2023 [ In mCRPC, after progression on docetaxel and an ARTA, useful in certain circumstances: 177Lu-PSMA-617 (≥ 1 PSMA-positive lesion and/or metastatic disease that is predominately PSMA-positive and with no dominant PSMA-negative metastatic lesions) AUA Guidelines on Advanced Prostate Cancer, Guideline Statement 32 29 ] Amended 2023 [ 177Lu-PSMA-617 should be offered in patients with progressive mCRPC, previously treated with docetaxel and an ARTA, with a positive PSMA-PET imaging EANM/SNMMI In mCRPC PSMA-positive patients, who progressed at least after an ARTA or alternative treatment options have been exhausted or are contraindicated on an individual patient basis German Guidelines on Prostate Cancer (S3 Leitlinie Prostatakarzinom) 2024 mCRPC patients with progressive disease, in a good general condition, after docetaxel and one ARTA should be offered: Cabazitaxel 177Lutetium-PSMA-617 (177Lu vipivotide tetraxetan) Both the efficiency and the tolerability led to the endorsement ofLu-PSMA-RLT in major international guidelines. Tablegives a brief overview about current guideline recommendations.

177Lu-PSMA-RLT treatment evidence 177Lu-PSMA-617 was approved by the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and European Medicines Agency (EMA) in 2022. The two alternate primary endpoints Radiographic Progression-Free Survival (rPF)S and OS were positive with a prolongation of overall survival of 4 months (median 15.3 vs. 11.3 months; hazard ratio (HR) for death 0.62; 95% confidence interval [CI], 0.52–0.74; p < 0.001). mCRPC patients, who had undergone prior ARTA and taxane-based chemotherapy treatment, were included [ 10 ]. The phase II TheraP trial further supported the efficacy of 177Lu-PSMA-617, demonstrating a higher PSA response rate compared to cabazitaxel in mCRPC patients [ 30 ]. Based on the phase III randomized controlled VISION trial,Lu-PSMA-617 was approved by the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and European Medicines Agency (EMA) in 2022. This might be due to the study design, allowing a crossover from patients in the control arm into the investigational arm disease progression, highly probably confounding the analysis of OS []. 177Lu-PSMA-617 followed by docetaxel in mHSPC patients, leading to significantly higher undetectable PSA rates [ 32 ]. PSMAddition similarly has included mHSPC patients with two study arms: 177Lu-PSMA-617 + standard of care (SOC) vs. SOC alone—the final analysis of this trial is awaited. Finally, the LuTectomy trial included high risk localized PCa patients, who received two cycles of neoadjuvant 177Lu-PSMA-RLT before radical prostatectomy [ 33 ]. Nevertheless, 177Lu-PSMA-RLT is not yet approved in earlier disease stages than in mCRPC stages and the evidence in a perioperative setting is still sparse. Moving to even earlier disease stages, UpFrontPSMA investigated a sequential treatment withLu-PSMA-617 followed by docetaxel in mHSPC patients, leading to significantly higher undetectable PSA rates []. PSMAddition similarly has included mHSPC patients with two study arms:Lu-PSMA-617 + standard of care (SOC) vs. SOC alone—the final analysis of this trial is awaited. Finally, the LuTectomy trial included high risk localized PCa patients, who received two cycles of neoadjuvantLu-PSMA-RLT before radical prostatectomy []. Nevertheless,Lu-PSMA-RLT is not yet approved in earlier disease stages than in mCRPC stages and the evidence in a perioperative setting is still sparse. 177Lu-PSMA-617 report a generally manageable safety profile, though adverse events varied by study and comparator. In the Vision trial, 177Lu-PSMA-617 was associated with higher rates of grade 3–4 hematotoxic adverse events including anemia in 13% of patients and thrombocytopenia in 8% compared to the SOC [ 10 ]. In TheraP, where mCRPC patients in the control arm received cabazitaxel, RLT with 177Lu-PSMA-617 was reported to have fewer adverse events with lower rates of neutropenia and fatigue [ 30 ]. Other frequently reported adverse events are xerostomia and mild hematologic toxicities. The sequential use of 177Lu-PSMA-617 followed by docetaxel in UpFrontPSMA similarly led to hematologic toxicities, without unexpected safety concerns [ 32 ]. Overall, 177Lu-PSMA-617 seems to lead to fewer severe side effects than taxane-based therapies especially in pretreated patients, making it an often better-tolerated option in the mCRPC setting. The published trials onLu-PSMA-617 report a generally manageable safety profile, though adverse events varied by study and comparator. In the Vision trial,Lu-PSMA-617 was associated with higher rates of grade 3–4 hematotoxic adverse events including anemia in 13% of patients and thrombocytopenia in 8% compared to the SOC []. In TheraP, where mCRPC patients in the control arm received cabazitaxel, RLT withLu-PSMA-617 was reported to have fewer adverse events with lower rates of neutropenia and fatigue []. Other frequently reported adverse events are xerostomia and mild hematologic toxicities. The sequential use ofLu-PSMA-617 followed by docetaxel in UpFrontPSMA similarly led to hematologic toxicities, without unexpected safety concerns []. Overall,Lu-PSMA-617 seems to lead to fewer severe side effects than taxane-based therapies especially in pretreated patients, making it an often better-tolerated option in the mCRPC setting. 2 177Lu-PSMA-RLT. Study Authors Publication year Patient cohort Comparator Main outcome 10 ] VISION [ Sartor et al. 2021 mCRPC, previous ARTA and taxane based regimens SOC rPFS : 8.7 vs. 3.4 months ( p < 0.001; HR 0.40; 99.2% CI: 0.29–0.57) OS: 15.3 vs. 11.3 months ( p < 0.001; HR 0.62; 95% CI: 0.5–0.74) 30 ] TheraP [ Hofman et al. 2021 mCRPC, post docetaxel, suitable for cabazitaxel Cabazitaxel PSA reduction of > 50%: 66 vs. 37 PSA responses OS: 19.1 vs. 19.6 months (HR: 0.97, 95% CI: 0.7–1.4 ( p = 0.99)) 31 ] PSMAfore [ Morris et al. 2024 mCRPC, post ARTA ARTA switch rPFS 11.60 months (95% CI 9.30–14.19) versus 5.59 months (4.21–5.95) (HR 0.49 [95% CI 0.39–0.61]) 35 ] ENZA‑P [ Emmet et al. 2024 mCRPC, after ARTA or docetaxel Enzalutamide vs. Enzalutamide + 177Lu-PSMA-617 PSA-PFS 13.0 months (95% CI 11.0–17.0) enzalutamide +177Lu-PSMA-617 group vs. 7.8 months (95% CI 4.3–11.0) enzalutamide group (HR 0.43, 95% CI 0.29–0.63, p < 0.0001) 32 ] UpFrontPSMA [ Azad et al. 2024 mCSPC 2 cycles of 177Lu-PSMA-617 followed by 6 cycles of docetaxel vs. 6 cycles docetaxel Undetectable PSA (≤ 0.2 ng/mL) at week 48: 41% treatment arm vs. 16% comparator (OR 3.88, 95% CI 1.61–9.38; p = 0.0020) 33 ] LuTectomy [ Eapen et al. 2024 High-risk localized PCa Single arm: neoadjuvant 2 cycles 177Lu-PSMA-617 prior to radical prostatectomy Tumor radiation absorption: after cycle 1 for all lesions 35.5 Gy (19.5–50.1), with 19.6 Gy (11.3–48.4) delivered to the prostate secondary : 45% patients achieved > 50% PSA decline PSMAAddition Not yet published Awaited 2025 mCSPC 177Lu-PSMA-617 + SOC vs. SOC alone Primary endpoint PFS, final analysis awaited Tablegives an overview about the studies with the highest impact onLu-PSMA-RLT. Alternative radiopharmaceuticals for PSMA-radioligand therapy Currently, 177Lu-PSMA-617 has an official registration status under the trade name Pluvicto® (Novartis, Irland), but some centers also use either commercially available or in-house produced 177Lu-PSMA agents. 177Lu-PSMA-I&T experiencing grade III anemia, compared to 5 (9.1%) with 177Lu-PSMA-617, and 1 (1.9%) with grade III thrombopenia for the latter. No significant differences in OS were observed, with median OS of 12 months for 177Lu-PSMA-I&T and 13 months for 177Lu-PSMA-617. This study suggests that both radiopharmaceuticals are similarly effective and safe for treating mCRPC [ 34 ]. Yet, only 177Lu-PSMA-617 has an official drug registration status. In a matched-pair analysis of mCRPC patients treated with either PSMA-617 or PSMA-I&T both agents demonstrated comparable safety and efficacy profiles. The study involved 110 patients from two centers, with each group receiving at least two cycles of therapy. Toxicity assessments showed low rates of clinically relevant toxicities, with only 1 patient (1.8%) treated withLu-PSMA-I&T experiencing grade III anemia, compared to 5 (9.1%) withLu-PSMA-617, and 1 (1.9%) with grade III thrombopenia for the latter. No significant differences in OS were observed, with median OS of 12 months forLu-PSMA-I&T and 13 months forLu-PSMA-617. This study suggests that both radiopharmaceuticals are similarly effective and safe for treating mCRPC []. Yet, onlyLu-PSMA-617 has an official drug registration status.

Practical implementation of the PSMA-RLT and interdisciplinary procedure As with other tumor entities, the decision to treat patients with PCa is carried out for each individual case in an interdisciplinary tumor board in which ideally urologists, oncologists, radiotherapists, radiologists, and nuclear medicine specialists participate. 1 The interdisciplinary treatment guidelines are summarized in Table 10 ], white blood cells > 2.5/nl, thrombocytes > 75/nl, GFR > 30 ml/min. Life expectancy should be > 3 months [ 36 ]. Following documents should be available for this board: histology report of PCa, evidence of mCRPC, detection of sufficient PSMA expression of the tumor manifestations by PSMA-PET/CT analogue to the VISION study [], white blood cells > 2.5/nl, thrombocytes > 75/nl, GFR > 30 ml/min. Life expectancy should be > 3 months []. Special attention is needed in case of renal outflow obstruction and previous myelotoxic chemotherapy. At least, 6‑week interval to previous myelotoxic chemotherapy is recommended. Renal scintigraphy prior to RLT might be useful for assessing kidney function and exclusion of a functional relevant urinary tract obstruction. Radiopharmaceuticals are only received and administered by licensed staff in designated facilities in accordance with national regulations. According to national legislation in some countries, a medical physicist should be available for consultation. 18F‑FDG-PET/CT in addition to the obligatory PSMA-PET/CT optimizes patient selection and treatment planning. 18F‑FDG PET/CT may offer more insights into prostate cancer biology. Studies using both tracers revealed interlesional heterogeneity with increasing detection of 18F‑FDG-positive tumor lesions among patients after each additional systemic treatment regimen. PSMA/FDG concordant lesions and particularly PSMA-negative and 18F‑FDG-positive lesions might affect treatment response, yet studies show primarily insights for risk stratification [ 37 , 38 ]. There is an ongoing discussion whether dual-tracer imaging usingF‑FDG-PET/CT in addition to the obligatory PSMA-PET/CT optimizes patient selection and treatment planning.F‑FDG PET/CT may offer more insights into prostate cancer biology. Studies using both tracers revealed interlesional heterogeneity with increasing detection ofF‑FDG-positive tumor lesions among patients after each additional systemic treatment regimen. PSMA/FDG concordant lesions and particularly PSMA-negative andF‑FDG-positive lesions might affect treatment response, yet studies show primarily insights for risk stratification []. Further studies are needed to establish dual-tracer imaging for improved treatment selection.

Treatment plan Any treatment plan can and should, however, be tailored to the individual patient needs as well as institutional protocols. In any case, the therapeutic department always needs to adhere to the local regulatory requirements and radiation safety practices. According to the current guideline of the EANM and SNMMI a standard treatment of 7.4 GBq 177Lu-PSMA-RLT is given intravenously every 6 weeks (±1 week) up to a maximum of 6 cycles, depending on efficacy and tolerability. A prophylactic antiemetic therapy using, for example, a 5-HT3-antagonist can be given as needed. In addition, hydration should be kept in mind, which can be administered either orally or intravenously (e.g., 500–1000 ml isotonic saline or any other isotonic electrolyte solution). The patient should be encouraged to increase his fluid intake and void his bladder frequently for the first 3–4 days following treatment. 36 ]. A posttreatment whole-body scintigraphy should be performed at least 2 h after treatment injection to confirm proper biodistribution and to rule out an extravasation []. 39 , 40 ]. If dosimetric calculations are performed, images at multiple time points postinjection are necessary []. Patients have to be informed concerning the activity of lutetium-177 administered and the care required to minimize exposure of other people especially after hospital discharge, as well as the way to manage any radioactive waste, as described later.

Predictive biomarkers and disease monitoring Biomarkers may help in identifying early responses to treatment outcomes and selecting the patients, who might most likely benefit from a particular treatment. 177Lu-PSMA-617 [ 23 ]. Additionally, prostate-specific antigen (PSA) response seems also reliable 2–3 weeks after the second cycle of therapy [ 41 ]. As mentioned, PSMA-PET/CT is the basis in evaluation before starting RLT. Interim PSMA-PET/CT based response evaluation at 8–10 weeks after the second cycle of RLT has been shown predictive of overall survival and progressive disease in patients treated withLu-PSMA-617 []. Additionally, prostate-specific antigen (PSA) response seems also reliable 2–3 weeks after the second cycle of therapy []. 42 ]. Results of a multicenter study indicated, that a PSA decrease of ≥ 30% after the first two therapy cycles is an early indicator of response to treatment and can be used in personalizing treatments for patients []. 177Lu-PMSA-RLT. However, in a retrospective analysis a team of a bicentric study showed that patients with fluctuating PSA levels also have a survival benefit similar to those with constant PSA decline in contrast to those with continuously rising PSA levels [ 43 ]. Rising PSA levels might indicate a lack of efficacy ofLu-PMSA-RLT. However, in a retrospective analysis a team of a bicentric study showed that patients with fluctuating PSA levels also have a survival benefit similar to those with constant PSA decline in contrast to those with continuously rising PSA levels []. 2 Fig. 2 Images of an 83 year-old man with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer: 18F‑PSMA-PET/CT ( a ) and 177Lu-PSMA-RLT ( b ) posttherapeutic SPECT/CT (sagittal slice): several foci of PSMA-avid lesions can be seen on both the PET/CT and SPECT/CT images A whole body planar and optionally SPECT/CT imaging on a gamma camera after each therapeutic administration is recommended (Fig.). 3 3 Before treatment Know the histology and treatment history of the patient. As for now, patients who are in mCRPC stage are candidates for treatment, yet changes in indications and recommendations for PSMA treatment may occur Proof of proper PSMA expression using a PSMA-PET/CT Proof of sufficient kidney and bone marrow function Know the patient’s performance status and individual needs concerning legally obligatory radioprotective measures Discuss the patient’s case in an interdisciplinary board During treatment Administer 4–6 cycles of 177Lu-PSMA-RLT every 6 weeks following guidelines and national as well as international regulations Perform posttherapeutic scintigraphy to assure proper quality of the therapeutic agent and to rule out extravasation Check kidney and bone marrow function regularly (e.g., prior to every treatment and 3 weeks thereafter) Use supportive care to minimize any discomfort of the mCRPC patient. There are no contraindications especially for using pain medication or any antianemic therapy Check PSA levels, but keep in mind that especially fluctuating levels are not an imperative reason to end treatment early If there is clinical suspicion for disease progression, perform a PSMA-PET/CT and discuss the patient in an interdisciplinary board After treatment If by any chance not done during treatment phase, re-establish regular uro-oncological visits Check PSA levels about every 12 weeks In case of clinical or biochemical progression, perform imaging, e.g. with a PSMA-PET/CT Discuss the patient’s case in an interdisciplinary board If a patient had a treatment benefit from previous RLT, still has ad adequate PSMA expression in the PET scan and still has an adequate performance status, rechallenge PSMA therapy may be a treatment option Fig. 3 Follow-up after completion of 177Lu-PSMA-RLT In the follow-up period after RLT, PSA measurements are recommended in general every 12 weeks. In case of a significant raise, additional imaging using again a PSMA PET/CT an be required (Table; Fig.). 44 ]. A summary of these criteria is provided in Table 4 Complete response Partial response Progressive disease Stable disease Absence of any PSMA uptake ≥ 30% decrease in PSMA tumor volume, without new lesion(s) ≥ 20% increase in PSMA tumor volume with new lesions All other cases (including cases with new lesions but without significant change of tumor volume) Qualitative assessment criteria for PSMA PET/CT (RECIP 1.0) in mCRPC patients have been developed, which we believe are more suitable for daily practice than software-based quantitative assessment []. A summary of these criteria is provided in Table

Possibility of rechallenge Rechallenge treatment with 177Lu-PSMA-RLT could be considered as a viable option for patients with mCRPC who have previously benefited from initial RLT yet experienced disease progression after a period of (partial) remission or disease stability. 177Lu-PSMA-617 [ 45 ], one using 177Lu-PSMA-I&T [ 46 ] as well as a prospective register study using 177Lu-PSMA-617 [ 47 ] support the possible efficacy and safety. Evidence from two retrospective patient cohorts, one usingLu-PSMA-617 [], one usingLu-PSMA-I&T [] as well as a prospective register study usingLu-PSMA-617 [] support the possible efficacy and safety. 45 ‐ 47 ]. Overall survival of 22.7–25 months from the start of rechallenge treatment has been demonstrated [ 45 , 47 ]. In a prospective registry multiple rechallenge series (up to 3) have shown continued efficacy in responding patients [ 47 ]. PSA response rates (> 50% decline) of 57–73% have been observed []. Overall survival of 22.7–25 months from the start of rechallenge treatment has been demonstrated []. In a prospective registry multiple rechallenge series (up to 3) have shown continued efficacy in responding patients []. 45 ‐ 47 ]. A slight increase in grade 3 hematological toxicities may occur but still remain manageable [ 45 , 46 ]. In all three studies the safety profile is favorable and comparable to the initial treatment cycles. Most adverse events are mild to moderate (grade 1–2) and no life-threatening (grade 4) events have been reported []. A slight increase in grade 3 hematological toxicities may occur but still remain manageable []. Based on those findings a PSMA-RLT rechallenge for mCRPC patients could be considered if an initial response to the first PSMA-RLT has been demonstrated, alternative treatment options are limited, a sufficient PSMA expression is still detectable via PSMA-PET scan and the patient experiences disease progression after a period of remission. We strongly recommend discussing the indication for a rechallenge treatment in a multidisciplinary tumor conference. Careful patient selection, monitoring, and individualized treatment planning are essential to optimize outcome and minimize toxicity.

Radiation protection measures 177Lu-PSMA-617 in medical staff involved in hemodialysis of a patient with PCa [ 48 ]. Taking into account the general radiation protection measures, the radiation exposure for hospital staff will be very low. Even in dialysis patients receiving this therapy, a low radiation exposure was found. Huang et al. demonstrated a low radiation exposure of 2–19 uSv after 20 h of injection of 3.1 GBqLu-PSMA-617 in medical staff involved in hemodialysis of a patient with PCa []. Particular attention should be paid to waste created by patients with incontinence. If the therapy is performed on an outpatient basis, the waste (e.g., diaper pants) must be stored for up to 10 half-lives of lutetium-177, i.e., approximately 2 months, in a place where humans or animals are not expected to be present, such as a basement or an unused storage room, and only after this period added to the inactive waste. Outpatients should remain in the therapeutic facility, yet as isolated as possible, for at least 5 h to monitor side effects and complete the first excretion phase before discharge. All patients must be instructed verbally and in writing on how to minimize exposure to others in accordance with Austrian law and radioprotection standards. According to Austrian regulations, the dose limit for persons working voluntarily and individually as comforters and caregivers and providing essential support to patients is set at 3 mSv per year, provided that a minimum distance of 2 m from the patient is maintained. In our experience, assuming 4–6 therapy cycles (ongoing study) per year, the limit of 3 mSv will not be exceeded.

Outlook 37 ]. In addition, the significantly shorter range of alpha radiation compared to beta radiation is seen as an advantage, as it means that surrounding tissue can be better protected and the tumor can be treated more precisely. Analogous to 177Lu-PSMA-RLT, the therapeutic goal of 225Ac-PSMA-RLT is to inhibit/slow down the growth of prostate cancer cells, e.g., in bone and soft tissue metastases. If the treatment response is favorable, further treatment cycles are possible after consultation with a uro-oncologist. The indications for 225Ac-PSMA-RLT are, on the one hand, progression/treatment failure after several cycles of 177Lu-PSMA therapy [ 38 ] and, on the other hand, a pronounced diffuse distribution pattern of the osseous metastases. In this case, the application of 177Lu-PSMA-RLT is expected to result in significantly higher bone marrow toxicity than with 225Ac-PSMA-RLT due to its greater range. Since all established therapies have already been exhausted in these patients before the indication for 177Lu-PSMA therapy is made (ARTAs, chemotherapy, PARP inhibitors), 225Ac-PSMA-RLT is a promising option [ 39 ]. The patients already treated with the therapy showed a remarkable response with xerostomia being a common side-effect [ 39 ]. It is expected that this therapy will play a major role in the treatment of these patients in the future and may also be used earlier in the therapy regimen [ 37 ]. In contrast to lutetium-177, the radionuclide actinium-225 is an alpha emitter (particle emitter) that emits helium nuclei during radioactive decay. If these helium nuclei hit other molecules, they cause significantly more damage than the electrons of lutetium-177. The so-called linear energy transfer of actinium-225 to the tissue is significantly higher than that of lutetium-177. This means that a higher biological effectiveness in terms of the tumoricidal effect is likely []. In addition, the significantly shorter range of alpha radiation compared to beta radiation is seen as an advantage, as it means that surrounding tissue can be better protected and the tumor can be treated more precisely. Analogous toLu-PSMA-RLT, the therapeutic goal ofAc-PSMA-RLT is to inhibit/slow down the growth of prostate cancer cells, e.g., in bone and soft tissue metastases. If the treatment response is favorable, further treatment cycles are possible after consultation with a uro-oncologist. The indications forAc-PSMA-RLT are, on the one hand, progression/treatment failure after several cycles ofLu-PSMA therapy [] and, on the other hand, a pronounced diffuse distribution pattern of the osseous metastases. In this case, the application ofLu-PSMA-RLT is expected to result in significantly higher bone marrow toxicity than withAc-PSMA-RLT due to its greater range. Since all established therapies have already been exhausted in these patients before the indication forLu-PSMA therapy is made (ARTAs, chemotherapy, PARP inhibitors),Ac-PSMA-RLT is a promising option []. The patients already treated with the therapy showed a remarkable response with xerostomia being a common side-effect []. It is expected that this therapy will play a major role in the treatment of these patients in the future and may also be used earlier in the therapy regimen []. 177Lu-PSMA-RLT is currently undergoing broad scientific examinations in several studies in earlier disease stages than mCRPC (Table 5 As mentioned above,Lu-PSMA-RLT is currently undergoing broad scientific examinations in several studies in earlier disease stages than mCRPC (Table). PSMA diagnostics as well as PSMA-based RLT have already had tremendous influence on prostate cancer management and are going to furtherly shape diagnostic and treatment options for an increasing amount of PCa patients. 177Lu-PSMA-RLT is additionally under investigation even in neoadjuvant and localized oligometastatic disease states. The studies are still small and experimental, yet they give further insights into the potential of this treatment especially for high-risk PCa patients. Table 5 Trial Phase Population Design Primary endpoint Status PRELUDE II High risk PCa 2 cycles 177Lu-PSMA-617 RLT → surgery Pathologic downstaging Enrolling LUNAR II Oligometastatic CSPC 177Lu-PSMA-RLT + stereotactic body radiotherapy (SBRT) vs. SBRT PFS Enrolling NEPI I/II High risk PCa 177Lu-PSMA-617 ± ipilimumab → surgery Feasibility/CR rate Enrolling LUPUS I/II High risk PCa Intra-arterial 177Lu-PSMA-617 → surgery Safety Early phase In fact,Lu-PSMA-RLT is additionally under investigation even in neoadjuvant and localized oligometastatic disease states. The studies are still small and experimental, yet they give further insights into the potential of this treatment especially for high-risk PCa patients. Tablegives an overview of recent projects.

Conclusion The integration of advanced systemic therapies such as radioligand therapy (RLT) with radiolabeled prostate-specific membrane antigen (PSMA) ligands into the prostate cancer treatment has improved clinical outcomes in patients with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer (mCRPC). However, given the growing number of patients with mCRPC requiring RLT and the limited number of treatment beds, it is necessary to offer RLT to outpatients as well. Health care providers have to increase resources for this increasingly important treatment.

Conflict of interest S. Mirzaei, G. Schweighofer-Zwink, H. Ofner, J. Bektic, H. Fajkovic, E. von Guggenberg, A. Ponholzer, G. Kramer, L. Lusuardi, M. Gabriel, T. Traub-Weidinger, M. Hacker and S.F. Shariat declare that they have no competing interests.

