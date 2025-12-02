Urban mental health, hikikomori, and modern-Type depression

Urbanization and digitalization are reshaping the landscape of mental health, contributing to increased social isolation, stress, and the emergence of novel psychopathologies. This paper explores the impact of urbanization on mental health, with a particular focus on two contemporary phenomena: “Hikikomori” (severe social withdrawal) and “Modern-Type Depression (MTD).” These conditions highlight the need for psychiatrists to adopt innovative, interdisciplinary approaches that integrate sociocultural understanding and technological advancements. By utilizing digital tools such as metaverse and communication robots, mental healthcare can evolve to effectively address these emerging challenges. Moreover, following the COVID-19 pandemic, hikikomori may hold the potential to evolve from a pathological condition into a new lifestyle for human beings.