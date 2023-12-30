Upper-GI highlights from ASCO and ASCO-GI 2023 meetings: changing paradigm in treatment sequence

KEYNOTE-859 study

1 ]). Interim analyses were presented at the European Society for Medical Oncology (ESMO) virtual plenary series and further biomarker investigations were demonstrated at the American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO) annual meeting of 2023 [ 2 , 3 ]. KEYNOTE-859 is a double-blind, placebo-controlled phase III study of pembrolizumab + chemotherapy versus placebo + chemotherapy for advanced human epidermal receptor 2 (HER2)-negative gastric and gastroesophageal junction adenocarcinoma (G/GEJC; []). Interim analyses were presented at the European Society for Medical Oncology (ESMO) virtual plenary series and further biomarker investigations were demonstrated at the American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO) annual meeting of 2023 [].

In total, 1579 patients were randomized to pembrolizumab + chemotherapy or placebo + chemotherapy. Baseline characteristics were balanced between arms. Median overall survival (OS) was 12.9 months with pembrolizumab + chemotherapy versus 11.5 months with placebo + chemotherapy (HR: 0.78, 95% CI: 0.70–0.87; p < 0.0001). Median progression-free survival (PFS) was 6.9 months versus 5.6 months (HR: 0.76, 95% CI: 0.67–0.85; p < 0.0001). The overall response rate (ORR) was 51.3% versus 42.0% ( p = 0.00009).

Biomarker results were as following: 618 (78.2%) and 617 (78.2%) patients from pembrolizumab + chemotherapy and placebo + chemotherapy had a programmed death ligand-1 combined positive score (PD-L1 CPS) of ≥ 1. This was 35.3% and 34.3% for CPS ≥ 10, respectively. In the PD-L1 CPS ≥ 1 group, median OS was 13.0 months (95% CI: 11.6–14.2) for pembrolizumab + chemotherapy versus 11.4 months (95% CI: 10.5–12.0) for placebo + chemotherapy. In the PD-L1 CPS ≥ 10 population, median OS was 15.7 months (95% CI: 13.8–19.3) with pembrolizumab + chemotherapy versus 11.8 months (95% CI: 10.3–12.7) with placebo + chemotherapy. The median duration of response (DOR), PFS, and ORR were extended in CPS-positive arms when compared to the control group. Immune-related adverse events (irAE) were observed in 27.1% versus 9.3% of pembrolizumab + chemotherapy and placebo + chemotherapy arms, respectively.