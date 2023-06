Top 10 research priorities for male infertility 1. Are sperm tests other than bulk parameters useful in evaluating male fertility? If so, which? 2. What is the emotional and psychological impact of male infertility? Can addressing it improve outcomes? 3. Do environmental factors cause male infertility? If so, which? 4. Does treating specific causes of male infertility improve outcomes? 5. Can we improve surgical sperm extraction outcomes by using endocrine stimulation protocols? 6. What modifiable risk factors cause male infertility? 7. Does treating modifiable risk factors improve outcomes? 8. What co-morbidities are associated with infertility? 9. Does treating co-morbidities improve outcomes? 10. Are nutraceuticals useful in improving male reproductive potential? If so, which?

Top 10 research priorities for medically assisted reproduction 1. What are the causes of implantation failure? 2. What is the optimal treatment for women who are poor responders undergoing IVF to increase live birth rates? 3. What is the optimal method of sperm selection in IVF cycles? 4. In couples with unexplained infertility does IUI increase live birth rates when compared with other ARTs, including IVF? 5. In couples with unexplained infertility what is the optimal number of IUI cycles before moving to IVF? 6. What is the optimal method of embryo selection in IVF cycles? 7. What are the factors which affect cycle to cycle variability in the number and quality of oocytes produced in an IVF cycle? 8. What is the optimal time interval between ovulation and IUI? 9. What is the emotional and psychological impact on children born using donor gametes? 10. What is the emotional and psychological impact of repeated fertility treatment failure?