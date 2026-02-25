Understanding and applying statistical methods in surgical research: a comprehensive guide for clinicians

Introduction The landscape of surgical research is increasingly complex and sophisticated, consequently requiring an understanding of statistical methods to critically evaluate and draw conclusions from study data. Traditionally, and often for various reasons, surgical research has relied on a narrow and often limited array of statistical methods. With the greater complexity and rigor of research methodology, and in an effort to meaningfully inform clinical practice, an even better understanding of statistical analysis is necessary. There is evidence to suggest that surgical studies are occasionally planned or analyzed with poor statistical methods, such as small sample sizes, inappropriate statistical testing, or without adjustment for confounding, which may lead to inaccurate or misleading conclusions and ultimately affect clinical practice. For example, a study with a small sample size, as commonly found among pilot studies, may not be able to uncover an important clinical difference in postoperative complications between two surgical techniques and falsely report that the two techniques are clinically equivalent when, in fact, one is better than the other. Researchers sometimes misapply a statistical t‑test to compare a categorical variable and concurrently misidentify the p -value, leading to a false-positive claim that the surgical intervention works to improve the outcome. Additionally, observational studies that do not appropriately adjust for confounding variables, such as patient comorbidities or surgeon experience, may create a spurious association, concluding that a surgical treatment improves patients’ outcomes. Accepting such a conclusion may then be associated with observing the outcome to actually be due to confounding. Anzeige The purpose of this review is to tackle the challenges associated with the evaluation and analysis of surgical research data and, ultimately, to provide clinicians with a reference to improve their approach to statistical methods.

Foundational statistical concepts for surgical professionals A fundamental understanding of statistical concepts is crucial for medical professionals to critically evaluate the surgical literature and apply research findings to their clinical practice. Understanding descriptive statistics: summarizing surgical data 1 ]. Descriptive statistics help you to understand the past by sorting historical data into meaningful patterns and trends, providing an understanding of a healthcare facility’s performance, patient outcomes, and areas for improvement [ 2 ]. Descriptive statistics are the first step toward understanding the characteristics of a dataset; these statistics visually summarize the sample being studied, for example, the patient population studied in a clinical trial []. Descriptive statistics help you to understand the past by sorting historical data into meaningful patterns and trends, providing an understanding of a healthcare facility’s performance, patient outcomes, and areas for improvement []. 2 ]. Important measures in descriptive statistics comprise measures of central tendency, such as the mean (average value), median (middle value), and mode (most-often value), which collectively summarize the typical or average values of the data. Following that, measures of variability, such as standard deviation (the extent to which data are spread about the mean), the range (the difference between the lowest and highest values in the dataset), and quartiles (values that mathematically separate the dataset into four equal parts), measure the degree of data dispersion []. Anzeige 3 ]. Generally, these statistics would be reported as a summary of the study sample, or you would report them for each group being compared and any other groups that you have prespecified (i.e., subgroups); doing this would provide a good overview of the data [ 4 ]. For example, the distribution of our patients’ ages here was approximately normal, albeit with a positive skew (as shown in Fig. 1 Fig. 1 Example of a graphic depiction of age distribution Bild vergrößern Descriptive statistics can be expressed in both numerical form, via those summary measures, and in graphical form; for example, the data distribution can be visualized using a histogram and quartiles, or potential outliers can be summarized by box plots []. Generally, these statistics would be reported as a summary of the study sample, or you would report them for each group being compared and any other groups that you have prespecified (i.e., subgroups); doing this would provide a good overview of the data []. For example, the distribution of our patients’ ages here was approximately normal, albeit with a positive skew (as shown in Fig.). Most ages ranged between 40 and 70 years, with the most common being in a range towards the middle of the data, i.e., 55–60 years. 5 ]. This practical purpose underscores the direct relevance of descriptive statistics for surgeons and clinicians when working to improve patient care and operational management in their daily practice. The focus on both numerical and graphical techniques acknowledges the various ways physicians learn, allowing a more easily comprehensible representation of the core aspects of the data. Furthermore, descriptive analytics in healthcare is more than just summary statistics: it serves a critical role in the identification of operational constraints, the distribution of resources, and the tailoring of treatment approaches, for example from insights derived from data from the past []. This practical purpose underscores the direct relevance of descriptive statistics for surgeons and clinicians when working to improve patient care and operational management in their daily practice. The basics of probability and its relevance to surgical outcomes 6 ]. An understanding of probability is important for medical professionals to assess clinical trials and to evaluate the epidemiological context in which surgical outcomes occur [ 7 ]. Some ways to think about probability include the sample space (the exhaustive list of the possible outcomes of an experiment), events (a subset of the sample space), mutually exclusive events (those events that cannot happen at the same time), and conditional probability (the probability that an event occurred contingent upon another occurred event) [ 8 ]. Probability, as a core principle of biostatistics, describes how likely events are to happen in medical research []. An understanding of probability is important for medical professionals to assess clinical trials and to evaluate the epidemiological context in which surgical outcomes occur []. Some ways to think about probability include the sample space (the exhaustive list of the possible outcomes of an experiment), events (a subset of the sample space), mutually exclusive events (those events that cannot happen at the same time), and conditional probability (the probability that an event occurred contingent upon another occurred event) []. 9 ]. In addition, probability distributions can be discrete (which focus on countable outcomes, e.g., the number of patients) or continuous (which focus on a variable that can take any value in a range, e.g., blood pressure) and demonstrate the likelihood of certain surgical outcomes. Examples of such distributions are the binomial distribution, which is frequently used when there are binary outcomes (success/failure); the Poisson distribution, which is useful to model the number of rare events in a certain time period; and the normal distribution, which is used to model continuous data, such as a patient’s recovery time []. Probability serves as the foundation for comprehending the uncertainty of surgical results. The focus on both probability theory and real-world applications of probability in clinical trials and risk assessment demonstrates the significance of probability in evidence-based surgical practice. As the various kinds of probability distributions dictate the statistical approaches suitable for examining different types of surgical data, it is crucial for surgeons to be familiar with the different types of probability distributions to facilitate the reading and interpretation of research results. Demystifying hypothesis testing in surgical investigations 10 ]. The hypothesis-testing process consists of developing two competing hypotheses: the null hypothesis, typically stating the absence of an effect or the absence of a difference between groups, and the alternative hypothesis, stating the presence of an effect or a difference [ 11 ]. One of the main techniques of statistical inference in surgical research is hypothesis testing, which provides a systematic framework for evaluating assumptions about population parameters based on data collected from a sample []. The hypothesis-testing process consists of developing two competing hypotheses: the null hypothesis, typically stating the absence of an effect or the absence of a difference between groups, and the alternative hypothesis, stating the presence of an effect or a difference []. 12 ]. Researchers will utilize different types of statistical tests to establish whether the findings in a surgical study are attributable to the actual effect of the intervention or are due to chance [ 13 ]. The null hypothesis is assumed to be true until the evidence, from the statistical test, suggests otherwise. The fundamental purpose of hypothesis testing is to determine something about the larger population from which the sample was taken []. Researchers will utilize different types of statistical tests to establish whether the findings in a surgical study are attributable to the actual effect of the intervention or are due to chance []. The null hypothesis is assumed to be true until the evidence, from the statistical test, suggests otherwise. 14 ]. It is important to clarify the differences between the research hypothesis, which is the initial question or educated guess that guides the study, and the statistical hypotheses (null and alternative). The research hypothesis is often a broader statement, while the statistical hypotheses are testable claims about the parameters of a population and are specific to the study at hand. This formal process allows surgeons/researchers to objectively evaluate the evidence and make statements about the effectiveness of surgical interventions or the relationships between surgical research variables []. Anzeige Interpreting statistical significance and navigating the nuances of p -values 15 ]. The p -value represents the probability of obtaining a result at least as extreme as the result we observed in the study if the null hypothesis were true [ 16 ]. Statistical significance tells us whether the effect we see is unlikely to have occurred by chance if we continue to assume the null hypothesis to be true []. The-value represents the probability of obtaining a result at least as extreme as the result we observed in the study if the null hypothesis were true []. p -value of less than 0.05 (alpha), which normally implies rejection of the null hypothesis in favor of the alternative [ 17 ]. It is important for clinicians to appreciate that the p -value is not the likelihood that the null hypothesis be true, which is frequently misunderstood [ 18 ]. The p -value represents the probability of obtaining results as extreme as or more extreme than those observed under the premise that there is, in truth, no effect. A frequently used standard for statistical significance involves a-value of less than 0.05 (alpha), which normally implies rejection of the null hypothesis in favor of the alternative []. It is important for clinicians to appreciate that the-value is not the likelihood that the null hypothesis be true, which is frequently misunderstood []. The-value represents the probability of obtaining results as extreme as or more extreme than those observed under the premise that there is, in truth, no effect. 19 ]. A finding that is statistically significant might not actually be meaningful in the context of patient care. Broadly speaking, an effect that is clinically meaningful might not be statistically significant, especially in studies with small sample sizes. Thus, both statistical significance (represented by the p -value) and clinical significance should always be viewed when interpreting surgical research findings. In addition, it is essential to understand that statistical significance does not always mean clinical significance []. A finding that is statistically significant might not actually be meaningful in the context of patient care. Broadly speaking, an effect that is clinically meaningful might not be statistically significant, especially in studies with small sample sizes. Thus, both statistical significance (represented by the-value) and clinical significance should always be viewed when interpreting surgical research findings. The importance of confidence intervals in evaluating surgical research 20 ]. A CI is a range of values within which the true value of the population parameter is likely to exist [ 20 ]. For example, a 95% CI implies that if the study were repeated many times with different samples from the same population, around 95% of the CIs would include the true population value [ 21 ]. The width of a CI is the level of precision we have in the study results; narrower CIs indicate a more precise estimate of the actual effect [ 22 ]. Confidence intervals (CIs) are an important way to assess the intervals we obtain from surgical research, as these values reflect our level of uncertainty when using the sample statistic or study estimate []. A CI is a range of values within which the true value of the population parameter is likely to exist []. For example, a 95% CI implies that if the study were repeated many times with different samples from the same population, around 95% of the CIs would include the true population value []. The width of a CI is the level of precision we have in the study results; narrower CIs indicate a more precise estimate of the actual effect []. Anzeige 23 ]. In this sense, it can thus provide an alternative to p -values. Using CIs not only indicates that an effect is statistically significant but also provides a potential magnitude of the effect in the population being sampled. Confidence intervals can also be used to determine statistical significance. A result is considered statistically significant if the CI for a treatment effect does not include the null effect (zero in the case of a difference or one in the case of a ratio such as an odds ratio or hazard ratio) []. In this sense, it can thus provide an alternative to-values. Using CIs not only indicates that an effect is statistically significant but also provides a potential magnitude of the effect in the population being sampled.

Commonly employed statistical methods in surgical research Surgical research utilizes a variety of statistical methods to analyze data and draw meaningful conclusions. Understanding these methods is essential for medical professionals to critically appraise the literature. Comparing surgical interventions: the application of t-tests and ANOVA 24 ]. For example, a t-test would be used to compare the average time needed for recovery for patients having undergone two separate surgical techniques for the same diagnosis. Conversely, ANOVA compares means for three or more independent populations [ 25 ]. For example, an ANOVA could be used to compare the effectiveness of three different pain management protocols in terms of patient satisfaction scores after surgery. Two of the most basic statistical tests are analysis of variance (ANOVA) and the t-test. A t‑test examines whether there is a statistically meaningful difference between the means of two independent populations []. For example, a t-test would be used to compare the average time needed for recovery for patients having undergone two separate surgical techniques for the same diagnosis. Conversely, ANOVA compares means for three or more independent populations []. For example, an ANOVA could be used to compare the effectiveness of three different pain management protocols in terms of patient satisfaction scores after surgery. 26 ]. For these tests to have validity, a few assumptions must hold true, including independence of the samples being compared and approximate normality of the data distribution of each group (or sufficient n size) [ 27 ]. Recognizing the distinction between when to use a t-test (two groups) or an ANOVA (three or more groups) is a basic but important consideration for the medical professional when interpreting comparative surgical studies. Both t‑tests and ANOVA test the difference between the population means of groups being compared while also taking into consideration the dispersion (variance) of each group of data []. For these tests to have validity, a few assumptions must hold true, including independence of the samples being compared and approximate normality of the data distribution of each group (or sufficientsize) []. Recognizing the distinction between when to use a t-test (two groups) or an ANOVA (three or more groups) is a basic but important consideration for the medical professional when interpreting comparative surgical studies. Anzeige Analyzing categorical outcomes: chi-square and Fisher’s exact tests in surgical studies 28 ]. For instance, a chi-square test could be used to examine whether there is an association between the type of surgical approach and the occurrence of a postoperative complication. The chi-square and Fisher’s exact tests are commonly employed statistical tests when the outcome(s) of interest in surgical research is categorical in nature (e.g., presence of complication versus absence of complication). The chi-square test quantifies the degree of association between two categorical variables by comparing the observed distribution of a categorical variable across each level of one variable with the distribution expected if the two variables were independent []. For instance, a chi-square test could be used to examine whether there is an association between the type of surgical approach and the occurrence of a postoperative complication. 29 ]. The chi-square test is built upon an approximation of the distribution, which becomes increasingly accurate with larger samples, while Fisher’s exact test is deliberately framed to provide an exact probability. Therefore, Fisher’s exact test is acceptable in circumstances of small sample sizes or marginal distributions resulting in sparse data. While Fisher’s exact test is similarly designed for use against the null hypothesis that no association exists between the two variables, it is especially relevant when the sample size is small or expected cell counts (i.e., the values in the cells of a contingency table) are low []. The chi-square test is built upon an approximation of the distribution, which becomes increasingly accurate with larger samples, while Fisher’s exact test is deliberately framed to provide an exact probability. Therefore, Fisher’s exact test is acceptable in circumstances of small sample sizes or marginal distributions resulting in sparse data. Both tests operate by contrasting the frequencies we observe with the frequencies we would expect to observe if there were no association between the variables. The definition of expected frequencies and how they are computed is important for understanding the outcomes of either test. The chi-square statistic is the total of the squared differences between the observed and expected frequencies, divided by the expected frequencies. A large chi-square value suggests a substantial difference between observed and expected frequencies, which leads to rejection of the null hypothesis of independence. Exploring relationships: correlation and regression analysis in surgical research 30 ]. For example, a researcher may assess the relationship between the experience of a surgeon (measured in surgical cases) and patient outcomes using a correlation analysis. Statistical methods, such as correlation and regression analysis, can evaluate the relationships among variables in the published literature on surgical topics. Correlation analysis assesses both the direction and strength of a linear relationship between two continuous variables []. For example, a researcher may assess the relationship between the experience of a surgeon (measured in surgical cases) and patient outcomes using a correlation analysis. 31 ]. The regression model selected depends on the type of dependent variable. For continuous outcome variables based on integer regression (for example predicting the length of hospital stay after surgery), factors such as age or the complexity of surgery could be associated, for example predicting the length of hospital stay for patients after surgery, factors such as age or the complexity of surgery could be associated. Alternatively, logistic regression is used when the outcome variable is binary, such as in predicting the risk of developing postoperative infection based on a combination of risk factors [ 32 ]. Unlike correlation, regression aspires to assess the properties of one or more suitable independent variables to predict some dependent variable []. The regression model selected depends on the type of dependent variable. For continuous outcome variables based on integer regression (for example predicting the length of hospital stay after surgery), factors such as age or the complexity of surgery could be associated, for example predicting the length of hospital stay for patients after surgery, factors such as age or the complexity of surgery could be associated. Alternatively, logistic regression is used when the outcome variable is binary, such as in predicting the risk of developing postoperative infection based on a combination of risk factors []. 33 ]. Two variables may be strongly correlated without one causing the other. While regression analysis can help build predictive models, a statistically significant relationship does not imply that one variable causes the other. Both correlation and regression are useful tools, but it is important to remember that correlation does not imply causation []. Two variables may be strongly correlated without one causing the other. While regression analysis can help build predictive models, a statistically significant relationship does not imply that one variable causes the other. Analyzing time-to-event data: survival analysis with Kaplan–Meier and Cox regression 34 ]. Within surgical research, this is particularly important for dealing with outcomes that occur over time. Survival analysis includes a set of statistical methods for analyzing data where the outcome variable describes how long it takes for an event to occur—such as death, recurrence of disease, or failure of an implant []. Within surgical research, this is particularly important for dealing with outcomes that occur over time. Kaplan–Meier 34 ]. Most of the time the results of this method are shown as Kaplan–Meier survival curves, displaying visual (graphical) representations of survival probability over time. In comparisons of survival distributions between two or more samples, the log-rank test has been employed by researchers to ascertain whether there is a significant difference between the survival curves. Kaplan–Meier survival curves depicting overall survival of patients receiving group A and group B treatment are shown in Fig. 2 p = 0.025). Numbers at risk are shown in the lower aspect of the graph. Fig. 2 Example of a Kaplan–Meier survival curve with a comparison of two groups Bild vergrößern The Kaplan–Meier technique is a common non-parametric measure of the survival function, which is defined as the “chance of surviving past a given time” []. Most of the time the results of this method are shown as Kaplan–Meier survival curves, displaying visual (graphical) representations of survival probability over time. In comparisons of survival distributions between two or more samples, the log-rank test has been employed by researchers to ascertain whether there is a significant difference between the survival curves. Kaplan–Meier survival curves depicting overall survival of patients receiving group A and group B treatment are shown in Fig.. The Y‑axis corresponds to the probability of survival, and the X‑axis corresponds to time in months. The regions that are shaded display the estimated 95% CIs for the survival estimates of each group. The curves indicate that there was a difference in survival between the two groups (log-rank test= 0.025). Numbers at risk are shown in the lower aspect of the graph. Cox proportional hazards regression 34 ]. The output from a Cox regression includes hazard ratios that show how each predictor variable has an effect on the likelihood of the event occurring. Cox regression is a semi-parametric model that examines the impact of multiple predictor variables on the hazard rate, which is the rate at which an event occurs []. The output from a Cox regression includes hazard ratios that show how each predictor variable has an effect on the likelihood of the event occurring. Censoring in survival analysis 35 ]. With this organized approach to survival analysis, time-to-event data are thorough and allow for illuminating insights into surgical management outcomes and associated risks. A critical aspect of survival analysis is censoring. Censoring occurs when a patient’s follow-up duration ends before the event of interest sets in. One of the factors important to understand and properly account for in the results of survival analysis studies is censoring []. With this organized approach to survival analysis, time-to-event data are thorough and allow for illuminating insights into surgical management outcomes and associated risks.

Synthesizing evidence from multiple studies: the power of meta-analysis in surgery 36 ]. By pooling results from multiple studies, a meta-analysis provides a more accurate and reliable estimate of the treatment effect than a single study could provide [ 37 ]. This is particularly helpful when a study’s size is small or when the individual studies differ in results. Meta-analysis is a strong statistical method used in surgical studies to systematically combine the results of multiple independent studies that address a similar research question []. By pooling results from multiple studies, a meta-analysis provides a more accurate and reliable estimate of the treatment effect than a single study could provide []. This is particularly helpful when a study’s size is small or when the individual studies differ in results. 38 ]. Results of a meta-analysis are commonly depicted visually in a forest plot. Forest plots display the effect size and CI for each component study, along with the pooled effect size and corresponding CI [ 39 ]. Figure 3 Fig. 3 Example of a forest plot used in a meta-analysis Bild vergrößern Fig. 4 Example of a receiver operating characteristic ( ROC ) curve with improved model performance Bild vergrößern A major contribution of a meta-analysis is the estimation of an overall effect size, which is an indication of the magnitude and direction of the treatment effect across all studies included in the meta-analysis []. Results of a meta-analysis are commonly depicted visually in a forest plot. Forest plots display the effect size and CI for each component study, along with the pooled effect size and corresponding CI []. Figureshows a forest plot of a meta-analysis indicating effect sizes and 95% CIs for each individual study as well as the pooled effect. The vertical dashed line denotes the null effect, the red diamond denotes the pooled effect, and the line associated with it denotes the 95% CI. 40 ]. A meta-analysis provides a superior level of evidence in the hierarchy of evidence-based medicine, offering a more comprehensive synthesis of the research available in a particular surgical area. When assessing a meta-analysis, it is crucial to observe the heterogeneity or variation of the included studies and to ascertain whether publication bias (the tendency to favor publication of studies reporting positive or statistically significant results) was assessed []. A meta-analysis provides a superior level of evidence in the hierarchy of evidence-based medicine, offering a more comprehensive synthesis of the research available in a particular surgical area.

Addressing confounding in observational surgical research: propensity score analysis 41 ]. In an observational study design, when a treatment is not randomly assigned (such as in the case of randomized controlled trials), there is a possibility that, on average, patients with different treatments have different baseline characteristics that could impact the primary outcome of interest. Propensity score analysis attempts to reduce this bias by estimating the likelihood (the propensity score) that a patient received a treatment conditional to their observed baseline characteristics. Propensity scores can then be applied in a number of ways, such as matching treatment and control patients based on similar propensity scores, stratifying patients based on propensity score groups, or as weights in regression models [ 42 ]. Propensity score analysis is a statistical technique that is increasingly utilized in observational surgical research to adjust for potential confounding variables when estimating the effect of a treatment or intervention []. In an observational study design, when a treatment is not randomly assigned (such as in the case of randomized controlled trials), there is a possibility that, on average, patients with different treatments have different baseline characteristics that could impact the primary outcome of interest. Propensity score analysis attempts to reduce this bias by estimating the likelihood (the propensity score) that a patient received a treatment conditional to their observed baseline characteristics. Propensity scores can then be applied in a number of ways, such as matching treatment and control patients based on similar propensity scores, stratifying patients based on propensity score groups, or as weights in regression models []. The aim of propensity score analysis is to make treatment groups more comparable, which allows for a more valid estimation of the treatment effect in the absence of randomization. When evaluating studies that utilize propensity score analyses, an understanding of the methods used to derive and apply the propensity score and a determination of whether treatment groups were well balanced in terms of key baseline characteristics after the adjustment made by propensity score analyses is important to evaluate.

Critical considerations in surgical research methodology Apart from specific statistical tests, several broader methodological considerations significantly impact the interpretation of statistical findings in surgical research. The impact of study design on statistical interpretation in surgery 43 ]. Nevertheless, RCTs pose their own ethical dilemmas as well as logistical difficulties within the surgical context [ 44 ]. The design of a surgical study is an important factor that affects the validity and interpretability of its statistical results. Randomized controlled trials (RCTs) are commonly regarded as the highest level of evidence in study design due to the ability of random allocation to minimize bias across treatment groups []. Nevertheless, RCTs pose their own ethical dilemmas as well as logistical difficulties within the surgical context []. 45 ]. Each type of study has unique benefits and flaws. For example, cohort studies follow a group over time to record the occurrence of outcomes, while case–control studies contrast people with a condition to people without that condition in order to evaluate potential risk factors. Case series and case reports provide descriptions of individuals or small groups of patients, and their use can generate hypotheses or reports of unusual events. As a result, observational studies including cohort studies, case–control studies, case series, and case reports are important elements in surgical research []. Each type of study has unique benefits and flaws. For example, cohort studies follow a group over time to record the occurrence of outcomes, while case–control studies contrast people with a condition to people without that condition in order to evaluate potential risk factors. Case series and case reports provide descriptions of individuals or small groups of patients, and their use can generate hypotheses or reports of unusual events. 46 ]. Surgeons need to understand these strengths and weaknesses in order to properly assess the literature and understand the context of the statistical evidence. In situations in which RCTs are not possible, well-conducted case–control studies provide a valuable replacement for learning about surgical outcomes and disease processes, along with advantages related to sample size, costs, and timeliness [ 47 ]. The natural differences that may exist among these designs lead to differences in the susceptibility to bias and confounding, resulting in interpretations of the statistical evidence that can differ directly []. Surgeons need to understand these strengths and weaknesses in order to properly assess the literature and understand the context of the statistical evidence. In situations in which RCTs are not possible, well-conducted case–control studies provide a valuable replacement for learning about surgical outcomes and disease processes, along with advantages related to sample size, costs, and timeliness []. Understanding and mitigating bias in surgical research 48 ]. There are many different types of bias that can occur at different stages of the research process. Selection bias occurs when the characteristics of individuals enrolled in the treatment groups are systematically different from one another. Performance bias occurs when the participants receive differential care or interventions. Detection bias occurs when the methods or instrument(s) used to measure outcomes differ in the treatment groups. Publication bias occurs when studies with positive or statistically significant findings are published more frequently, regardless of clinical significance [ 49 ]. Bias is a systematic error that can affect the results of research and represents a serious threat to the validity of surgical studies []. There are many different types of bias that can occur at different stages of the research process. Selection bias occurs when the characteristics of individuals enrolled in the treatment groups are systematically different from one another. Performance bias occurs when the participants receive differential care or interventions. Detection bias occurs when the methods or instrument(s) used to measure outcomes differ in the treatment groups. Publication bias occurs when studies with positive or statistically significant findings are published more frequently, regardless of clinical significance []. 50 ]. Common cognitive biases include confirmation bias, in which one tends to favor information which confirms prior beliefs, and availability bias, where judgments are influenced by information readily available in memory. Approaches to limiting bias in surgical research include randomization, which aims to equalize known and unknown confounding variables; blinding, where participants and/or the researcher are unaware of the outcome; and standardized sampling protocols for treatments and outcome measures [ 51 ]. Furthermore, surgeons’ interpretation of research and judgment in clinical decision-making can also be affected by their cognitive biases, which are systematic patterns of deviation from norm or rationality in judgment []. Common cognitive biases include confirmation bias, in which one tends to favor information which confirms prior beliefs, and availability bias, where judgments are influenced by information readily available in memory. Approaches to limiting bias in surgical research include randomization, which aims to equalize known and unknown confounding variables; blinding, where participants and/or the researcher are unaware of the outcome; and standardized sampling protocols for treatments and outcome measures []. That said, the implementation of these methods in surgical research may be especially difficult due to the nature of the interventions. As a result, it is especially important that surgeons recognize potential sources of bias and strategies to mitigate their effects—so that they, as surgeon researchers, can evaluate the research findings for their reliability but also to evaluate their applicability in their own practice. The challenge of confounding variables in surgical studies 52 ]. A confounding variable is associated with both the exposure and the outcome, but it is not in the causal pathway [ 53 ]. Confounding is an important challenge in surgical research, especially in observational research. It occurs when the association between surgical exposure and an outcome is distorted by a third factor referred to as a confounding variable []. A confounding variable is associated with both the exposure and the outcome, but it is not in the causal pathway []. 54 ]. There are many ways to control for confounding in surgical research. At the study design level, randomization in RCTs is the best way to control for both known and unknown confounders [ 55 ]. Other methods that occur during the study design stage are restriction (limiting the population studied to individuals who possess certain characteristics) and matching, typically where participants in different study groups are matched based on other potential confounders. In the data analysis phase, other forms of constraining for confounding would include stratification (where data regarding an outcome of interest are analyzed within subgroups based upon the confounder); multivariable regression analysis, which focuses on generalizing results to even more confounders being experienced; and propensity score analysis, which attempts to balance the treatment groups based on the probability of the treatment being received given the covariates that were observed [ 56 ]. Confounding can lead to the emergence of spurious associations when it is not accounted for and lets a treatment appear effective (or ineffective) when it is not, or it may hide a true association []. There are many ways to control for confounding in surgical research. At the study design level, randomization in RCTs is the best way to control for both known and unknown confounders []. Other methods that occur during the study design stage are restriction (limiting the population studied to individuals who possess certain characteristics) and matching, typically where participants in different study groups are matched based on other potential confounders. In the data analysis phase, other forms of constraining for confounding would include stratification (where data regarding an outcome of interest are analyzed within subgroups based upon the confounder); multivariable regression analysis, which focuses on generalizing results to even more confounders being experienced; and propensity score analysis, which attempts to balance the treatment groups based on the probability of the treatment being received given the covariates that were observed []. Surgeons must have a grasp of the notion of confounding and the techniques to counter it in order to accurately comprehend the results of surgical research, particularly in observational studies where the likelihood of confounding is increased. Determining adequate sample size and statistical power in surgical trials 57 ]. An underpowered study, i.e., a study of insufficient sample size, could fail to identify a clinically significant difference between treatment groups, resulting in a type II error (false negative) [ 58 ]. Identifying the optimal sample size is a vital component of surgical trial preplanning to assure that the study has a reasonable probability of detecting a true treatment effect should one exist []. An underpowered study, i.e., a study of insufficient sample size, could fail to identify a clinically significant difference between treatment groups, resulting in a type II error (false negative) []. 59 ]. The following factors are needed when computing sample size: the statistical power desired (usually 80%); the significance level (alpha) to be used (typically 0.05); the estimated effect size (which is the expected magnitude of difference or association); and the variability of the outcome for the population [ 60 ]. A minimal clinically important difference (MCID) should guide the best estimation of effect size when computing sample size [ 61 ]. Statistical power is the probability that a study will detect an effect or association should it actually exist in the population []. The following factors are needed when computing sample size: the statistical power desired (usually 80%); the significance level (alpha) to be used (typically 0.05); the estimated effect size (which is the expected magnitude of difference or association); and the variability of the outcome for the population []. A minimal clinically important difference (MCID) should guide the best estimation of effect size when computing sample size []. By weighing these factors and calculating a sufficient sample size, researchers can improve the chances of their surgical studies having adequate power to detect expected clinically relevant effects, ultimately contributing to more reliable and informative evidence for surgical practice.

Best practices for data interpretation and reporting in surgical publications 62 ]. The analysis and reporting of data are important facets of surgical research. Data analysis should be a careful consideration of what the study attempted to do; the nature of the patient population; how the data were collected and how complete the dataset is; and, lastly, how rigorously the data were statistically analyzed []. 63 ]. Several reporting guidelines have been developed to help improve the quality and completeness of reporting in surgical trials, including the STROBE statement for observational trials, the CONSORT statement for randomized controlled trials, and the SCARE guidelines for surgical case reports and trials [ 64 ]. Transparency in the reporting of research is of utmost importance, so that a knowledgeable reader can arrive at a reasonable approximation of whether or not the reported results can be trusted or to furnish an appropriate avenue for assessing the reported results []. Several reporting guidelines have been developed to help improve the quality and completeness of reporting in surgical trials, including the STROBE statement for observational trials, the CONSORT statement for randomized controlled trials, and the SCARE guidelines for surgical case reports and trials []. 65 ]. Reporting effect sizes and CIs in addition to p -values is increasingly recommended, since these provide more information regarding the size and accuracy of treatment effects [ 66 ]. Adhering to best evidence in data interpretation and reporting enhances transparency, replicability, and ultimately the influence of surgical research. Despite such recommendations, erroneous reporting in the form of incomplete reporting of the used statistical methods, failing to report measures of central tendency and variability, and misinterpreting of statistical outcomes remains prevalent in the surgical literature []. Reporting effect sizes and CIs in addition to-values is increasingly recommended, since these provide more information regarding the size and accuracy of treatment effects []. Adhering to best evidence in data interpretation and reporting enhances transparency, replicability, and ultimately the influence of surgical research.

Emerging trends and enhancing statistical understanding in surgical research The field of statistical methods in surgical research is continually evolving, with emerging trends and a growing recognition of the need for enhanced statistical literacy among surgical professionals. The growing emphasis on effect sizes in evaluating surgical outcomes 67 ]. Although p -values report whether an observed effect is likely to occur by chance, they say nothing about the size of the effect [ 68 ]. In large-sample studies, even clinically unimportant differences may be statistically significant on the basis of p -values alone. There is increasing focus in surgical research on the reporting and interpretation of effect sizes in an attempt to more critically assess the clinical importance of study results []. Although-values report whether an observed effect is likely to occur by chance, they say nothing about the size of the effect []. In large-sample studies, even clinically unimportant differences may be statistically significant on the basis of-values alone. 69 ]. Effect sizes, such as the group difference in means, odds ratio, or risk ratio, provide a measure of the practical importance of the findings. Ideally, they should be paired with CIs, which give the interval of possible values of the population effect []. 70 ]. The trend toward emphasizing effect sizes is an acknowledgement that the ultimate aim of surgical research is improved patient outcomes and, therefore, that the magnitude of the treatment effect is often more clinically relevant than whether or not the effect differs statistically from zero. In addition, effect sizes must preferably be taken into account during the course of the study planning stages, particularly in priori sample size calculation, in order to be able to have confidence that the study will have adequate power to detect effects which are not just statistically significant but also clinically meaningful []. An introduction to Bayesian statistics for surgical researchers 71 ]. In contrast to frequentist statistics, which interprets probability as the long-run frequency of an event, Bayesian statistics interprets probability as a measure of uncertainty or belief about an event or hypothesis. Bayesian statistics is an alternative paradigm for statistical inference that is gaining popularity in surgical research []. In contrast to frequentist statistics, which interprets probability as the long-run frequency of an event, Bayesian statistics interprets probability as a measure of uncertainty or belief about an event or hypothesis. 72 ]. One of the strongest features of Bayesian methods is the formal incorporation of prior belief or knowledge into the analysis. This prior knowledge is combined with the present data evidence (likelihood) in order to produce an updated probability distribution, the posterior distribution, which mirrors our beliefs after new evidence has been considered []. 73 ]. For instance, Bayesian approaches can be particularly useful in surgical research for Adaptive trial designs: Bayesian methods allow for treatment allocation or sample size changes based on accumulating data, which offers greater flexibility and efficiency in surgical trials.

Individualized surgical decision-making: By incorporating patient-specific prior information, Bayesian models can produce more individualized risk estimates and allow for tailored surgical interventions.

Risk prediction models: Bayesian models can lead to more accurate prediction of surgical outcomes through the incorporation of prior information and observed data, which can lead to improved patient counseling and management. Bayesian approaches allow for direct calculation of the probability that a specified treatment effect is clinically significant, which can be more relevant to surgical decision-making []. For instance, Bayesian approaches can be particularly useful in surgical research for For instance, Bayesian statistics may be used to estimate the likelihood of complications after a complicated operation based on previous rates of complications from equivalent operations. Likewise, in research that compares surgical methods, Bayesian analysis may include prior assumptions regarding the relative efficiency of each technique, thus allowing for more subtle conclusions than would be reached using frequentist approaches. 74 ]. As statistical techniques further evolve, an understanding of Bayesian principles can provide surgical researchers with a valuable second paradigm for data analysis and interpretation. While Bayesian statistics offers several advantages, including the ability to incorporate information external to the data and facilitate more interpretable conclusions, they also have potential disadvantages, including subjectivity in the choice of prior distributions and generally increased computational demands []. As statistical techniques further evolve, an understanding of Bayesian principles can provide surgical researchers with a valuable second paradigm for data analysis and interpretation. Machine learning in surgical research Predictive modeling: Machine learning algorithms, such as decision trees, random forests, and support vector machines, are increasingly being used in the prediction of surgical outcomes, including postoperative complications, recovery trajectories, and survival. These algorithms can often offer more predictive ability than traditional models by automatically identifying interactions between variables.

Feature selection and data integration: Unlike conventional statistical methods, ML models can handle high-dimensional data with the ability to automatically select the most relevant predictors. This characteristic is particularly helpful when combining diverse data sources—e.g., clinical information, imaging data, and genomic profiling—to enhance risk stratification and personalize treatment schedules at the individual patient level.

Evaluation metrics: As with traditional models, the accuracy of ML models is quantified using such measures as accuracy, sensitivity, specificity, and area under the receiver operating characteristic curve (AUC). The ROC curve, for example, plots the trade-off between the true-positive and false-positive rates at different threshold settings, giving an explicit measure of the discriminative ability of the model (Fig. 4 As with traditional models, the accuracy of ML models is quantified using such measures as accuracy, sensitivity, specificity, and area under the receiver operating characteristic curve (AUC). The ROC curve, for example, plots the trade-off between the true-positive and false-positive rates at different threshold settings, giving an explicit measure of the discriminative ability of the model (Fig.). Recent advances in machine learning (ML) have provided new tools with which to enhance traditional statistical methods in surgical research. Machine learning algorithms excel at identifying complex and nonlinear relationships in large datasets, and are therefore of particular utility in predictive modeling and risk stratification. 75 ]. The model is now not only fit to the actual underlying relationship but also to random noise in the training data. The result is excellent goodness-of-fit in the training sample but most likely extremely poor prediction performance in new patients [ 75 ]. This is essential in surgical research, where prediction models should be robust and generalizable to provide good advice in clinical practice. Application of ML methods to surgical research must be undertaken with particular emphasis on model simplicity and validation to avoid overfitting. Overfitting is the fact that a model learns the training data too well—random errors or outliers—and consequently generalizes poorly on new, unseen data []. The model is now not only fit to the actual underlying relationship but also to random noise in the training data. The result is excellent goodness-of-fit in the training sample but most likely extremely poor prediction performance in new patients []. This is essential in surgical research, where prediction models should be robust and generalizable to provide good advice in clinical practice. 75 ]. Examples include deep neural networks or decision trees with many branches. These models are able to fit any dataset perfectly, but they lose their power to predict beyond the training sample. One sign of overfitting is high discrepancy between training error and test error: the model works extremely well on the data it was trained on but poorly on independent test data. Evidence exists that such a problem is not just likely to occur with an enormously large number of predictors in comparison to cases but may also emerge with reasonable model sizes if the underlying relationship between the predictors and the response is weak. Overfitting is a major problem even in relatively low-dimensional datasets when any model incorrectly interprets random associations as significant. Therefore, overfitting must be prevented at every stage in modeling [ 76 ]. Overfitting is extremely prevalent in highly flexible or high-dimensional models that have a great number of parameters relative to observations []. Examples include deep neural networks or decision trees with many branches. These models are able to fit any dataset perfectly, but they lose their power to predict beyond the training sample. One sign of overfitting is high discrepancy between training error and test error: the model works extremely well on the data it was trained on but poorly on independent test data. Evidence exists that such a problem is not just likely to occur with an enormously large number of predictors in comparison to cases but may also emerge with reasonable model sizes if the underlying relationship between the predictors and the response is weak. Overfitting is a major problem even in relatively low-dimensional datasets when any model incorrectly interprets random associations as significant. Therefore, overfitting must be prevented at every stage in modeling []. 75 ]. This constraint imposes some degree of inhibition in the learning algorithm, so that it does not fit each outlier in the training data. A concrete instance is the dropout method in deep learning: at training time, random subsets of neurons in the layers are disabled so that the network does not become too well adapted to specific training cases [ 75 ]. Similarly, one can utilize early stopping criteria, where training stops as soon as performance on a validation set begins to deteriorate—a sure sign that the model is beginning to learn noise. For these reasons, model complexity must be controlled. This is implemented by applying regularization methods (e.g., lasso or ridge regression in linear models) or by limiting model depth or complexity (e.g., pruning decision trees or reducing the number of hidden layers in neural networks) []. This constraint imposes some degree of inhibition in the learning algorithm, so that it does not fit each outlier in the training data. A concrete instance is the dropout method in deep learning: at training time, random subsets of neurons in the layers are disabled so that the network does not become too well adapted to specific training cases []. Similarly, one can utilize early stopping criteria, where training stops as soon as performance on a validation set begins to deteriorate—a sure sign that the model is beginning to learn noise. 77 ]. This technique ensures that each data object will be used for validation once only. The benefit of these operations is shown by the fact that naively estimated performance on the training set is typically exaggerated. It has been found, for example, that in the case of complex ML models (e.g., neural networks), the training AUC can be significantly larger than mean cross-validation AUC—an extremely good indication that overfitting has taken place. Cross-validation provides a better estimate of model performance on new data and can detect overfitting numerically (e.g., when the validation metrics are consistently fewer than the training metrics) [ 77 ]. A second, important pillar is model validation on independent data. To ensure that an ML model truly generalizes, its performance must be validated on data which have not been used to train the model. In practical application, this is achieved by splitting the data into training and test datasets or by using cross-validation. In particular, k‑fold cross-validation (with k = 5 or 10 being common) is a general technique in which the data are divided into k subsets and the model is validated k times—with a different subset as test data each time []. This technique ensures that each data object will be used for validation once only. The benefit of these operations is shown by the fact that naively estimated performance on the training set is typically exaggerated. It has been found, for example, that in the case of complex ML models (e.g., neural networks), the training AUC can be significantly larger than mean cross-validation AUC—an extremely good indication that overfitting has taken place. Cross-validation provides a better estimate of model performance on new data and can detect overfitting numerically (e.g., when the validation metrics are consistently fewer than the training metrics) []. Along with internal validation via cross-validation, external validation needs to be carried out on completely different datasets wherever feasible, such as in the guise of a prospective study or using data gathered in another clinic. A model that performs well in both internal and external validation has high generalization power. Additionally, the use of starting points for feature selection (variable selection) in cross-validation is recommended to avoid leakage effects, i.e., the feeding of test set information into the model.

Strategies and recommendations for improving statistical literacy among surgical professionals 78 ]. Statistical literacy entails a series of capacities, including the ability to detect bias, understand the context of data, and identify the misapplication of statistics [ 79 ]. Enhancing such capacities empowers surgical researchers to make decisions based on data and not on assumptions [ 80 ]. Improving statistical literacy among surgical specialists is essential to enhance their critical thinking ability in research analysis and when applying evidence-based practice in clinical practice []. Statistical literacy entails a series of capacities, including the ability to detect bias, understand the context of data, and identify the misapplication of statistics []. Enhancing such capacities empowers surgical researchers to make decisions based on data and not on assumptions []. 81 ]. Employing statistical notes and other study materials published in medical journals, internet-based statistical training websites, and readily accessible books on medical statistics could also aid in this endeavor [ 82 ]. Furthermore, putting the clinical surgical relevance of statistical concepts at the forefront will help in motivating and encouraging students. Open statistical reporting of data, such as by reporting frequencies and absolute risks rather than relative risks, would greatly facilitate understanding among medical staff and patients [ 83 ]. Several steps can be taken to increase statistical literacy in the surgical community. These would comprise highlighting increased understanding of core statistical concepts as opposed to learning formulas by rote, actively dealing with statistical calculation by making use of workshops or exercising-based instruction, and facilitating proper communication of statistical data in plain English []. Employing statistical notes and other study materials published in medical journals, internet-based statistical training websites, and readily accessible books on medical statistics could also aid in this endeavor []. Furthermore, putting the clinical surgical relevance of statistical concepts at the forefront will help in motivating and encouraging students. Open statistical reporting of data, such as by reporting frequencies and absolute risks rather than relative risks, would greatly facilitate understanding among medical staff and patients [].

Conclusion Statistical methods are important critical tools for surgical research. This article has taken the reader through underlying principles, the statistical methods applied overall, and critical elements in surgical study design. Understanding descriptive statistics, probability, hypothesis testing, p -values, and confidence limits allows surgeons and clinicians to optimize the interpretation of results in surgery studies. Furthermore, cognizance of how study design, sources of confounding and bias, and determinants of statistical power and sample size affect the validity and reliability of research findings is required to be able to appropriately evaluate the applicability and quality of those findings. Methodological consistency, including careful handling of problems unique to surgical research learning is important, e.g., the limitations of RCTs and the need to address confounding in observational studies with techniques such as propensity score analysis. The identification and reduction of various forms of bias, from selection bias to publication bias, remains a critical challenge for ensuring the integrity of surgical evidence. Emerging developments, such as the increased emphasis on reporting and interpreting effect sizes and CIs to estimate clinical significance as well as the application of Bayesian statistics and ML, yield potent new perspectives and capabilities for data analysis, prediction, and interpretation in the increasingly complex surgical arena. These advanced methods have the promise of improving risk stratification and promoting more personalized surgical decision-making, if overfitting and other potential pitfalls are carefully avoided with stringent validation approaches. Lastly, cultivation of statistical literacy among surgical clinicians is imperative. This ranges from theoretical knowledge to building the ability for critical assessment of studies, successful integration of evidence into clinical practice, and contribution to the ongoing enhancement of surgical care through practice and high-quality research. Promotion of transparency by adherence to reporting guidelines and clear communication of statistical findings will also strengthen the evidence base for surgical practice. Ultimately, a multifaceted approach that integrates education, accessible resources, and a focus on practical application is needed to foster a higher level of statistical literacy within the surgical field. Novel aspects This review provides an in depth, clinically oriented guide to key statistical techniques used in surgical studies, offering clarity on their appropriate use, interpretation, and limitations.

Acknowledgements None Funding There is no funding to declare.

Conflict of interest J. Zeindler, A. Taha, F. Ponholzer, V. Ochs, K. Rakhmatillokhon, S. Soysal, and O. Kollmar declare that they have no competing interests. R. Rosenberg is a faculty board member of european surgery and was recused from the handling of this manuscript.

Open Access This article is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution-NonCommercial-NoDerivatives 4.0 International License, which permits any non-commercial use, sharing, distribution and reproduction in any medium or format, as long as you give appropriate credit to the original author(s) and the source, provide a link to the Creative Commons licence, and indicate if you modified the licensed material. You do not have permission under this licence to share adapted material derived from this article or parts of it. The images or other third party material in this article are included in the article’s Creative Commons licence, unless indicated otherwise in a credit line to the material. If material is not included in the article’s Creative Commons licence and your intended use is not permitted by statutory regulation or exceeds the permitted use, you will need to obtain permission directly from the copyright holder. To view a copy of this licence, visit http://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-nc-nd/4.0/ This article is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution-NonCommercial-NoDerivatives 4.0 International License, which permits any non-commercial use, sharing, distribution and reproduction in any medium or format, as long as you give appropriate credit to the original author(s) and the source, provide a link to the Creative Commons licence, and indicate if you modified the licensed material. You do not have permission under this licence to share adapted material derived from this article or parts of it. The images or other third party material in this article are included in the article’s Creative Commons licence, unless indicated otherwise in a credit line to the material. If material is not included in the article’s Creative Commons licence and your intended use is not permitted by statutory regulation or exceeds the permitted use, you will need to obtain permission directly from the copyright holder. To view a copy of this licence, visit