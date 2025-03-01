Uncommon presentation of an abdominal wall tumor

Summary

Abdominal wall endometriosis (AWE) is a rare condition characterized by the precense of ectopic endometrial tissue in any segment of the abdominal wall, often associated with prior surgical interventions such as cesarean sections. We report a case of 47-year-old woman who presented with a four-year history of a painful, progressively enlarging mass on her lower abdomen, with pain exacerbated by her menstrual cycle.