Skip to main content
Home
Zeitschriften
Zeitungen
Podcast
Gesundheitspolitik
Praxis
Allerlei
Jobs
Fachgebiete
Allgemeinmedizin Anästhesiologie & Intensivmedizin Apotheke Augenheilkunde Chirurgie Dermatologie Gynäkologie und Geburtshilfe HNO Innere Medizin Kinder & Jugendheilkunde Neurologie & Psychiatrie Orthopädie & Unfallchirurgie Pflege Urologie Zahnmedizin
Subfächer Innere Medizin
Diabetologie Gastroenterologie Infektiologie Kardiologie Onkologie und Hämatologie Pneumologie Rheumatologie
Fortbildungen
Überblick Fortbildungen DFP-Literaturstudium-Artikel DFP-Webcast Fortbildungen DFP-Podcasts
Erweiterte Suche
Anmelden
nach oben
European Surgery

28.02.2025 | case report

Uncommon presentation of an abdominal wall tumor

verfasst von: Dr. Matias Vega, Dr. Nina Reithofer, Dr. Zoltán Tihanyi, Dr. Siegfried Sauseng, PD. Dr. Sabine Gabor, Dr. Thomas Niernberger, Univ-Prof., Dr. Peter Kornprat, Dr. Luca Giulini

Erschienen in: European Surgery

Einloggen, um Zugang zu erhalten

Summary

Abdominal wall endometriosis (AWE) is a rare condition characterized by the precense of ectopic endometrial tissue in any segment of the abdominal wall, often associated with prior surgical interventions such as cesarean sections. We report a case of 47-year-old woman who presented with a four-year history of a painful, progressively enlarging mass on her lower abdomen, with pain exacerbated by her menstrual cycle.
Literatur
1.
Zondervan KT, Becker CM, Koga K, et al. Endometriosis. Nat Rev Dis Primers. 2018;4:9.CrossRefPubMed
2.
3.
Tangri MK, Lele P, Bal H, Tewari R, Majhi D. Scar endometriosis: a series of 3 cases. Med J Armed Forces India. 2016;72(1):S185–S8.CrossRefPubMedPubMedCentral
4.
Nominato NS, Prates LF, Lauar I, Morais J, Maia L, Geber S. Caesarean section greatly increases risk of scar endometriosis. Eur J Obstet Gynecol Reprod Biol. 2010;152(1):83–5.CrossRefPubMed
5.
Vellido-Cotelo R, Muñoz-González JL, Oliver-Pérez MR, et al. Endometriosis node in gynaecologic scars: a study of 17 patients and the diagnostic considerations in clinical experience in tertiary care center. BMC Womens Health. 2015;15:13.CrossRefPubMedPubMedCentral
6.
Picod G, Boulanger L, Bounoua F, Leduc F, Duval G. Endométriose pariétale sur cicatrice de césarienne: à propos de 15 cas. Gynécologie Obstétrique Fertilité. 2006;34(1):8–13.CrossRefPubMed
7.
Roi DP, Schamroth JL, Khalid L, Sahu A. Scar endometriosis: a mimic of acute abdominal emergencies. BJR Case Rep. 2017;3(3):20170019.PubMedPubMedCentral
8.
Lopez-Soto A, Sanchez-Zapata MI, Martinez-Cendan JP, Ortiz RS, Bernal Mañas CM, Remezal Solano M. Cutaneous endometriosis: presentation of 33 cases and literature review. Eur J Obstet Gynecol Reprod Biol. 2018;221:58–63.CrossRefPubMed
9.
Menon M, TA S, Chandrika PN, Selvakumar A. Skin to serosa: scar endometrioma. J Clin Diagn Res. 2014;8(10):OD4–OD5.PubMedPubMedCentral
10.
Yarmish G, Sala E, Goldman DA, et al. Abdominal wall endometriosis: differentiation from other masses using CT features. Abdom Radiol. 2017;42(5):1517–23.CrossRef
11.
Rakawa T, Hirata T, Koga K, Neriishi K, Fukuda S, Ma S, Sun H, Nagashima N, Harada M, Hirota Y, Wada-Hiraike O, Fujii T, & Osuga Y. Clinical aspects and management of inguinal endometriosis: A case series of 20 patients. https://​doi.​org/​10.​1111/​jog.​14059.
12.
Simsir A, Thorner K, Waisman J, Cangiarella J. Endometriosis in abdominal scars: a report of three cases diagnosed by fine-needle aspiration biopsy. Am Surg. 2001;67(10):984–6.CrossRefPubMed
13.
Khan Z, Zanfagnin V, El-Nashar SA, Famuyide AO, Daftary GS, Hopkins MR. Risk factors, clinical presentation, and outcomes for abdominal wall Endometriosis. J Minim Invasive Gynecol. 2017;24(3):478–84.CrossRefPubMed
14.
Xiao-Ying Z, Hua D, Jin-Juan W, et al. Clinical analysis of high-intensity focused ultrasound ablation for abdominal wall endometriosis: a 4-year experience at a specialty gynecological institution. Int J Hyperthermia. 2018;36(1):87–94.CrossRefPubMed
15.
Ceccaroni M, Bounous VE, Clarizia R, Mautone D, Mabrouk M. Recurrent endometriosis: a battle against an unknown enemy. Eur J Contracept Reprod Health Care. 2019; 1–11.
16.
Kim SJ, Choi SH, Won S, et al. Cumulative recurrence rate and risk factors for recurrent abdominal wall endometriosis after surgical treatment in a single institution. Yonsei Med J. 2022;63(5):446–51.CrossRefPubMedPubMedCentral
Metadaten
Titel
Uncommon presentation of an abdominal wall tumor
verfasst von
Dr. Matias Vega
Dr. Nina Reithofer
Dr. Zoltán Tihanyi
Dr. Siegfried Sauseng
PD. Dr. Sabine Gabor
Dr. Thomas Niernberger
Univ-Prof., Dr. Peter Kornprat
Dr. Luca Giulini
Publikationsdatum
28.02.2025
Verlag
Springer Vienna
Erschienen in
European Surgery
Print ISSN: 1682-8631
Elektronische ISSN: 1682-4016
DOI
https://doi.org/10.1007/s10353-025-00859-0