Ultrasound utilization for implantation of cardiac implantable electronic devices

Introduction

1 ]. Figs. 1 2 3 4 Fig. 1 Ultrasound of the soft tissue overlying the chest and the vascular access site. Local anesthetic is injected into the prepectoralis fascia to enable a rapid anesthetic effect (*) Fig. 2 Ultrasound-guided direct access by direct indentation of the axillary vein (*) Fig. 3 Subcostal view of the heart showing the pacing lead (*) entering through the tricuspid valve into the right ventricle (RV). IVC inferior vena cava, LA left atrium, LV left ventricle, RA right atrium, RV right ventricle, SVC superior vena cava Fig. 4 a Subcostal view of the heart with the pacing lead (*) opposed to the right ventricular septum (RV septum). b Apical 4-chamber view of the heart with the pacing lead (*) deployed to the mid-right ventricle septum. LA left atrium, LV left ventricle, RA right atrium, RV right ventricle × × × × Cardiac implantable electronic devices (CIEDs) is a term that encompasses a number of devices that provide treatment for potentially fatal cardiac arrythmia. The CIEDs include devices such as pacemakers, implantable cardioverter defibrillators (ICD), and cardiac resynchronization therapy (CRT). Most CIEDs are implanted under the skin and are connected to the heart via wires (leads) travelling through large veins in the thorax to the heart delivering electrical impulses that regulate the heart’s rhythm. The CIED implantation typically involves active sedation and local anesthesia or rarely general anesthesia, percutaneous cannulation of axillary or a more central vein, guidance of lead(s) through the vein into the right heart chambers with implantation into the endocardium, and finally lead(s) being connected to pulse generator which itself is implanted in a subcutaneous pocket []. Figs.andwere taken from our group at LHSC and highlight the key steps in implantation of CIEDs using ultrasound.

2 ]. Pacemakers are implanted transvenously using either single (right ventricle), dual (right atrium and ventricle), or triple lead systems. The CRT is a triple lead pacing technology that improves cardiac function in patients with reduced ejection fraction heart failure with a wide QRS of > 130 ms. In addition to right atrial and right ventricular leads of conventional pacemakers, CRT requires a left ventricle lead that is usually traversed through the coronary sinus with the aid of fluoroscopy. There also exist leadless pacemakers that are implanted directly into the endocardium; their implantation requires the same approach for anesthesia and venous access but subvert the need for leads [].

The ICDs can be implanted either transvenously or subcutaneously (S-ICDs). S‑ICDs eliminate the need for venous access as the lead is traversed subcutaneously and placed adjacent to the sternum [3]. By virtue of their subcutaneous lead placement, S‑ICDs have the disadvantage of requiring higher energy for defibrillation (with larger generator size) and an inability to provide antitachycardia pacing. An alternative to S‑ICDs was developed called extravascular ICD (EV-ICD) for which the lead was placed substernally to overcome limitations of S‑ICDs [4]. Nevertheless, S‑ICDs and EV-ICDs are mainly defibrillators and cannot provide extended back-up pacing. Theoretically, S‑ICDs and EV-ICDs minimize the risks associated with venous access including endocarditis, pneumothorax and cardiac perforations, although results from meta-analyses have shown mixed results [5‐7]. They are often used in patients who have a high risk for complications or in whom vascular assess is not possible [8].

Regardless of transvenous or extravascular approach for implantation of CIEDs, ultrasound (US) can be effectively utilized for most major surgical steps outlined above, including achieving anesthesia in the form of nerve blocks, obtaining venous access, and implantation of lead(s), which are reviewed below. Other implantable devices in cardiology, such as implantable loop recorders which do not provide treatment are not covered in this review.