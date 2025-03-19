Anzeige
18.03.2025 | case report
Ultrasound combined with radiographic localization assisting in emergency foreign body removal surgery
Erschienen in: Wiener klinische Wochenschrift
Summary
This case report presents a successful retrieval of a metallic foreign body located in the soft tissue of the patient’s posterior thigh using a combination of ultrasound and radiography localization in an emergency setting. The combined use of ultrasound and radiography localization facilitated precise localization, reduced surgical trauma, decreased radiation exposure, and contributed to the rapid recovery of the patient.