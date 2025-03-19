Skip to main content
Wiener klinische Wochenschrift

18.03.2025 | case report

Ultrasound combined with radiographic localization assisting in emergency foreign body removal surgery

verfasst von: Haibo Xie, Dianyi Zhang, Zhixin Liu, Bifeng Fu

Erschienen in: Wiener klinische Wochenschrift

Einloggen, um Zugang zu erhalten

Summary

This case report presents a successful retrieval of a metallic foreign body located in the soft tissue of the patient’s posterior thigh using a combination of ultrasound and radiography localization in an emergency setting. The combined use of ultrasound and radiography localization facilitated precise localization, reduced surgical trauma, decreased radiation exposure, and contributed to the rapid recovery of the patient.
