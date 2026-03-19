Treatment of post-COVID symptoms with auricular vagus nerve stimulation

We present a retrospective analysis of nine long COVID patients undergoing auricular vagus nerve stimulation for 4 weeks. Questionnaires screening for 35 symptoms and 22 aspects of quality of life showed improvements in 28/35 symptoms immediately after treatment, of which 19 persisted at the 12-week follow-up. Most benefits were reported with regards to pain, fatigue, post-exertional malaise, sleep and dysautonomia. Furthermore, the vast majority (19 out of 22) of aspects of quality of life were reported to have improved to various degrees.