Treatment of partial thickness burns of the face with Acticoat7™

Background The face is affected in more than 50% of patients with extensive burn trauma. Effective treatment is of importance to avoid hypertrophic scarring, functional impairment and social stigmatization.

Material and methods All patients treated with Acticoat7™ due to superficial and deep partial thickness burns of the face between 2008 and 2017 at the intensive care unit (ICU) for burn trauma at the Department for Plastic and Reconstructive Surgery of the Medical University of Vienna were retrospectively analyzed. Patients were evaluated for the number of required dressing changes until complete re-epithelialization, bacterial colonization, potential complications and the need for primary and secondary surgery.

Results A total of 100 patients were analyzed. It took a median dressing change rate of 1 (range 0–5) in the superficial partial thickness and 3 (range 1–11) in the deep partial thickness group. Conservative treatment of deep partial thickness wounds was possible in 79% and 17% of these patients required secondary scar revision. Although bacterial colonization of the wounds frequently occurred, wound infections were rarely observed.