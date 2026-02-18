Transversus abdominis release—technical and anatomical considerations

Transversus abdominis release (TAR) is a key technique in complex abdominal wall hernia repair. As extraperitoneal mesh placement with sufficient overlap is feasible in almost every anatomical location, not only large midline defects but also off-midline hernias and those adjacent to osseous abdominal borders can be effectively repaired. Through the introduction of new techniques and instruments (e.g., robotic platforms), TAR can be performed using a minimally invasive approach in many cases. Within this short communication, technical modifications of the original TAR technique, such as posterior rectus sheath release, will be discussed as well.