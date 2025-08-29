Transient global amnesia with bilateral punctate hippocampal hyperintensities on diffusion-weighted imaging

Fig. 1 Axial diffusion-weighted imaging (DWI) showed small punctate high signal intensity lesions in the bilateral hippocampi (red arrows) Bild vergrößern

A 51-year-old male experienced a 7‑h episode of memory loss following a hot shower, characterized by repetitive questioning and calling for his daughter, after which his memory returned to normal. He had no history of smoking, occasional alcohol consumption and no history of stroke, seizures, substance abuse, migraine or recent brain trauma. The neurological examination was unremarkable, with no myoclonus or seizures observed. Laboratory tests, electrocardiogram and electroencephalogram were normal. A 1.5-Tesla brain magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) with diffusion-weighted imaging (DWI) performed 48 h later showed punctiform high signal intensity lesions in the bilateral hippocampus (Fig.). Magnetic resonance angiography (MRA) and magnetic resonance venography (MRV) were normal. These clinical and imaging findings supported a diagnosis of transient global amnesia (TGA) associated with bilateral hippocampal lesions. He has remained asymptomatic without further TGA episodes.