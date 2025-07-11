Transhepatic embolization of jejunal variceal bleeding in a patient with liver cirrhosis: a case report

In a patient population with elevated risk of periinterventional bleeding, e.g., due to advanced liver cirrhosis, transhepatic or translienal embolization of variceal collateral vessels in portal hypertension is a viable option for patients unfit for surgery and with endoscopically inaccessible bleeding sources [].

With acute variceal bleeding representing one of the main severe and potentially life-threatening manifestations of decompensated cirrhotic liver disease, interventional angiography marks an increasingly more important role in the management of active bleeding and prevention of recurrent hemorrhagic episodes [].

In patients with liver cirrhosis, the formation of portosystemic collaterals is a common occurrence. Frequent sites of formation of collaterals include the esophageal, the gastric and the rectal intestinal wall []. Small intestinal varices account for a minor proportion in the context of portal hypertension, with one of the rarest occurrences being the duodenal wall (1–3%). Small bowel varices are typically associated with a more progressed Child-Pugh class []. Varicose vessels in the small bowel can be categorized into vascular and nonvascular lesions with further classification into superficial and profound vessel abnormalities, which can be routinely assessed using video capsule endoscopy or double balloon enteroscopy [].

Case presentation

A 64-year-old male patient presented to a rural hospital due to acute hematochezia and melena following a course of oral cortisone for a flare of gout arthritis. The past medical history was positive for alcohol-associated liver disease resulting in liver cirrhosis (Child-Pugh A) with low-grade esophageal varices without red spot signs and splenomegaly, alongside arterial hypertension. He had been admitted to hospital 10 years previously because of a perforated gastric ulcer necessitating emergency laparotomy.

At admission to the rural hospital, physical examination revealed a patient in acute distress and active hematochezia was observed. Vital parameters revealed hypotension with an elevated heart rate indicating a positive shock index due to bleeding. The remainder of the physical examination was unremarkable.

Laboratory data showed an initial hemoglobin level of 12.6 g/dL (normal range: 13.5–17.5 g/dL) which decreased to 9.6 g/dL within 24 h. The hematocrit was 35.1% (normal range: 40.0–53.0%). The patient showed leukocytosis at 14.2 G/L (normal range: 4.0–10.0 G/L) and an elevated C‑reactive protein (CRP) at 27.52 mg/L (normal range: 0.50–5.00 mg/L). BUN was also elevated at 27.0 mg/dL (normal range: 9.0–23.0 mg/dL). The remaining laboratory parameters were unremarkable.

Upon admission to the rural hospital, intravenous antibiotic therapy with ceftriaxone was initiated. Given the initial presentation of hematochezia without hematemesis, no vasopressive agents were administered, as variceal bleeding secondary to liver cirrhosis was not suspected clinically.

A contrast enhanced multiphasic computed tomography scan (CECT) revealed no evidence of active luminal bleeding into the colon and intestines. Findings consistent with liver cirrhosis, splenomegaly and small amounts of paracolic and subhepatal ascites were noted. The portal vein was partially thrombosed, portosystemic collaterals were observed. The superior mesenteric vein and its branches were dilated, with a venous drainage through the umbilical vein, both inferior epigastric veins and into both common femoral veins.

Within the first 24 h of hospitalization, the patient received eight units of red blood cells due to the vital parameters indicating refractory hemorrhagic shock and was transferred to the intensive care unit. After restoring hemodynamic stability through red blood cell transfusion, endoscopic evaluation was performed. Gastroscopy showed low-grade esophageal varices without active bleeding, no ulcers were identified in the upper gastrointestinal tract, including the proximal duodenum. A colonoscopy was discontinued at the sigmoid colon due to stool contamination, revealing blood clots in the distal colon.

Due to persistent unmanageable bleeding the patient was transferred to our institution. Gastroscopic and coloscopic re-evaluation found no active source of gastrointestinal bleeding. Due to staffing limitations during night shifts, enteroscopy was not available at the time of presentation. Hemoglobin levels continually decreased despite the administration of two additional units of red blood cells.

1 2 A repeated CECT scan (see Fig.) showed active venous bleeding from small bowel varices in the jejunum, supplied by dilated veins in the mesenterium and the jejunal wall. The varices drained into a convoluted vascular sector in the periumbilical region, protruding into an umbilical hernia. The portal venous phase showed contrast extravasation into the intestinal lumen, representing “pooling” as a sign of venous bleeding into the small intestine. Other findings were consistent with prior imaging.

Given the increasing demand of red blood cell transfusion and the patient’s hemodynamic instability, he was classified unfit for surgery. The patient was prepared for the pursuit of angiographic intervention.

3 After establishing access to the right common femoral vein, the right inferior epigastric vein was cannulated. The bleeding site from the jejunal varices was angiographically confirmed after crossing the umbilical sector with a microcatheter (see Fig.). Due to vascular tortuosity the varices could not be crossed for frontdoor/backdoor embolization. Transhepatic puncture of the portal vein was performed. After cannulation of the superior mesenteric vein with another microcatheter, the feeding vessel of the jejunal varices was cannulated. Selective embolization was completed with two detachable coils (Interlock, Boston Scientific, Marlborough, MA, USA) and Onyx™ liquid embolic system (Medtronic, Dublin, Ireland) from the transhepatic access as well as Onyx™ (Medtronic, Dublin, Ireland) embolization from the transfemoral access. A final angiogram showed complete exclusion of the bleeding site.

After embolization no further hematochezia was observed and hemoglobin levels remained stable. Terlipressin perfusor treatment was started right after the establishment of the variceal jejunal bleeding. Anticoagulation with apixaban was initiated to address the partial portal vein thrombosis after stabilization and continuous clinical and laboratory recovery of the patient over the following post-interventional days. To reduce portal hypertension, treatment with the non-selective beta-blocker carvedilol was begun. Despite being offered psychological support to address alcohol intake, the patient declined.

Due to post-interventional transferal to a rural hospital, the patient was lost to a long-term follow-up.