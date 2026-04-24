Towards integrated people-centred health services: patient-reported experiences of post-COVID care in Austria
- Open Access
- 23.04.2026
- short communication
Summary
Background
This study examined patient perspectives and related the findings to the WHO framework for Integrated People-Centred Health Services in Austrian patients suffering from post-COVID symptoms.
Methods
An online survey was conducted among residents suffering from post-COVID-19 syndrome. Data from 312 participants were analyzed to identify structural dimensions of care experience.
Results
The sample was predominantly female (83.7%). Most participants reported reduced quality of life (82.0%) and lasting work impairment (65.4%). Financial strain was substantial, with 43% reporting >€10,000 in expenses. Perceived barriers were lack of specialized centers (90.7%), insufficient treatment information (86.2%), and limited insurance support (67.0%). Factor analysis confirmed four dimensions - patient-centredness & individualization, efficacy & support, quality & continuity and accessibility - explaining 53.9% of variance (KMO = 0.924). Gender differences were not significant.
Conclusion
Patients suffering from post-COVID symptoms perceive patient care in Austria as unable to adequately meet their needs. Pushing ahead with the planned implementation of specialized centers makes sense from both a medical and economic perspective.
Introduction
In May 2023, the World Health Organization (WHO) initiated the end of the COVID pandemic by downgrading it from a global health emergency and initiating the transition to long-term management. Since about 6% of those infected experienced persistent symptoms, now referred to as post-COVID-19 condition or long COVID [1], long-term management also includes the care of these patients. With approximately 6 million confirmed infections in Austria [1], this equates to well over 100,000 affected people.
These patients require comprehensive, individualized treatment approaches. Because the disease manifests with highly variable symptom patterns, each patient has specific therapeutic needs. The clinical spectrum typically includes fatigue, exercise intolerance, and cognitive or neuro-immunological impairment, leading to marked reductions in quality of life and functional capacity [2].
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Beyond the health burden, long COVID has socioeconomic consequences due to loss of income, work absence, and increased healthcare use [3]. Annual costs are estimated to be in the billions, making it a health-policy and economic challenge [3, 4].
One of the first measures in Austria was development of a guideline to enable patient care in the outpatient sector [5]. Furthermore, practical recommendations were provided [6]. Nevertheless, it is not unusual for long COVID patients to be dissatisfied with the treatment options in their healthcare system, for example in Great Britain, Canada or the USA [7, 8].
The aim of this study was therefore to systematically record the care experiences of long COVID patients in Austria; to identify key challenges; and, based on international concepts—in particular the WHO framework Integrated People-Centred Health Services (IPCHS)—to provide orientation points for patient-centred, continuous and accessible care [9].
Methods
Data were collected as part of an economics diploma thesis via a quantitative online survey conducted between August and September 2024. Eligible participants were Austrian residents aged 16 years and older who reported persistent symptoms for at least 12 weeks after a confirmed COVID-19 infection; an ICD diagnosis was not required. Recruitment was carried out via rehabilitation centres, treating physicians, patient organizations, relevant online forums, and digital channels such as social media and the Discord® mobile app (Discord Inc., San Francisco, CA, USA).
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Before participation, all respondents received a digital information sheet, and electronic consent was obtained by proceeding with the survey. Anonymity and data protection were fully guaranteed. An application to the ethics committee was not considered necessary, as this was a non-interventional study with a primarily health-economic focus.
The questionnaire included sociodemographic variables, quality of life, work ability, financial burden and care experiences. It also assessed adherence to the WHO-IPCHS principles using adapted items from the Patient Experience of Integrated Care Scale (PEICS) [9].
Data analysis comprised descriptive and inferential statistics (chi2, Mann–Whitney U, correlations) and exploratory factor analysis (principal components, varimax rotation). Cases with incomplete or inconsistent data were excluded.
Results
Four hundred and nineteen questionnaires were sent digitally. Incomplete datasets (n = 95) and datasets with inconsistent information on disease duration (n = 12) had to be excluded, leaving 312 questionnaires for analysis. Sampling adequacy was confirmed by a Kaiser–Meyer–Olkin (KMO) value of 0.924, indicating very good suitability of the data for this procedure.
The sample was predominantly female (83.7%), with a median age of 43 years (interquartile range, IQR 36–52). Approximately 42.0% of respondents lived in rural communities (< 10,000 inhabitants), 38.8% in large cities (≥ 100,000 inhabitants) and 19.2% in medium-sized cities (10,000–100,000 inhabitants). The largest subgroup (45.5%) reported persistence of symptoms for 1–2 years. When cases with a duration of up to 3 years are additionally considered, the proportion increases to 64.1%, representing about two thirds of the cohort.
Four out of five respondents (82.0%) rated their quality of life as rather poor or very poor, while only 2.2% reported a good quality of life. Over 90% reported at least frequent impairment of their ability to work, with 65.4% experiencing this limitation on a permanent basis. Support from family members played a key role, with 90.1% of those affected reporting dependence on family care or assistance.
Financial burdens were particularly severe: 43% reported expenses of at least € 10,000, and 18.9% even reported expenses of over € 20,000, with men reporting this highest category significantly more often (35.3%). Statistical analyses showed a moderate correlation between reduced quality of life and reduced work capacity (rs = 0.47; p < 0.001), as well as between higher financial burdens and lower quality of life (rs = 0.40; p < 0.001).
Regarding healthcare, patients perceived deficits. The most frequently cited issues were a lack of specialized centres (90.7%) and insufficient information about treatment options (86.2%). Furthermore, 79.8% of respondents reported difficulties accessing specialists, and the same number reported high additional costs for non-reimbursed therapies and medications. A detailed breakdown of reported challenges by gender is presented in Table 1.
Table 1
Frequencies (n) and proportions (%) of treatment-related challenges by gender
Challenge/barrier encountered during treatment
Gender
Total (N = 312)
Female (n = 261)
Male & diverse (n = 51)
p-value
Lack of specialized treatment centres nearby
236 (90.4%)
47 (92.2%)
283 (90.7%)
> 0.9991
Insufficient information about available treatment options
224 (85.8%)
45 (88.2%)
269 (86.2%)
0.648
High costs for non-reimbursed medical treatment/medications/therapies
208 (79.7%)
41 (80.4%)
249 (79.8%)
0.909
Difficulties obtaining appointments with specialists
205 (78.5%)
44 (86.3%)
249 (79.8%)
0.208
Uncertainty about the appropriate point of contact for specific symptoms
204 (78.2%)
43 (84.3%)
247 (79.2%)
0.322
Long waiting times for treatments/therapies
194 (74.3%)
42 (82.4%)
236 (75.6%)
0.222
Lack of support/advice from health insurance providers
171 (65.5%)
38 (74.5%)
209 (67.0%)
0.212
Complex bureaucratic procedures for approval of treatment/support services
173 (66.3%)
32 (62.7%)
205 (65.7%)
0.626
Lack of financial support for loss of income/additional costs
170 (65.1%)
33 (64.7%)
203 (65.1%)
0.953
Insufficient coordination between treating facilities/professionals
149 (57.1%)
34 (66.7%)
183 (58.7%)
0.204
Difficulties accessing psychosocial support
82 (31.4%)
21 (41.2%)
103 (33.0%)
0.175
Challenges in coordinating rehabilitation measures
76 (29.1%)
20 (39.2%)
96 (30.8%)
0.153
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A defining characteristic of this patient population was that it was multidimensionally burdened: nearly half of the women (48.7%) and more than half of the men (54.9%) were simultaneously confronted with at least 9 of the 12 challenges surveyed. Only one third of the patients surveyed reported that psychosocial support was available to them, and almost two thirds perceived a lack of support from health insurance providers (67.0%).
The factor analysis condensed the results. Four dimensions were identified—(F1) patient-centredness & individualization, (F2) efficacy & support, (F3) quality & continuity and (F4) accessibility—together explaining 53.9% of the variance, with no differences between genders. The high KMO value (0.924) confirmed the excellent suitability of the data for this procedure. This simultaneously validated the questionnaire used and confirmed its suitability as an instrument for capturing care experiences in post-COVID care.
Discussion
The results of this survey show that post-COVID-19 patients in Austria are significantly impaired in terms of quality of life, work ability and financial stability. These findings align with international evidence that long COVID constitutes a global medical and socioeconomic challenge [3, 4].
Of particular concern is the combination of reduced work ability and high financial burden. Comparable associations have been described in international cohorts, where long-term illness was linked to substantial income losses and prolonged work absences [7, 8]. At the pathophysiological level, these limitations may be explained by persistent immune activation, autonomic dysregulation and mitochondrial dysfunction. These mechanisms are increasingly discussed in the literature as key drivers of fatigue, exercise intolerance and cognitive deficits [2].
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In addition to the individual burdens, this patient population reported its dissatisfaction with the existing healthcare situation. Comparable critique has been reported in Germany, the United Kingdom and Canada, where patients describe long waiting times, lack of multiprofessional structures and discontinuity of care [10]. This illustrates that the challenges are not limited to Austria but apply to numerous healthcare systems [5].
The factor analysis confirmed four dimensions that align with the cornerstones of the WHO framework for Integrated People-Centred Health Services (IPCHS): patient-centredness, efficiency, quality & continuity and accessibility. This underscores the relevance of a WHO-based approach as a strategic guide for future reforms [11].
The sample consisted predominantly of female participants and digitally savvy individuals, which reflects the demographic composition reported in many post-COVID cohorts. However, this may still limit generalizability, as male patients and those less engaged with digital platforms may be underrepresented. As the survey was conducted in 2024, the sample predominantly represents long-standing post-COVID cases, likely stemming from infections with early viral variants and often prior to widespread vaccination. This limits the transferability of findings to more recent disease trajectories.
Nevertheless, this study provides valuable insights into the current perception of care of post-COVID patients. Although treatment guidelines [5] for the diagnosis and treatment of long COVID in the outpatient setting were developed as a first measure [12], this appears insufficient from the patient’s point of view. The development of specialized centres in the further course of events is part of the action plan for post-acute infection syndromes (PAIS) [12], as developed by the Federal Ministry of Labour, Social Affairs, Health, Care and Consumer Protection of the Republic of Austria. Moreover, the City of Vienna, Austria, has also acknowledged the problems in patient care and initiated the development of a competence centre for PAIS in April 2025 [13]. The results of this survey underscore the urgency with which the planned establishment of these specialized centres should be pursued.
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Conclusion
The results of this patient survey highlight the significant individual and socioeconomic burden caused by the consequences of the COVID pandemic. Furthermore, it indicates that the outpatient sector in Austria is currently unable to adequately meet the needs of post-COVID patients. The development of specialized centres, such as those planned and initiated by the Austrian Federal Government and the City of Vienna, should be a priority.
Funding
No funding was received for the preparation of this study.
Conflict of interest
K.L. Pesta, T. Hasenöhrl, M. Keilani, M. Bauer and R. Crevenna declare that they have no competing interests.
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