Towards integrated people-centred health services: patient-reported experiences of post-COVID care in Austria

The aim of this study was therefore to systematically record the care experiences of long COVID patients in Austria; to identify key challenges; and, based on international concepts—in particular the WHO framework Integrated People-Centred Health Services (IPCHS)—to provide orientation points for patient-centred, continuous and accessible care [].

One of the first measures in Austria was development of a guideline to enable patient care in the outpatient sector []. Furthermore, practical recommendations were provided []. Nevertheless, it is not unusual for long COVID patients to be dissatisfied with the treatment options in their healthcare system, for example in Great Britain, Canada or the USA [].

Beyond the health burden, long COVID has socioeconomic consequences due to loss of income, work absence, and increased healthcare use []. Annual costs are estimated to be in the billions, making it a health-policy and economic challenge [].

These patients require comprehensive, individualized treatment approaches. Because the disease manifests with highly variable symptom patterns, each patient has specific therapeutic needs. The clinical spectrum typically includes fatigue, exercise intolerance, and cognitive or neuro-immunological impairment, leading to marked reductions in quality of life and functional capacity [].

In May 2023, the World Health Organization (WHO) initiated the end of the COVID pandemic by downgrading it from a global health emergency and initiating the transition to long-term management. Since about 6% of those infected experienced persistent symptoms, now referred to as post-COVID-19 condition or long COVID [], long-term management also includes the care of these patients. With approximately 6 million confirmed infections in Austria [], this equates to well over 100,000 affected people.

The questionnaire included sociodemographic variables, quality of life, work ability, financial burden and care experiences. It also assessed adherence to the WHO-IPCHS principles using adapted items from the Patient Experience of Integrated Care Scale (PEICS) [].

Before participation, all respondents received a digital information sheet, and electronic consent was obtained by proceeding with the survey. Anonymity and data protection were fully guaranteed. An application to the ethics committee was not considered necessary, as this was a non-interventional study with a primarily health-economic focus.

Data were collected as part of an economics diploma thesis via a quantitative online survey conducted between August and September 2024. Eligible participants were Austrian residents aged 16 years and older who reported persistent symptoms for at least 12 weeks after a confirmed COVID-19 infection; an ICD diagnosis was not required. Recruitment was carried out via rehabilitation centres, treating physicians, patient organizations, relevant online forums, and digital channels such as social media and the Discord® mobile app (Discord Inc., San Francisco, CA, USA).

Results

Four hundred and nineteen questionnaires were sent digitally. Incomplete datasets ( n = 95) and datasets with inconsistent information on disease duration ( n = 12) had to be excluded, leaving 312 questionnaires for analysis. Sampling adequacy was confirmed by a Kaiser–Meyer–Olkin (KMO) value of 0.924, indicating very good suitability of the data for this procedure.

The sample was predominantly female (83.7%), with a median age of 43 years (interquartile range, IQR 36–52). Approximately 42.0% of respondents lived in rural communities (< 10,000 inhabitants), 38.8% in large cities (≥ 100,000 inhabitants) and 19.2% in medium-sized cities (10,000–100,000 inhabitants). The largest subgroup (45.5%) reported persistence of symptoms for 1–2 years. When cases with a duration of up to 3 years are additionally considered, the proportion increases to 64.1%, representing about two thirds of the cohort.

Four out of five respondents (82.0%) rated their quality of life as rather poor or very poor, while only 2.2% reported a good quality of life. Over 90% reported at least frequent impairment of their ability to work, with 65.4% experiencing this limitation on a permanent basis. Support from family members played a key role, with 90.1% of those affected reporting dependence on family care or assistance.

Financial burdens were particularly severe: 43% reported expenses of at least € 10,000, and 18.9% even reported expenses of over € 20,000, with men reporting this highest category significantly more often (35.3%). Statistical analyses showed a moderate correlation between reduced quality of life and reduced work capacity (rs = 0.47; p < 0.001), as well as between higher financial burdens and lower quality of life (rs = 0.40; p < 0.001).

1 Challenge/barrier encountered during treatment Gender Total ( N = 312) Female ( n = 261) Male & diverse ( n = 51) p -value Lack of specialized treatment centres nearby 236 (90.4%) 47 (92.2%) 283 (90.7%) > 0.9991 Insufficient information about available treatment options 224 (85.8%) 45 (88.2%) 269 (86.2%) 0.648 High costs for non-reimbursed medical treatment/medications/therapies 208 (79.7%) 41 (80.4%) 249 (79.8%) 0.909 Difficulties obtaining appointments with specialists 205 (78.5%) 44 (86.3%) 249 (79.8%) 0.208 Uncertainty about the appropriate point of contact for specific symptoms 204 (78.2%) 43 (84.3%) 247 (79.2%) 0.322 Long waiting times for treatments/therapies 194 (74.3%) 42 (82.4%) 236 (75.6%) 0.222 Lack of support/advice from health insurance providers 171 (65.5%) 38 (74.5%) 209 (67.0%) 0.212 Complex bureaucratic procedures for approval of treatment/support services 173 (66.3%) 32 (62.7%) 205 (65.7%) 0.626 Lack of financial support for loss of income/additional costs 170 (65.1%) 33 (64.7%) 203 (65.1%) 0.953 Insufficient coordination between treating facilities/professionals 149 (57.1%) 34 (66.7%) 183 (58.7%) 0.204 Difficulties accessing psychosocial support 82 (31.4%) 21 (41.2%) 103 (33.0%) 0.175 Challenges in coordinating rehabilitation measures 76 (29.1%) 20 (39.2%) 96 (30.8%) 0.153 Regarding healthcare, patients perceived deficits. The most frequently cited issues were a lack of specialized centres (90.7%) and insufficient information about treatment options (86.2%). Furthermore, 79.8% of respondents reported difficulties accessing specialists, and the same number reported high additional costs for non-reimbursed therapies and medications. A detailed breakdown of reported challenges by gender is presented in Table

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A defining characteristic of this patient population was that it was multidimensionally burdened: nearly half of the women (48.7%) and more than half of the men (54.9%) were simultaneously confronted with at least 9 of the 12 challenges surveyed. Only one third of the patients surveyed reported that psychosocial support was available to them, and almost two thirds perceived a lack of support from health insurance providers (67.0%).

The factor analysis condensed the results. Four dimensions were identified—(F1) patient-centredness & individualization, (F2) efficacy & support, (F3) quality & continuity and (F4) accessibility—together explaining 53.9% of the variance, with no differences between genders. The high KMO value (0.924) confirmed the excellent suitability of the data for this procedure. This simultaneously validated the questionnaire used and confirmed its suitability as an instrument for capturing care experiences in post-COVID care.