Tourette syndrome or PANDAS—a case report

Summary

Tourette syndrome (TS), a relatively common disorder, has been gaining more attention during the past two decades because of an increased number of reports. Nevertheless, it is still not completely understood. Furthermore, a clinical entity called “pediatric autoimmune neuropsychiatric disorders associated with streptococcal infections” (PANDAS) has been introduced, which describes a tic disorder, accompanied by psychiatric disorders such as obsessive compulsive disorder (OCD), after a streptococcal infection in childhood. We present a case report of a 19-year-old adolescent Ukrainian female, with a history of anxiety disorder and OCD, who, despite TS remission during childhood, presented with new-onset motor and phonic tics after 1 month of severe tonsillitis. Blood and cerebrospinal cultures showed Streptococcus pyogenes , with magnetic resonance imaging revealing hypo-intense changes in the caudate nucleus on both sides. Treatment with clonazepam and fluoxetine, along with behavioral therapy, have improved the severity of her condition. This report presents a case of TS reemergence against the background of immunological reaction or PANDAS with a late adolescent onset.