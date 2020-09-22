 Skip to main content
21.09.2020 | case report

Tourette syndrome or PANDAS—a case report

Wiener Medizinische Wochenschrift
Rhea Singh, MD, PhD, ScD Prof. Dr. of medical sciences Nataliya Nekrasova, MD, PhD, ScD Prof. Dr. of medical sciences Dmytro Butov
Tourette syndrome (TS), a relatively common disorder, has been gaining more attention during the past two decades because of an increased number of reports. Nevertheless, it is still not completely understood. Furthermore, a clinical entity called “pediatric autoimmune neuropsychiatric disorders associated with streptococcal infections” (PANDAS) has been introduced, which describes a tic disorder, accompanied by psychiatric disorders such as obsessive compulsive disorder (OCD), after a streptococcal infection in childhood. We present a case report of a 19-year-old adolescent Ukrainian female, with a history of anxiety disorder and OCD, who, despite TS remission during childhood, presented with new-onset motor and phonic tics after 1 month of severe tonsillitis. Blood and cerebrospinal cultures showed Streptococcus pyogenes, with magnetic resonance imaging revealing hypo-intense changes in the caudate nucleus on both sides. Treatment with clonazepam and fluoxetine, along with behavioral therapy, have improved the severity of her condition. This report presents a case of TS reemergence against the background of immunological reaction or PANDAS with a late adolescent onset.

