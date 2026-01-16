Totally extraperitoneal hernioplasty (TEP): how I do it
- 15.01.2026
Summary
Totally extraperitoneal hernioplasty (TEP) is a safe and effective laparoscopic method for treating inguinal hernias, particularly primary unilateral and bilateral hernias and recurrent hernias after open surgery. Herein, the author describes his technique, which is based on 30 years of experience. The operation is performed in seven steps that are each described in detail. Totally extraperitoneal hernioplasty offers advantages such as a reduced risk of complications and nerve damage, a faster return to work, and a lower recurrence rate. However, the TEP technique requires a longer learning curve than transabdominal preperitoneal hernioplasty (TAPP) and should only be performed by experienced laparoscopic surgeons.
Introduction
In our hands, laparoscopic inguinal hernia repair has become the standard intervention for primary unilateral and bilateral hernia as well as for recurrent hernia after anterior repair.
The author’s surgical totally extraperitoneal hernioplasty (TEP) technique, which is the result of 30 years of personal experience, is described herein.
Technique
Instrumentation
Trocar system with a dilation balloon and a blunt-tip trocar with a sleeve
12-mm 30-degree optic
Two 5‑mm working trocars
Standard laparoscopy instruments
Preoperative preparation
If possible, platelet aggregation inhibitors such as acetylsalicylic acid (ASA) and direct oral anticoagulants (DOACs) should be discontinued. However, ASA alone does not pose a contraindication. Immediately before transporting the patient to the operating room, the bladder should be emptied. The patient is brought into a supine position with the head lowered at about 30° and the arm on the opposite side of the hernia secured alongside the body. In immunocompromised patients, a single shot of antibiotic prophylaxis is administered. The surgeon stands on the side opposite the hernia, while the assistant stands vis-à-vis. After all three trocars have been placed, the assistant ideally switches to the other side and stands cephalad of the surgeon, thus having the same optical view.
Surgical procedure
Step 1: Camera trocar and opening the preperitoneal space
After infraumbilical incision, we incise the anterior rectus sheath transversely and fingerbreadth wide, slightly lateral to the linea alba. With the help of closed scissors, we push the rectus muscle laterally, so that the posterior rectus sheath comes into view (Fig. 1). A finger can now be advanced behind the rectus muscle caudally into the preperitoneal layer to open the preperitoneal space. Sterile catheter gel facilitates this step. Adhesions can be bluntly and gently dissected. Thereafter, the balloon trocar is inserted, and the preperitoneal space, e.g., the space of Retzii, is expanded under visual control, ensuring the epigastric vessels are anterior to the balloon (Fig. 2). This indicates the correct opening of the preperitoneal layer. In some cases it is necessary to incise the arcuate line for 2–3 cm to improve the view of the lateral aspects of the operation field.
Step 2: Placement of working trocars
Under visual control with the 30-degree optic, a 5-mm trocar is placed in the midline approximately 5 cm below the umbilicus (just below the arcuate line). Through this trocar, the peritoneum is dissected from medial to lateral from the anterior abdominal wall, mostly bluntly. Sometimes the peritoneum needs to be dissected with scissors in the area of a previous surgical scar (e.g., after appendectomy). Lateral dissection is continued cranially up to the level of the umbilicus so that the second 5‑mm trocar can be placed on the side of the hernia, lateral to the rectus muscle (Fig. 3). Working ports should be placed under direct visualization, aided by irrigation from a syringe and needle.
Step 3: Dissection of the space of Retzii and direct or femoral hernia
Small medial hernias often resolve by themselves during balloon dilation at the beginning of the preperitoneal space dissection (Fig. 4). After all trocars have been placed, the space of Retzii is further opened and the pubis dissected, including Cooper’s ligament and the pubic tubercle. Care must be taken not to harm the corona mortis (crown of death). The Retzius space is opened up to 2 cm below the pubic bone. In the case of a direct hernia, the sac is cleared of its content. For larger direct hernias (M3), the lax transversalis fascia is inverted and tagged with tackers at the pubic bone or Coopers ligament to prevent postoperative seroma formation (Fig. 5; [1]). This simple method reduces the operating time as compared to reducing the direct defect with barbed sutures. Finally, the iliac vein is visualized, and a femoral hernia is ruled out.
Step 4: Dissection of the triangle of doom and indirect hernia
The indirect sac and peritoneum are sufficiently dissected to parietalize the cord’s structures. The lateral hernial sac is dissected out of the inguinal canal, partly bluntly and partly with scissors and electrocautery. At the end of this dissection, the vas deferens and testicular vessels must be visible (Fig. 6). Parietalization is performed as far down as to the crossing of the spermatic cord with the iliac vein. If the indirect hernia sac cannot be evolved completely out of the inguinal canal, it is divided as distally as possible. The resulting hole in the peritoneal wall is closed with absorbable sutures. If the distal part of the sac remains in situ, seroma formation may occur. Very occasionally, persisting seromas need ultrasound-guided puncture(s) in the postoperative stage. In addition, cord lipomas are removed from the inguinal canal. As they always have a central blood supply, they may persist proximal to the mesh.
Step 5: Dissection of the triangle of pain
The triangle of pain is dissected and the space of Borgos opened. The peritoneum is bluntly elevated from the preperitoneal fat covering the psoas muscle and the iliacus muscle. Neural structures, including the genitofemoral nerve and the lateral femoral cutaneous nerve, are left untouched (Fig. 7). Care is taken to leave the tender preperitoneal fascia covering the structures of the space of Bogros (triangle of doom and triangle of pain).
Step 6: Mesh placement
A lightweight, large-pore mesh measuring 10 × 15 cm is used in most of our cases. With adequate dissection of the preperitoneal space, the mesh can be spread out easily and smoothly, covering both the current hernial orifice and potential weak points in the inguinal region. The mesh is fixed with several drops of acrylate glue along its lower rim. This prevents mesh dislocation in the early postoperative stage, thus allowing immediate mobilization. Clip fixation of the mesh is never used.
Step 7: Withdrawal
After spreading out the mesh as smoothly as possible, care is taken when releasing the CO2 gas from the preperitoneal space to ensure that the peritoneal fold covers the mesh everywhere. The hernia sac is grasped with one clamp, and the lower edge of the mesh is fixed with a second clamp until the extended peritoneal fold holds the mesh in position (Fig. 8).
Special considerations
Bilateral hernia
A urinary tract catheter is advantageous for bilateral hernia repair to prevent narrowing of the operation field. Both arms are secured alongside the body to allow the surgeon and the assisting surgeon to stand on the same side of the patient. As for the unilateral approach, the surgeon stands on the side opposite the hernia to be operated. More recently, the two 5‑mm working ports have been introduced into the midline of the lower abdomen, which allows better ergonomics. Sometimes, however, it is helpful to use an additional 5‑mm trocar in the lateral preperitoneal space for the second hernia.
Tears in the peritoneum
Injuries to the peritoneum that occur during dissection are closed with sutures to prevent adhesions between mesh and intestine. If gas enters the abdomen during the operation due to a peritoneal tear, constriction of the preperitoneal surgical site can be prevented by inserting a Veress needle.
Drainage
A drainage is placed only when necessary (e.g., during surgery under platelet aggregation inhibitors).
Minimally invasive laparoscopic surgery
For smaller hernias, we occasionally use 3‑mm instruments. The 12-mm optic can also be replaced by a 5-mm optic. The preperitoneal space then needs to be opened without a balloon by gingerly swiping the optics in the spaces of Retzius and Bogros.
Postoperative care
Patients are mobilized early, and postoperative pain is managed according to standard protocols. Patients should avoid heavy lifting, bending, or straining for 10 days postoperatively. Postsurgical follow-up is usually planned for 1 week after surgery.
Discussion
Totally extraperitoneal hernioplasty is a well-standardized and safe method and offers some advantages as compared to open repairs such as Lichtenstein or Shouldice. These include a reduced risk of complications, lower risk of nerve damage, faster return to work, and a lower recurrence rate [2].
On a large scale, TEP and transabdominal preperitoneal plasty (TAPP) show similar outcomes, but TEP reduces the risk of adhesions and bowel injuries due to its totally extraperitoneal approach. Peritoneal tears, which accidentally occur in about 15% of patients (own experience), are closed intraoperatively with sutures to maintain this advantage. Fewer trocar hernias are seen after TEP, as the posterior rectus sheet and the peritoneum remain intact. Generally, previous abdominal surgery is not a contraindication for TEP. However, the increased conversion rate and a significantly longer operating time mean that TEP is not recommended after radical prostatectomy [3]. Furthermore, a distinct disadvantage of TEP is that a contralateral inguinal repair requires a clear preoperative diagnosis, whereas in TAPP, an incidental contralateral hernia can be detected intraoperatively.
Conclusion
In our hands, TEP is the ideal technique for treating primary unilateral and bilateral inguinal hernias as well as recurrent hernias after previous open repairs. However, the TEP technique requires a longer learning curve than TAPP and should be applied by dedicated laparoscopic surgeons only [4, 5].
