30.11.2022 | short review
Total neoadjuvant therapy in rectal cancer
Summary
Total neoadjuvant therapy is a novel approach for locally advanced rectal cancer. The optimal treatment sequence is, however, a matter of debate and until now, no overall survival benefit has been reported. This review is a critical, objective summary viewed from different perspectives of the available literature of previous milestones that have been achieved in the treatment of locally advanced rectal cancer, of current recommendations, and of future perspectives.
