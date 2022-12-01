 Skip to main content
30.11.2022 | short review

Total neoadjuvant therapy in rectal cancer

verfasst von: MSc Dr. Gudrun Piringer, Prim. Univ.-Doz. Dr. Alexander De Vries

Erschienen in: memo - Magazine of European Medical Oncology

Summary

Total neoadjuvant therapy is a novel approach for locally advanced rectal cancer. The optimal treatment sequence is, however, a matter of debate and until now, no overall survival benefit has been reported. This review is a critical, objective summary viewed from different perspectives of the available literature of previous milestones that have been achieved in the treatment of locally advanced rectal cancer, of current recommendations, and of future perspectives.
Metadaten
Titel
Total neoadjuvant therapy in rectal cancer
verfasst von
MSc Dr. Gudrun Piringer
Prim. Univ.-Doz. Dr. Alexander De Vries
Publikationsdatum
30.11.2022
Verlag
Springer Vienna
Erschienen in
memo - Magazine of European Medical Oncology
Print ISSN: 1865-5041
Elektronische ISSN: 1865-5076
DOI
https://doi.org/10.1007/s12254-022-00854-1