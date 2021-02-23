Torquated large ovarian lymphoma as a cause of acute abdomen: a case report of diffuse large B-cell ovarian lymphoma with a germinal center B-cell-like phenotype

Case report

We report the case of 65-year-old patient admitted to our hospital with signs and symptoms of acute abdomen. Findings were suggestive of left ovary torsion due to the neoplasm. After detorsion, mobilization, and adhesiolysis, a bilateral adnexectomy was performed. Histopathological and immunohistochemical analysis of the left ovarian tumor was performed and diagnosis of diffuse large B‑cell lymphoma (DLBCL) with a GCB (germinal center B‑cell-like) phenotype was made. Additional bone marrow biopsy and imaging techniques excluded other sites of involvement, confirming diagnosis of primary ovarian DLBCL.