22.02.2021 | case report

Torquated large ovarian lymphoma as a cause of acute abdomen: a case report of diffuse large B-cell ovarian lymphoma with a germinal center B-cell-like phenotype

Zeitschrift:
Wiener Medizinische Wochenschrift
Autoren:
MD, MSc, PhD Krešimir Živković, MD, MSc, PhD Ass. Prof. Ingrid Marton, MD, MSc, PhD Ass. Prof. Ana Tikvica Luetić, MD, MSc, PhD Prof. Slavko Gašparov, MD Katarina Horvat Pavlov, MD Ljudevit Sović, MD, PhD Student Anis Cerovac, MD, MSc, PhD Prof. Dubravko Habek
Summary

Background

Ovarian lymphoma is a rare neoplasm and most commonly represents secondary ovarian involvement in overt systemic disease, usually of the non-Hodgkin’s type.

Aim

To report a case of acute abdomen caused by torquated large ovarian lymphoma.

Case report

We report the case of 65-year-old patient admitted to our hospital with signs and symptoms of acute abdomen. Findings were suggestive of left ovary torsion due to the neoplasm. After detorsion, mobilization, and adhesiolysis, a bilateral adnexectomy was performed. Histopathological and immunohistochemical analysis of the left ovarian tumor was performed and diagnosis of diffuse large B‑cell lymphoma (DLBCL) with a GCB (germinal center B‑cell-like) phenotype was made. Additional bone marrow biopsy and imaging techniques excluded other sites of involvement, confirming diagnosis of primary ovarian DLBCL.

Conclusion

The prognosis of ovarian lymphomas may be poorer than for other lymphomas because of late diagnosis. The best treatment option appears to be systemic chemotherapy.

