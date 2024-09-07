Topiramate-induced bilateral acute angle-closure attack

A case of bilateral topiramate-induced acute angle closure diagnosed using multimodal imaging is reported in order to raise awareness among ophthalmologists and neurologists. It is crucial not to misinterpret the symptoms as migraine-related conditions.

Topiramate (Topamax®) is an antiepileptic drug, also used as a therapeutic option for obesity, alcohol dependence, bipolar personality disorders and migraine prophylaxis. Adverse reactions are rare. Systemic side effects include fatigue, paresthesia, confusion and memory issues. The best-known ocular side effect is ciliochoroidal effusion, leading to acute angle closure and myopic shift, occurring in three per 100,000 patients taking topiramate []. Other symptoms include diplopia, uveitis, retinal or neuro-ophthalmic complications [].

Case report

A 25-year-old woman presented to the emergency department complaining of a 1‑day history of bilateral blurred vision and ocular discomfort. Beside the need for glasses with −1.50 diopters in both eyes, there was no history of ocular diseases. The patient’s medical history revealed migraine headache, which is why she had been started on topiramate 25 mg as prophylactic therapy 1 week prior to presentation. Since the previous day, the dose had been doubled according to the neurologist’s prescription.

At presentation, visual acuity examined by Snellen chart was 20/250 on the right eye (OD) and 2/250 on the left eye (OS) corrected with the patient’s glasses (−1.5D). Auto-refractometer revealed a −6.50 diopter myopic shift in the right and −5.50 diopters in the left eye. Best-corrected visual acuity (BCVA) improved to 20/32 OD and 20/25 OS. Intraocular pressure (IOP) was elevated to 40 mm Hg OD and 38 mm Hg OS.

1 Fig. 1 a Anterior segment optical coherence tomography of the right eye revealing a shallow anterior chamber (anterior chamber depth, 1.68 mm) with a closed angle. Arrow shows ciliochoroidal effusion. b B-scan of the right eye showing suprachoroidal effusion × Pupils were mid-dilated and reactive to light. Bilateral anterior segment examination showed mild corneal oedema and a very shallow anterior chamber. Gonioscopy showed 360-degree angle closure, which was confirmed by anterior segment optical coherence tomography (AS-OCT), showing iridotrabecular contact of 360 degrees. Other AS-OCT findings included an anterior chamber depth (ACD) of 1.68 mm, a thickened lens and forward displacement of the iris–lens diaphragm (Fig.). Fundoscopy showed normal optic disc, macular and retina, although accurate assessment of the periphery in miosis was virtually impossible. B‑scan ultrasound detected increased choroidal thickness and suprachoroidal effusion.

Based on the patient’s history, topiramate-induced bilateral acute angle-closure attack was suspected and the patient was hospitalized. Topiramate use was stopped immediately and treatment with topical antiglaucomatous eyedrops (dorzolamide 2% + timolol 0.5%) and systemic IOP lowering medications (acetazolamide, mannitol), topical steroids and cycloplegics was started. Additionally, intravenous steroid was administered on 2 consecutive days.

