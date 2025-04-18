Too frail or not too frail? Prognosis and treatment options in older CLL patients

Introduction

1 ]. Treatment for CLL underwent a paradigm shift over the past decade with the introduction of targeted agents. Chemoimmunotherapeutic approaches such as fludarabine + cyclophosphamide + rituximab (FCR), bendamustine + rituximab (BR), or chlorambucil + obinutuzumab (ClbO) have been almost completely replaced in current guidelines by novel, oral agents such as Bruton’s tyrosine kinase (BTK) inhibitors and BCL2-directed therapies such as venetoclax in combination with a CD20 antibody or a BTKi [ 2 , 3 ]. While earlier guidelines distinguished patients not only by disease-specific risk based on genetic and biological risk profiles, but also by the fitness and/or age of the patients [ 4 ], the tolerability of targeted therapies has surpassed these boundaries and recommendations focus instead on patient-specific comorbidities or vulnerabilities such as renal function impairment as a relative contraindication for venetoclax-based therapies and cardiac comorbidities as a possible reason to avoid BTKi-based therapies [ 3 ]. Notably, frail patients are considered candidates for best supportive care rather than disease-directed therapy in these guidelines; however, there is currently no consensus on determining frailty. Chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), the most common leukemia in the Western world, predominantly affects older adults, with a median diagnosis age of 72 years []. Treatment for CLL underwent a paradigm shift over the past decade with the introduction of targeted agents. Chemoimmunotherapeutic approaches such as fludarabine + cyclophosphamide + rituximab (FCR), bendamustine + rituximab (BR), or chlorambucil + obinutuzumab (ClbO) have been almost completely replaced in current guidelines by novel, oral agents such as Bruton’s tyrosine kinase (BTK) inhibitors and BCL2-directed therapies such as venetoclax in combination with a CD20 antibody or a BTKi []. While earlier guidelines distinguished patients not only by disease-specific risk based on genetic and biological risk profiles, but also by the fitness and/or age of the patients [], the tolerability of targeted therapies has surpassed these boundaries and recommendations focus instead on patient-specific comorbidities or vulnerabilities such as renal function impairment as a relative contraindication for venetoclax-based therapies and cardiac comorbidities as a possible reason to avoid BTKi-based therapies []. Notably, frail patients are considered candidates for best supportive care rather than disease-directed therapy in these guidelines; however, there is currently no consensus on determining frailty.

5 ]). These results were confirmed in the Alliance A041202 trial comparing ibrutinib + rituximab vs. bendamustine + rituximab; the results are presented in Table 1 6 ]. Second-generation BTKi such as acalabrutinib and zanubrutinib were also superior to chlorambucil-based therapies in unfit patients [ 7 , 8 ]. Importantly, they were recently shown to be at least equally effective in a head-to-head comparison with ibrutinib in relapse settings but had an improved side-effect profile, with especially reduced rates of cardiovascular toxicities such as atrial fibrillation or hypertension [ 9 , 10 ]. Trial Number of patients Median age (range) Treatment comparisons Main inclusion criteria Primary endpoint (PFS) 30 ] RESONATE‑2 [ 269 73 (65–89) Ibrutinib vs. chlorambucil Age ≥ 65 HR: 0.16; 95% CI: 0.09–0.28; p < 0.001 11 ] CLL14 [ 432 72 (64–85) Venetoclax + obinutuzumab vs. chlorambucil + obinutuzumab Coexisting conditions (CIRS > 6 or CrCl < 70 mL/min) HR: 0.31; 95% CI: 0.22–0.44; p < 0.0001 7 ] ELEVATE-TN [ 535 70 (41–89) Acalabrutinib ± obinutuzumab vs. chlorambucil + obinutuzumab Age ≥ 65 or CIRS > 6 or CrCl 30–69 mL/min HR: 0.10; 95% CI: 0.06–0.17; p < 0.0001 8 ] SEQUOIA [ 479 70 (38–86) Zanubrutinib vs. bendamustine + rituximab Age ≥ 65 or CIRS > 6 or CrCl 30–69 mL/min HR: 0·42; 95% CI: 0.28–0.63; p < 0·0001 12 ] GLOW [ 211 71 (49–86) Ibrutinib + venetoclax vs. chlorambucil + obinutuzumab Age ≥ 65 or CIRS > 6 or CrCl 30–69 mL/min HR: 0.216; 95% CI: 0.131–0.357; p < 0.001 6 ] Alliance A041202 [ 547 71 (65–89) Ibrutinib ± rituximab vs. bendamustine + rituximab Age ≥ 65 HR: 0.36; 95% CI: 0.26–0.50; p < 0.001 14 ] Alliance A041702 [ 454 74 Ibrutinib + obinutuzumab vs. ibrutinib + venetoclax + obinutuzumab Age ≥ 70 HR: 1.20; 95% CI: 0.73–1.97a The basis for this broad eligibility stems from trials showing the superiority of targeted agents that were specifically aimed at “elderly” or “unfit” patients. Ibrutinib, for example, was first approved as a frontline therapy based partly on the results of the RESONATE-2 trial, in which a progression-free survival (PFS) advantage over ClbO was shown, with a 7-year PFS rate of 59% for ibrutinib vs. 9% for chlorambucil and a significant improvement in overall survival with a hazard ratio (HR) of 0.453 (95% CI: 0.276 vs. 0.743; []). These results were confirmed in the Alliance A041202 trial comparing ibrutinib + rituximab vs. bendamustine + rituximab; the results are presented in Table; []. Second-generation BTKi such as acalabrutinib and zanubrutinib were also superior to chlorambucil-based therapies in unfit patients []. Importantly, they were recently shown to be at least equally effective in a head-to-head comparison with ibrutinib in relapse settings but had an improved side-effect profile, with especially reduced rates of cardiovascular toxicities such as atrial fibrillation or hypertension [].

Anzeige

p < 0.0001) compared to ClbO in the recently published 6‑year follow-up [ 11 ]. Likewise, the CLL14 trial, the basis of the approval of venetoclax + obinutuzumab (VenO) for patients with preexisting conditions, was able to show a PFS improvement with an HR of 0.4 (95% CI: 0.31–0.52;< 0.0001) compared to ClbO in the recently published 6‑year follow-up [].

p < 0.0001) compared to ClbO [ 12 ]. The combination of BCL2 and BTK-directed therapies was also shown to be effective in the GLOW trial, aimed at older (< 65) or unfit patients (Cumulative Illness Rating Scale [CIRS] > 6/creatinine clearance < 70 mL/min) with an HR of 0.21 (95% CI: 0.14–0.33;< 0.0001) compared to ClbO [].

13 ] was also implored in the Alliance-A041702 trial comparing ibrutinib + venetoclax + obinutuzumab vs. ibrutinib + obinutuzumab in patients aged 70 or older. Due to an increase in COVID-19 deaths in the triple-combination arm, however, the triple combination was inferior to ibrutinib + obinutuzumab with an HR of 1.2 (95% CI: 0.73–1.97) in the PFS analyses [ 14 ]. Finally, the concept of combining all treatment modalities to allow for a time-limited but highly effective treatment as recently shown in the CLL13/GAIA trial [] was also implored in the Alliance-A041702 trial comparing ibrutinib + venetoclax + obinutuzumab vs. ibrutinib + obinutuzumab in patients aged 70 or older. Due to an increase in COVID-19 deaths in the triple-combination arm, however, the triple combination was inferior to ibrutinib + obinutuzumab with an HR of 1.2 (95% CI: 0.73–1.97) in the PFS analyses [].

Although primarily aimed at patients with advanced age or impaired fitness based on CIRS score or renal function, the aforementioned trials reported median ages of around 71, and did not (yet) report subgroup analyses of older patients (i.e., aged 80 years or older). Additionally, clinical trials often exclude patients with investigator-assessed performance scores < 70% for Karnofsky scales or > 1 for ECOG, further limiting their applicability on older patients, some of whom are, e.g., dependent on wheelchairs or walkers.