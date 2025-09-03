Thirty years of high-voltage injuries: comparative analysis of train surfing and work-related cases with a focus on trauma-associated diagnoses

This study analyzes the intersection of high-voltage trauma and polytrauma, focusing on injury severity, trauma system efficiency, multiorgan failure risk and surgical decision making. Understanding these injury mechanisms is essential for refining trauma care protocols and improving outcomes in this high-risk patient population.

Effective polytrauma management follows structured protocols such as Advanced Trauma Life Support (ATLS) and Early Appropriate Care (EAC) []. Damage control resuscitation is crucial to prevent hemorrhagic shock, trauma-induced coagulopathy and progressive ischemia []. In high-voltage injuries, multiorgan failure is a major concern as the electrical current can cause direct myocardial damage, acute kidney injury from muscle necrosis and respiratory failure due to extensive burns and inhalation injuries []. Serial debridement, fasciotomies, and reconstructive strategies are required to manage progressive tissue necrosis, while early critical care interventions aim to prevent secondary organ dysfunction [].

High-voltage electrical injuries (HVEI), particularly from train surfing incidents, pose a unique challenge in polytrauma management []. Train climbing refers to the act of ascending stationary trains, often driven by curiosity, thrill-seeking or peer influence []. While these incidents typically occur in train yards or at stations, they pose a severe risk of high-voltage electrocution due to electrical arcing from overhead lines []. Crucially, even without direct contact, the electrical arc can lead to severe burns and trigger a fall from height, as the affected individuals are often thrown off balance or lose consciousness []. As a result, train climbing may also result in significant blunt trauma in addition to electrical injuries. Train surfing, by contrast, involves intentionally riding on top of or between moving train cars. These cases often lead to complex, high-energy trauma patterns combining electrocution, falls at high velocity and collision injuries []. These injuries often result in a combination of extensive burns and severe blunt trauma from falls, leading to traumatic brain and spinal cord injuries, thoracic trauma and fractures []. Additionally, the electrical current itself causes direct tissue destruction, leading to vascular damage, cardiac arrhythmia and multiorgan failure due to systemic inflammatory response and rhabdomyolysis-induced kidney injury []. Unlike occupational high-voltage injuries, train surfing accidents predominantly affect young males and result in complex multisystem trauma requiring aggressive resuscitation and staged surgical interventions [].

To ensure clarity and comparability, associated injuries in this study were defined as any clinically relevant trauma occurring in addition to high-voltage burns and directly attributable to the injury mechanism. These injuries were categorized into three groups:

Decompression surgery (fasciotomies, carpal tunnel release) were performed within 24 h for circular burns or other severe injuries, guided by serum myoglobin and creatine kinase levels. Postoperatively, temporary polyurethane dressings were used, followed by early debridement and amputations when needed. Burn wounds were disinfected and dressed daily, with full-thickness burns treated using split skin grafts or local as well as free flaps for critical defects.

Treatment followed standardized protocols with fluid resuscitation based on urinary output, hematocrit and lactate levels. Myoglobinuria was managed using diuretics and continuous hemodynamic and respiratory monitoring. Current protocols incorporate a tailored approach with balanced crystalloids, albumin, high-dose vitamin C and dynamic monitoring via transpulmonary thermodilution and pulse index contour continuous cardiac output (PiCCO), hemoglobin levels and echocardiography. Circulatory support includes catecholamines (e.g., noradrenaline, dobutamine), alongside ICU care such as oxygen therapy, thermoregulation and analgesia. Initial diagnostics included ENT and ophthalmological consultations, ultrasound, and computed tomography (CT) scans for stabilized patients, with frequent blood tests monitoring creatine kinase and myoglobin.

Patients with documented high-voltage injuries were included, while those with low-voltage injuries (< 1000V) or treated outside the department were excluded. Analyzed parameters included age, sex, injury circumstances, TBSA, associated injuries, vitality parameters, ICU stay, polytrauma scores, e.g.,Glasgow Coma Scale (GCS), Glasgow Outcome Scale (GOS), National Advisory Committee for Aeronautics NACA Index, Abbreviated Injury Scale (AIS), Injury Severity Score (ISS) and mortality.

Following ethical approval (Ethics Committee No. 1384/2023), patient records from January 1994 to December 2024 were reviewed, focusing on high-voltage injuries from train surfing. Data were extracted from the medical records system.

Data analysis was conducted using R Version 3.1.1 and SPSS (IBM, Armonk, NY, USA). Student’s t‑test was used for parametric data, and the Mann–Whitney U test for non-parametric data. Categorical variables were assessed via the χ 2 -testor Fisher’s exact test. Correlations between the groups were analyzed using contingency tables and χ 2 -tests. Statistical significance was set at p < 0.05. Parametric data are presented as mean ± standard deviation, while nonparametric data are shown as median (min–max).

Results

A total of 93 cases were initially identified, with 6 cases excluded due to incomplete prehospital records and missing data, resulting in 87 cases included in the analysis. The mean age of all high voltage electrical injury (HVEI) patients was 31.0 years (range: 13–73 years), with a strong male predominance of 96.8% ( p < 0.0001). The mean total body surface area (TBSA) affected was 29.1% (range: 1–80%). The mean Abbreviated Burn Severity Index (ABSI) was 5.7 (range: 3.0–12.0), while the mean Injury Severity Score (ISS) was 16.4 (range: 4.0–57.0). The mean intensive care unit (ICU) stay was 28.8 days (range: 1–270 days). The overall mortality rate was 8.6%, with an incidence of cardiac arrest in 11.8% and neurological findings in 27.2% of cases. The causes of death in this cohort were multifactorial, with the predominant contributors being multiorgan failure secondary to extensive burn injury, prolonged ICU stay, acute kidney failure and septic complications arising from wound infections. These outcomes reflect the systemic burden of high-voltage trauma, particularly in train surfing patients with extensive TBSA involvement, necessitating complex surgical care, repeated debridement and prolonged mechanical ventilation, all of which increase susceptibility to infection and progressive organ dysfunction. All recorded deaths occurred during the intensive care unit stay. Associated injuries were present in 41.9% of patients.

p < 0.001). Males comprised 93.3% of cases in the train surfer group versus 98.4% in the occupational cohort. The mean TBSA of train surfers was markedly higher at 46.5% (range: 12–80%), significantly exceeding the 20.8% (range: 1–70%) observed in occupational injuries ( p < 0.001). Similarly, the mean ABSI score was elevated at 7.1 (range: 3.0–12.0), compared to 5.1 (range: 3.0–11.0) in the work-related group ( p < 0.001). Injury severity, as reflected by the ISS score, was also significantly higher among train surfers (25.0 vs. 12.0; p < 0.001) (Table 1 Parameter Train surfing Injuries Work-related Injuries p -value Number of cases 30.0 57.0 – Mean age (years) 20.6 36.0 < 0.001 Male (%) 93.3 98.4 n. s. Mean TBSA (%) 46.5 20.8 < 0.001 Mean ABSI 7.1 5.1 < 0.001 Mean ICU stay (days) 56.1 15.8 < 0.001 Mortality rate (%) 20.0 3.2 18 Cardiac arrest (%) 20.0 7.9 0.166 Mean GCS 11.1 13.0 n. s. Mean ISS 25.0 12.0 < 0.001 Mean GOS 4.03 4.56 n. s. AIS head 1.57 0.37 < 0.001 AIS thorax 1.17 0.14 1 AIS external 3.9 3.26 3 Neurological findings (%) 51.7 15.9 1 Associated injuries (%) 73.3 27.0 < 0.001 Spinal fractures ( n ) 7.0 2.0 7 Spinal cord injuries ( n ) 4.0 1.0 26 Skull fractures ( n ) 11.0 1.0 < 0.001 Intracranial bleeding ( n ) 8.0 1.0 1 Pneumothorax ( n ) 9.0 4.0 46 Mean systolic BP (mm Hg) 118.78 137.87 16 Mean diastolic BP (mm Hg) 65.96 75.91 6 Base excess −4.49 −0.7 1 Lactate (mmol/L) 3.2 2.6 34 Of the 63 work-related cases, s6ix were excluded due to incomplete emergency response documentation and missing clinical data, leaving 57 cases for analysis. A total of 30 cases were identified in the train surfer injury subgroup. The mean age was significantly lower at 20.6 years (range: 13–52 years) compared to 36.0 years (range: 18–73 years) in the work-related group (< 0.001). Males comprised 93.3% of cases in the train surfer group versus 98.4% in the occupational cohort. The mean TBSA of train surfers was markedly higher at 46.5% (range: 12–80%), significantly exceeding the 20.8% (range: 1–70%) observed in occupational injuries (< 0.001). Similarly, the mean ABSI score was elevated at 7.1 (range: 3.0–12.0), compared to 5.1 (range: 3.0–11.0) in the work-related group (< 0.001). Injury severity, as reflected by the ISS score, was also significantly higher among train surfers (25.0 vs. 12.0;< 0.001) (Table).

Clinical course of a high-voltage electrical injury (HVEI) with arc entry point at the scalp. Third-degree burns with full-thickness tissue necrosis required debridement, defect coverage was achieved using a free latissimus dorsi flap and split-thickness skin grafting. Photographic documentation of the electrical entry site on the head at admission, prior to debridement, and intraoperatively This patient sustained a high-voltage electrical injury after holding a metallic object in his right hand, which served as the entry point for the arc. Due to full-thickness (third-degree) burns, the upper extremity required amputation. The resulting defect was reconstructed using a pedicled latissimus dorsi flap. The patient is currently scheduled for osseointegration in preparation for a bionic hand prosthesis The distribution of entry and exit sites reflected the typical current flow patterns observed in high-voltage electrical injuries published before. In train surfing cases, vertical current flow was predominant, typically originating at the head or upper extremities and exiting through the lower limbs (Fig.). This vertical trajectory increases the likelihood of transthoracic and transabdominal current passage, placing vital organs such as the heart, lungs, and kidneys at considerable risk. In contrast, work-related injuries more frequently exhibited diagonal current flow, with entry often occurring through the upper extremities, usually the dominant and workinghand and exiting at the lower extremity. This pattern is characteristic of occupational contact with energized equipment or tools (Fig.).

The ICU stay was prolonged in the train surfing group, with a mean of 56.1 days (range: 1–270 days), significantly longer than the 15.8 days (range: 1–111 days) seen in work-related injuries ( p < 0.001). The mortality rate was significantly higher at 20.0% versus 3.2% in the occupational group ( p = 0.018). Cardiac arrest occurred in 20.0% of train surfers versus 7.9% in work-related cases, although this difference did not reach statistical significance ( p = 0.166). Neurological findings were observed in 51.7% of train surfers compared to 15.9% in the reference group ( p = 0.001), and associated injuries were significantly more frequent among train surfers (73.3% vs. 27.0%; p < 0.001).

When analyzing the time of injury occurrence, 24.1% of all cases ( n = 21) were documented between 09:00–11:59 and another 24.1% ( n = 21) between 12:00–14:59. The least frequent time interval was 06:00–08:59, accounting for only 2.3% of all cases ( n = 2).

Train surfer injuries most commonly occurred during nighttime hours, with the highest incidence recorded between 00:00–02:59 and 03:00–05:59, each accounting for 23.3% of train surfing cases ( n = 7, respectively). A substantial proportion also occurred between 21:00–23:59 (20.0%, n = 6). No train surfer injuries were reported during 06:00–08:59 or 12:00–14:59.

In contrast, work-related injuries occurred almost exclusively during standard working hours. The peak frequencies were observed between 09:00–11:59 (33.3%, n = 19) and 12:00–14:59 (36.8%, n = 21), with a minor proportion between 06:00–08:59 (3.5%, n = 2). Notably, no work-related injuries were recorded during 00:00–05:59.

p < 0.001), reflecting the influence of behavioral context and occupational activity cycles on the timing of high-voltage trauma (Table 2 Time interval Total cases ( n ) Total cases (%) Train surfer cases ( n ) Train surfer cases (%) Work-related cases ( n ) Work-related cases (%) 00:00–02:59 7 8.0 7 23.3 0 0.0 03:00–05:59 7 8.0 7 23.3 0 0.0 06:00–08:59 2 2.3 0 0.0 2 3.5 09:00–11:59 21 24.1 2 6.7 19 33.3 12:00–14:59 21 24.1 0 0.0 21 36.8 15:00–17:59 15 17.2 5 16.7 10 17.5 18:00–20:59 4 4.6 2 6.7 2 3.5 21:00–23:59 9 10.3 6 20.0 3 5.3 These differences in injury timing patterns between the two groups were statistically significant (< 0.001), reflecting the influence of behavioral context and occupational activity cycles on the timing of high-voltage trauma (Table).

Train surfers had significantly lower Glasgow Coma Scale (GCS) scores at the accident site compared to work-related injuries (11.1 vs. 13), indicating more severe initial impairment, although not statistically significant. The NACA index was significantly higher in train surfers, reflecting greater injury severity (4.7 vs. 3.8, p = 0.04). Intubation was required in 56.7% of train surfer cases compared to 29.8% of work-related cases, further emphasizing the severity of injuries in the former group. Resuscitation rates were comparable between the two cohorts (6.7% vs. 7.0%).

3 Fig. 3 Overview of transport modalities to the hospital, as well as intubation and resuscitation at the accident site Bild vergrößern A total of 87 patients were transported, with 61 arriving by emergency ambulance and 26 by helicopter. Among the 30 train surfers, 22 were transported by ambulance and 8 by helicopter. In work-related accidents, 38 patients were transported by ground ambulance, while 19 required helicopter transport. Helicopter transport was used more frequently in work-related cases (33.3% vs. 23.3%), possibly due to the remoteness of workplaces and the timing of the accidents (Fig.).

Comparison of GCS, ISS, NACA, ABSI and GOS scores for train surfers and work-related with high-voltage injuries Functional outcomes were also worse in train surfers, as reflected in the Glasgow Outcome Scale (GOS), where train surfers had a mean score of 4.03 compared to 4.56 in work-related injuries. The difference in mean GOS suggests that train surfers faced poorer long-term recovery prospects. The overall data underscore the significantly worse prognosis associated with train surfing injuries and highlight the necessity of targeted prevention strategies (Fig.).

Train surfers exhibited significantly different vital parameters compared to work-related accident cases. Their mean heart rate was higher (98.96 bpm, range: 46–129) compared to work-related injuries (92.06 bpm, range: 61–153), potentially indicating heightened physiological stress or a more pronounced systemic response to injury. Respiratory frequency was also elevated in train surfers (17.17 breaths/min, range: 9–43) versus work-related cases (15.57 breaths/min, range: 10–21), further supporting the notion of increased respiratory demand.

Blood pressure measurements revealed a trend toward lower systolic and diastolic values in train surfers. Mean systolic blood pressure was 118.78 mm Hg (range: 80–180) compared to 137.87 mm Hg (range: 80–210) in work-related injuries ( p = 0.016), while diastolic blood pressure was also lower (65.96 mm Hg, range: 42–120) versus 75.91 mm Hg (range: 41–110) in the occupational group ( p = 0.006). This could suggest a higher prevalence of hypovolemia or different injury mechanisms in train surfing accidents.

Metabolic parameters further reinforced the severity of physiological disturbances in train surfers. Base excess was significantly more negative (−4.49, range: −17.0 to 2.5) compared to work-related injuries (−0.7, range: −6.3 to 5.6) ( p = 0.001), indicating a greater degree of metabolic acidosis, which is often associated with severe trauma, shock, or prolonged hypoxia. Additionally, lactate levels were higher (3.2 mmol/L, range: 1.0–7.8) compared to work-related cases (2.6 mmol/L, range: 0.7–6.1) ( p = 0.034), suggesting an increased anerobic metabolism due to tissue hypoxia.

Injury severity, as measured by the Abbreviated Injury Scale (AIS), revealed significant differences in affected body regions. Train surfers exhibited higher AIS scores for head injuries (mean: 1.57, range: 0–5) compared to work-related injuries (mean: 0.37, range: 0–3) (p < 0.001), suggesting a greater impact on neurological function. Thoracic injuries were also more severe in train surfers (mean: 1.17, range: 0–5) than in work-related cases (mean: 0.14, range: 0–3) (p = 0.001), possibly indicating high-energy trauma mechanisms. External injuries were particularly pronounced in train surfers (mean: 3.90, range: 2–5) compared to work-related cases (mean: 3.26, range: 2–5) (p = 0.003), highlighting the extensive nature of surface trauma in this cohort. These findings further emphasize the unique injury patterns seen in train surfers and reinforce the need for targeted prevention and treatment strategies (Fig.). Mean AIS scores by body region

p < 0.001) (Table 3 Injury category Train surfing cases Work-related cases p -value Neurological (ICB, spinal cord injury, skull fracture) 23 4 < 0.001 Thoracic (pneumothorax, rib fracture) 12 4 0.048 Orthopedic (spinal fracture, long bone, clavicle) 10 2 0.039 Train-surfing cases were associated with a significantly higher frequency of all three major injury categories, neurological (e.g., intracranial hemorrhage, spinal cord injury), thoracic (e.g., pneumothorax, rib fractures) and orthopedic injuries (e.g., spinal and skull fractures, extremity trauma), with neurological injuries being particularly prominent in this subgroup (< 0.001) (Table).

A total of 9 spinal fractures were documented, 7 of which occurred in the train surfing group and 2 in work-related cases ( p = 0.007); 5 of these resulted in spinal cord injuries, with 4 cases in the train surfing subgroup ( p = 0.026). Surgical intervention was performed in 4 cases, while the remaining fractures were managed conservatively, either due to the less severe nature of the injury or because the patients were enrolled in an optimal handling protocol for severe head trauma, which precluded early fracture stabilization. Additionally, 12 skull fractures were recorded, predominantly among train surfers (11 cases) compared to a single work-related case ( p < 0.001). Intracranial hemorrhages were observed in 9 patients, with 8 occurring in train surfers and 1 in a work-related injury ( p = 0.001). These included 3 subdural hematomas, 7 epidural hematomas, and 5 cases of subarachnoid bleeding, with some patients exhibiting multiple types of intracranial hemorrhage. Thoracic injuries comprised 13 cases of pneumothorax, with 9 occurring in train surfers ( p = 0.046), and 5 rib fractures, of which 3 were found in train surfers. Fractures of the extremities and clavicle were noted in isolated cases and were not significantly different between groups.