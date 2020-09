Zurück zum Zitat Schmid P, et al. Abstract GS3-03: KEYNOTE-522 study of neoadjuvant pembrolizumab + chemotherapy vs placebo + chemotherapy, followed by adjuvant pembrolizumab vs placebo for early triple-negative breast cancer: pathologic complete response in key subgroups and by treatment exposure, residual cancer burden, and breast-conserving surgery. Cancer Res. 2020;80(4 Supplement):GS3–03.