The Viennese dissection course—A model for Habsburg medical teaching (1787–1848)

As these examples show, there is still considerable room for research regarding this anatomy teaching practice: Firstly, when was the dissection course originally established in Vienna? Consequently and secondly, bearing in mind that in the eighteenth and first half of the nineteenth century, the university of Vienna, situated in the capital of the Habsburg Empire, served as role model for other imperial universities [], the following question arises: Did the Viennese dissection course serve as a blueprint for other Habsburg universities? In this context, further (sub)questions emerge: (a) What was the reasoning behind the integration of the dissection course into the medical curriculum? (b) What were the spatial conditions under which the dissection course was conducted? (c) How were the necessary human bodies procured?

Recent historical research yields similar results: In 2003, Sonia Horn delved into the institutional foundation of the Viennese professorship of anatomy and the anatomical theater, excluding theor the dissection course []. In 2008 Tatjana Buklijas, in her investigation of the history of the acquisition of dead bodies during the eighteenth and nineteenth centuries, did not address this subject either []. Also, Erna Lesky, in her work on the second Viennese Medical School (1978), did not cover this anatomical teaching practice []. In an anthology dedicated to, amongst others, the history of the Austrian Academy of Science building, published in 2022, the focus was centered on the inauguration of thein 1787, without mentioning the dissection course at all []. Only Markus Oppenauer in 2014, in the context of a new medical curriculum in 1804, briefly mentioned instructions for the dissection course from 1837; however, he did not provide further details [].

There are only a few accounts of a so-called, a place where students learned human anatomy via dissection, in historical sources dealing with the eighteenth century Viennese anatomy, which, however, do not explicitly mention a dissection course: When Joseph Barth (1745–1818), anatomy professor in Vienna from 1774 to 1791, died in 1818, his former student, professor and ophthalmologist Joseph Beer (1763–1821), mentioned the creation of thein an epitaph []. Decades later in 1869, Joseph Hyrtl referred to thetoo but did not mention a dissection course at all [].

In the nineteenth century the dissection of human bodies was already a well-established practice in medical teaching at the University of Vienna []. As part of the curriculum, with renowned professors as teachers, e.g., the anatomist Joseph Hyrtl (1810–1894) and a (mostly) solid supply of human bodies, the anatomical institute in Vienna was a leading institution when it came to anatomical teaching []. There, students of medicine dissected human bodies as part of their education gaining profound and tangible knowledge of the human body. Yet, the history of the development of this teaching practice and its spread across Habsburg universities has not yet been sufficiently analyzed.

In Vienna, different hospitals provided the university with bodies: From 1787 until 1848, bodies were supplied by the General Hospital () and the Hospital of the Brothers of St. John of God (]. Between 1845 and 1848 the Military Hospital became an additional source [].

With respect to the supply of bodies, the rules installed by Maria Theresia, allowing the bodies of deceased hospital patients to be used for dissection, prevented a lack of bodies – a threat for anatomical teaching, which, for example, in Cambridge had led to the absence of a professor of anatomy and his dismissal in 1728 []. In 1749, Maria Theresia decreed that due to a shortage of bodies of executed criminals (the year before only three persons were executed) bodies of patients who had died in hospital could be used for anatomy education at the university []. With this decree, the supply of bodies for anatomical dissection was legally secured for the next decades. This decree also led to additional human bodies being used in the newly established dissection course in Vienna. Later, in a decree from 1810 the usage of bodies from hospitals was universally implemented for all Habsburg lyceums and universities [].

After 1836 no further changes were made to the dissection course until 1848, when the revolution interrupted the course for almost a year. Afterwards, anatomy and other medical disciplines were relocated to new institutes and buildings dispersed across Vienna [].

The already mentioned decree from 1810, which introduced a new medicosurgical curriculum, also instructed all country offices (“”) that ahad to be installed at every university and lyceum (a “proto”-university without the rights of university faculties, where philosophy, later after some Habsburg universities, e.g., in Lemberg (Lviv), were degraded to lyceums, also medicine, was mainly taught as preparation for further university studies in law, medicine or theology []) in the Empire. Also, at every university and lyceum in the Empire bodies had to be dissected in the presence of the professor and the students []. Thus, the decree chose theand processes already established in Vienna as a template for other universities in the Habsburg Empire. This Empire-wide introduction might have been the result of visible positive impacts of the introduction of the dissection course as it strengthened the quality of the medical education, especially the practical skills. Overall, this placed the emphasis on the practical value of content introduced with Josephinian university policy. Thus, it seems that when the Vienneseand dissection course had been proven to be a valuable addition over decades, they became a blueprint for other Habsburg universities.

With respect to the content of the dissection course, Mayer mentioned that the students had to expose the muscles and ligaments, reveal the sensory organs, the joints, the nerves, inner organs, the sexual organs (male and female) and dissect them. Mayer stated that using male bodies only would have been the “ideal” situation because the muscles would be bigger and easier to grasp and see. Yet, if not otherwise possible, he agreed to dissecting females, which implies that students came into contact with bodies of both sexes []. In his article Markus Oppenauer cites a decree, which in 1837, Joseph Berres (1796–1844) was then professor of anatomy [], ordered students in Vienna to dissect all muscles, the vascular and nervous systems as well as the internal organs and to make obligatory anatomical specimens (“”). Outstanding specimens were integrated into the anatomical museum []. This decree further emphasized the dissection program which Mayer had already introduced.

After 1786 with respect to the subject of anatomy, additional changes were made that did not affect theor course. In fact, they supported the macroscopic anatomical approach: in February 1804 a new curriculum for medical studies was published that confirmed the joint curriculum of medicine and surgery and thus, the dissection course. Anatomy still was to be taught in the first year combined with a dissection course []. In 1810, after a prosector had been responsible for macroscopic anatomy since 1786, it was ultimately turned into a full professorship with Aloys Michael Mayer (1766–1831), former prosector between 1800 and 1810, as professor []. This order of studies was maintained until after the outbreak of the revolution in 1848 [].

Anatomy played a leading role in the Austrian practice turn supported by the Emperor. Although the new university building from 1757 included an anatomical theater and a dissection room (not to be confused with the later), after more than 20 years, changes were made again, corresponding with international developments and Joseph II’s aim to focus more on practical than theoretical knowledge. [].

In Vienna, similar developments took place: In 1757, a new university building that housed modern facilities for teaching was opened by Maria Theresia (1717–1780) and her husband Franz Stephan von Lothringen (1708–1765) in Vienna. (Figure) Also, in 1785 Joseph II (1741–1790) founded the Josephinum, a military medico-surgical academy, which fostered the practical skills of future military doctors ([]; Fig.). This was part of a new concept of a healthy public body, based on the idea of the citizens’ well-being as a state resource [].

European medicine changed significantly in the eighteenth century as it adopted a more practically oriented approach: Michel Foucault mentions the example of changes in patient treatment from home-based to hospital-based and new instruments of clinical practice at the center of changes in France []. Also, in 1726, the Prussian king Friedrich Wilhelm I ordered the foundation of a dissection course in Berlin, where students of the medicosurgical college (not the university) could dissect bodies themselves [].

However, there were certain limitations to our investigation: In the archival sources, for example, the number of bodies used for the dissection course and the lecture was not evident. Also, when it comes to the practices used in and for the dissection course, we had to rely on fragmented pieces of information throughout longer periods of time, as there are only few accounts available. Still, they provided an insightful picture of the early dissection course in Vienna. Yet, detailed answers to why or how Joseph Barth came up with the idea of a dissection course are not possible due to a lack of relevant source material.

Discussion

This paper uncovered that the dissection course was introduced by Joseph II in 1786/1787, based on the ideas of Joseph Barth and the newly emphasized practical value of content. Only a few decades later this curriculum was then instituted at other Habsburg universities and lyceums. In Vienna, the course was located in purpose-built dissection halls in the old university building. Unfortunately, more details on the spatial conditions (number of students and bodies, actual size of the Sezieranstalt etc.) could not be answered with the available sources. The research revealed that the Sezieranstalt received human remains from the General Hospital and the Hospital of the Brothers of Saint John of God, both based in former suburbs of Vienna. Additionally, the research uncovered (a) precisely who and which regions of the body were dissected in the dissection courses, (b) which contents were taught, at least during Mayer’s and Berres’ professorships and (c) how human bodies were used in the context of dissection.

Anzeige

9 ]. As has been seen, the dissection course was another part of this Viennese position as a forerunner for other Habsburg universities. The effects are showcased by Tatjana Buklijas, who, in the introduction of her PhD thesis, stated that in the 1990s the anatomical teaching practices she experienced in Zagreb were still very similar to Vienna and that the similarity stemmed from the Viennese school of medicine [ 26 ]. In the eighteenth and the first half of the nineteenth century, according to Jan Surman, the university of Vienna in general acted as a role model for other imperial universities []. As has been seen, the dissection course was another part of this Viennese position as a forerunner for other Habsburg universities. The effects are showcased by Tatjana Buklijas, who, in the introduction of her PhD thesis, stated that in the 1990s the anatomical teaching practices she experienced in Zagreb were still very similar to Vienna and that the similarity stemmed from the Viennese school of medicine [].

This paper not only highlighted the remarks of Surman and Buklijas of Vienna as a model for medical teaching but also showed that they are equally applicable to the history of the dissection course: With respect to the practice turn, the curricular changes, especially the introduction of the dissection course in 1786/1787, applied to the medical curriculum in the 1780s were originally introduced in Vienna and consequently, in 1810, to all Habsburg universities and lyceums.