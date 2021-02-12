The use of health apps in primary care—results from a survey amongst general practitioners in Germany

Summary

Mass availability and use of health apps raises the question as to how they might be integrated into healthcare systems towards improving prevention and therapy. This study has researched prevailing opinion on health apps amongst primary care physicians, potential application areas physicians have seen in their experience with these apps up to now, and situations suitable for using apps in patient care. A total of 2138 primary care physicians in the state of Baden-Württemberg, Germany, responded to an anonymised written survey between March and June 2020. Physicians with a positive opinion (36%) emphasised motivation and compliance as advantages, whereas sceptical respondents (43%) expressed suspicion regarding data privacy and reliability as well as legal issues and additional workload arising from using the apps. Even so, a clear majority accepted the potential benefit from sensible use of health apps with features providing prevention and lifestyle support (90/76%). With respect to patients using the apps, 54% of respondents saw a positive contribution to healthcare and/or recovery. Despite the perceived benefits of health apps, general practitioners are still reluctant to bring up or recommend health apps in their consultations. Many physicians do not feel capable of giving expert advice to patients on the apps available. Many general practitioners are aware of the potential that health apps may have in improving prevention and treatment. However, there are reservations and uncertainties regarding clarity, transparency, and privacy issues in these apps. More focus should be placed on these concerns to ensure ideal conditions for integrating health apps into primary care.