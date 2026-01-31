The standardized Shouldice procedure

Preparation of the inguinal area

In principle, Shouldice surgery can also be performed under local anesthesia with or without sedation.

6 ]. There is no unanimous opinion regarding the skin incision. A new study compares the outcomes of transverse incision (along Langer’s lines) and oblique incision (traditional incision parallel to the inguinal ligament) in open inguinal hernia repair. The median operative time was shorter for the oblique group compared to the transverse group. Transverse incisions had better cosmetic outcomes and similar complication rates. Postoperative pain was comparable between the groups. Transverse incision offers superior scar appearance, whereas oblique incision saves operative time [].

In principle, one can discuss whether the anterior portion of the cremaster muscle should always be resected in order to reliably exclude a lateral hernia. The posterior portion of the cremaster should be preserved to prevent postoperative descent of the testis. Another reason is the constant risk of injury to the genital branch (ramus genitalis) associated with complete resection. All three nerves, the iliohypogastric, the ilioinguinal, and the genital branch of the genitofemoral nerve should always be identified, separated, and protected if possible [ 4 ]. Identification and sparing of the nerves is easier via a so-called hydrodissection or wet preparation with local anesthesia (Fig. 1 Fig. 1 Intraoperative hydrodissection = wet preparation for better nerve identification. (Foto: © R. Lorenz) Bild vergrößern Further preparation follows any open inguinal repair. The distal portion of the cremasteric tissue is left sufficiently long to support the testis, thereby avoiding a dependent testis, while the proximal stump is kept short and should be incorporated into the newly formed internal ring [].

In addition, it is recommended to incise the cribriform fascia medially and caudally to the inguinal ligament in order to give the inguinal ligament more flexibility and to rule out a femoral hernia or lipoma from the outside. Intraoperatively, classification of the hernia should always be carried out according to the European classification. In particular, the femoral canal is checked to see whether or not there is an additional femoral hernia.