The standardized Shouldice procedure
- 30.01.2026
Summary
The Shouldice technique is a standardized, open, mesh-free procedure for inguinal hernia repair developed by E.E. Shouldice and refined at the Shouldice Hospital in Canada. In the absence of a universal gold standard for groin hernia surgery, it remains an important option, particularly for patients who prefer a non-mesh repair. The operation can usually be performed under local anesthesia and requires meticulous anatomical dissection.The central element of the procedure is a four-layer reconstruction of the posterior inguinal wall using a continuous suture technique. This multilayer repair provides strong reinforcement and controlled reconstruction of the internal inguinal ring. Recent high-volume studies report recurrence rates of approximately 1.6%, comparable to established mesh-based techniques. Updated HerniaSurge guidelines confirm similar short-term outcomes to Lichtenstein and laparo-endoscopic repairs in carefully selected patients when expertise is available.
Introduction
Fortunately, the surgeon can choose between a wide range of different surgical techniques for groin hernia repair. Thus, there is no gold standard, and patients should be offered a tailored approach.
The Shouldice technique is an open mesh-free groin hernia repair. It was created and perfected by Dr. E.E. Shouldice and others between 1936 and the 1953. Subsequently, he founded in 1945 the Shouldice hospital in Thornhill, Canada [1, 2].
Description of the technique
Preparation of the inguinal area
In principle, Shouldice surgery can also be performed under local anesthesia with or without sedation.
There is no unanimous opinion regarding the skin incision. A new study compares the outcomes of transverse incision (along Langer’s lines) and oblique incision (traditional incision parallel to the inguinal ligament) in open inguinal hernia repair. The median operative time was shorter for the oblique group compared to the transverse group. Transverse incisions had better cosmetic outcomes and similar complication rates. Postoperative pain was comparable between the groups. Transverse incision offers superior scar appearance, whereas oblique incision saves operative time [6].
Further preparation follows any open inguinal repair. The distal portion of the cremasteric tissue is left sufficiently long to support the testis, thereby avoiding a dependent testis, while the proximal stump is kept short and should be incorporated into the newly formed internal ring [2‐5]. In principle, one can discuss whether the anterior portion of the cremaster muscle should always be resected in order to reliably exclude a lateral hernia. The posterior portion of the cremaster should be preserved to prevent postoperative descent of the testis. Another reason is the constant risk of injury to the genital branch (ramus genitalis) associated with complete resection. All three nerves, the iliohypogastric, the ilioinguinal, and the genital branch of the genitofemoral nerve should always be identified, separated, and protected if possible [4]. Identification and sparing of the nerves is easier via a so-called hydrodissection or wet preparation with local anesthesia (Fig. 1).
In addition, it is recommended to incise the cribriform fascia medially and caudally to the inguinal ligament in order to give the inguinal ligament more flexibility and to rule out a femoral hernia or lipoma from the outside. Intraoperatively, classification of the hernia should always be carried out according to the European classification. In particular, the femoral canal is checked to see whether or not there is an additional femoral hernia.
First line of the repair
The first row of sutures begins medially and connects the medial rectus part near the pubic crest, avoiding the periosteum and the conjoint tendon with the caudal flap of the transversalis fascia.
This creates strong anchoring in the area most prone to direct recurrence. The suture is then run from the inferolateral flap of the transversalis medially to the fascia on the deep surface of the rectus, transversus, and internal oblique. Medial bites are partial thickness, tacking the lateral flap without tension.
The line continues toward the new internal ring. Here, the lateral flap of the transversalis and the stump of the cremasteric muscle are sutured beneath the cord to the internal oblique, creating a muscle-surrounded internal ring. The stitch may be snug but not tight.
This first layer is strongest medially and sometimes weak laterally, where only the cremasteric stump remains. Its main value is medial reinforcement at the pubic bone, redirecting intra-abdominal pressure to bone and ligaments. It also controls preperitoneal fat and allows for correction of pocketing near the femoral vessels, since the transversalis fascia blends with the femoral sheath (Fig. 2).
Second line of repair
After reforming the internal ring, the suture is reversed to start the second line (Fig. 3). Because the lateral flap was passed beneath the medial margin, a new medial flap is created. This flap is sutured to the shelving edge of the inguinal ligament, exposed earlier by reflecting the external oblique. Full-thickness bites are taken of the flap margin and nearby transversalis, transversus, and internal oblique, using small bites to avoid tension. Medial to the femoral vein, deeper bites of the ligament may be used. The line extends beyond the first medial stitch and is tied back to the preserved free end.
Third and fourth lines of repair
The final two lines complete the laminated repair. The suture begins at the internal ring, taking a small part of the external oblique near the inguinal ligament to the superficial surface of the internal oblique. The line continues without tension to the pubic crest, then reverses, carrying another flap of external oblique back to the internal ring (Fig. 4). This creates a laminated closure of the floor and a snug, not tight, internal ring. To avoid testicular atrophy, the inner inguinal ring should always be checked after completion of the four lines of sutures to ensure that it is not too tight. It should be continuous for the back of a forceps, the fingertip of the little finger = pinky, or a Hegar 11 pen.
In addition to reinforcing the posterior wall, the third and fourth suture lines may contribute to a reduction of dead space, which could potentially lower the risk of postoperative seroma formation.
Closure of superficial layers
The spermatic cord is returned beneath the external oblique, slightly medialized. The external oblique is closed over it with absorbable sutures, including the distal cremasteric stump to prevent testicular displacement. Subcutaneous tissue is also sutured absorbably, and the skin is closed in any way.
Discussion
Indication
The HerniaSurge group stated in the 2023 updated guidelines that “In selected groups of patients with primary unilateral inguinal hernia repair, the Shouldice technique achieves one-year outcomes comparable to that of Lichtenstein, TEP and TAPP operations providing expertise and competence are available.” [7]. From 2022 to 2024, three high-volume study projects (n = 27,751) were published at Shouldice Hospital [8‐11]. The authors revealed comparable biometric data (age: 56.2–62 years, average body mass index [BMI] 25.0 kg/m2, mainly American Society of Anesthesiologists [ASA] II + III patients) and recurrence rates (1.6% [8]) to those of high-volume Herniamed registry data on the Lichtenstein procedure. Thus, it is likely that the indication might be extended in a future guideline.
Learning curve
In 2025, the learning curve of the Shouldice procedure was evaluated and published. Experienced surgeons may master the procedure in terms of complication rate and operating time after about 78–88 cases [12].
Common complication
Beyond the occurrence of typical complications following hernia repair, the Shouldice technique may be associated with higher rates of chronic pain compared to minimally invasive approaches. As the posterior wall is reconstructed in four layers, patients often perceive a palpable ridge, which can lead to discomfort.
Acknowledgements
The description of the four lines of repair was adapted and shortened with the assistance of ChatGPT, based on the original description by E.B. Shouldice (2003). Robert Hall, Chief Surgeon of Shouldice Hospital, reviewed and edited the text partially before submission to the journal.
Funding
No funding was received for this study.
Conflict of interest
C. Paasch, R. Lorenz, and R.H. Fortelny declare that they have no competing interests.
