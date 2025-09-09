The role of HER2-directed antibody–drug conjugates in the treatment of metastatic breast cancer
Is it always trastuzumab deruxtecan?
- 08.09.2025
- short review
Summary
The emergence of antibody–drug conjugates (ADCs), particularly trastuzumab deruxtecan (T-DXd), has redefined therapeutic strategies in metastatic breast cancer (mBC). Traditionally confined to HER2-positive disease (IHC 3+ or IHC 2+/ISH-positive), HER2-targeted therapies are now proving effective in HER2-low (IHC 1+ or IHC 2+/ISH-negative) disease and T‑DXd has even shown activity in tumours with ultralow (0+) HER2 expression. This short review summarizes a presentation from the 2025 annual conference of the Austrian Society of Haematology and Oncology focusing on the current and future role of ADCs in mBC, with particular emphasis on T‑DXd across the full spectrum of HER2 expression. A special focus is given to tolerability, efficacy in patients with brain metastases, and emerging novel standards in HER2-positive disease. As the role of ADCs expands across all breast cancer subtypes and treatment lines, the oncology community must balance efficacy with thoughtful patient selection and toxicity awareness.
Introduction
The annual meeting of the Austrian Society of Haematology and Oncology (OeGHO) serves as a key platform for education and exchange across the spectrum of haematological disorders and solid tumours in Austria. The breast cancer session at the 2025 OeGHO conference focused on current controversies in therapeutic algorithms. This short review summarizes one of the presentations, which addressed the optimal use of the antibody–drug conjugate (ADC) trastuzumab deruxtecan (T-DXd), in the management of metastatic breast cancer (mBC).
T-DXd in HER2-positive disease
Having previously demonstrated activity of T‑DXd in a heavily pretreated population [1], the phase 3 DESTINY-Breast03 trial compared T‑DXd with trastuzumab emtansine (T‑DM1) in patients with HER2-positive mBC who had received prior treatment with a taxane and trastuzumab—typically representing the second-line setting. Progression-free survival (PFS), the study’s primary endpoint, was nearly quadrupled with T‑DXd (hazard ratio [HR] 0.28; 95% confidence interval [CI] 0.22–0.37; p < 0.001) [2]. The objective response rate was equally improved—79.7% with T‑DXd versus 34.2% with T‑DM1; with longer follow-up, an overall survival (OS) benefit was confirmed (HR 0.64; 95% CI 0.47–0.87; p = 0.0037) [3]. These findings firmly established T‑DXd as the new second-line standard after first-line treatment with a taxane, trastuzumab, and pertuzumab, as reflected in current clinical guidelines. This standard, however, is already challenged by result from the phase 3 DESTINY-Breast09 and PATINA trials.
The role of endocrine therapy has long been underestimated in HER2- and hormone receptor (HR)-co-positive metastatic breast cancer (commonly referred to as luminal B/HER2-positive or “triple-positive” disease). Historically, endocrine therapy was mainly used during the maintenance phase following first-line induction with taxanes plus trastuzumab and pertuzumab (TP). In contrast, preclinical data have indicated substantial activity of cyclin-dependent kinase 4/6 (CDK4/6) inhibitors in luminal B/HER2-positive cell lines [4]. Nevertheless, the integration of CDK4/6 inhibitors into the treatment continuum of HER2-positive disease remains an evolving concept. The phase 2 monarcHER [5] study and cohort C of the PARTRICIA trial [6] evaluated the triple combination of endocrine therapy, trastuzumab and abemaciclib (monarcHER) or palbociclib (PATRICIA) in pretreated patients. However, due to patient selection and prior treatment exposures, these studies do not provide conclusive insights into the activity of such combinations in patients progressing on T‑DXd. The phase 3 DETECT V trial challenged the necessity of induction chemotherapy in the first-line treatment of HER2-/HR-positive metastatic breast cancer [7]. Patients were randomized to receive endocrine therapy plus TP, with or without prior induction chemotherapy. No significant differences in PFS or OS were observed between the two arms. Following a protocol amendment, ribociclib was added to the endocrine-based treatment component in both groups. In a comparison of the two sequential, nonrandomized cohorts (with versus without ribociclib), a benefit was observed in PFS (HR 0.57; 95% CI 0.39–0.85; p = 0.005) and OS (HR 0.47; 95% CI 0.26–0.85; p = 0.013). Although the nonrandomized design limits the strength of causal inference, these findings suggest that the addition of CDK4/6 inhibition may contribute to prolonged disease control in this treatment context. Another phase 3 trial, PATINA (AFT-38), randomized patients—following induction chemotherapy—to maintenance therapy with endocrine treatment plus HER2-directed therapy (primarily TP), with or without the addition of palbociclib [8]. Addition of palbociclib improved PFS from 29.1 to 44.3 months (HR 0.74; 95% CI 0.58–0.94; p = 0.0074). Toxicity was generally manageable, although grade 2–3 diarrhoea occurred in over 35% of patients. Despite the lack of regulatory approval, these results have already prompted the incorporation of palbociclib into the ESMO living guidelines for first-line treatment of luminal B/HER2-positive metastatic breast cancer.
While these trials focus on optimizing first-line treatment outcomes with or without a chemotherapy de-escalation approach, the ongoing DESTINY-Breast09 study is evaluating the substitution of the current first-line standard with T‑DXd [9]. This phase 3 trial randomized patients with HER2-positive metastatic breast cancer to receive T‑DXd alone, T‑DXd combined with pertuzumab, or the standard first-line regimen of docetaxel plus TP (D+TP). Preliminary results presented at the ASCO 2025 Annual Meeting showed a median PFS of 40.7 months with T‑DXd plus pertuzumab, compared with 26.9 months with D+TP (HR 0.56; 95% CI 0.44–0.71; p < 0.00001). This PFS benefit was consistent across all patient subgroups irrespective of hormone receptor or PIK3CA mutation status; in addition, a numerically higher rate of complete responses was observed in the T‑DXd arm as well (15.1% vs. 8.5%). The safety profile was manageable with no new signals noted; interstitial lung disease (ILD) occurred in approximately 12% of patients on T‑DXd + pertuzumab (mostly low-grade), with two lethal ILD events observed. While PFS2 also clearly favoured upfront T‑DXd, these data should be interpreted with caution, as only approximately 10% of patients in the control arm received T‑DXd in subsequent treatment lines. Results from the third arm evaluating single-agent T‑DXd are not yet available. Given that the PFS duration in the T‑DXd plus pertuzumab arm is expected to increase with longer follow-up, this combination may already be considered a potential first-line standard of care. Several unresolved questions, however, remain at this stage, underscoring the need for careful patient selection. Beyond the risk of ILD, prolonged exposure to chemotherapy-associated toxicities in patients receiving T‑DXd for a considerably longer duration than induction docetaxel is a major concern. Consequently, the optimal duration of T‑DXd therapy requires further investigation, as does the precise role of pertuzumab during both induction and maintenance phases. Additionally, the potential incremental benefit of incorporating CDK4/6 inhibitors and tyrosine kinase inhibitors (TKIs) during maintenance warrants evaluation. Moreover, data on brain-metastases-free survival and subsequent treatment strategies upon disease progression are eagerly anticipated. At present, upfront T‑DXd appears to be a viable option for patients with early progression on or after standard (neo)adjuvant HER2-directed therapy for early-stage breast cancer and for those presenting with extensive primary intracranial involvement (see below).
T-DXd in mBC with low HER2 expression
T‑DXd was the first HER2-directed therapy with proven activity in biologically HER2-negative tumours (where HER2 is not considered a primary driver of disease progression) with low HER2 expression (IHC 1+ or IHC 2+/ISH-negative). In the phase 3 DESTINY-Breast04 trial, mBC patients progressing on prior endocrine therapy and chemotherapy were randomized to T‑DXd or physicians’ choice of chemotherapy (including highly active drugs such as paclitaxel and nab-paclitaxel) [10]. In this study, T‑DXd demonstrated a significantly superior PFS in the HR-positive subset—the primary study population—with a median PFS of 10.1 months versus 5.4 months (HR 0.51; 95% CI 0.40–0.64; p < 0.001). A clinically meaningful OS benefit was also observed, with median OS extended by nearly 6 months (23.9 vs. 17.5 months; HR 0.64; 95% CI 0.48–0.86; p = 0.003), establishing T‑DXd as a new treatment standard in this setting. Comparable PFS outcomes were observed in the smaller subset of patients with triple-negative, HER2-low disease. DESTINY-Breast06 explored the use of T‑DXd in patients with HR+/HER2-low mBC immediately after the exhaustion of endocrine-based treatment options, i.e., as the first cytotoxic treatment line and compared T‑DX with a taxane or capecitabine [11]. In addition, the trial included a subset of patients with ultralow HER2-expressing disease who did not meet the definition of IHC 1+. PFS in the HER2-low population was the primary study endpoint and was significantly improved with T‑DXd compared to conventional chemotherapy (13.2 months vs. 8.1 months; HR 0.62; 95% CI 0.51–0.74; p < 0.0001), and these results were numerically consistent in the ultralow HER2 subgroup. Overall survival (OS) data were immature at the time of publication.
In summary, these findings established T‑DXd as the treatment of choice in the second-line cytotoxic setting for patients with HER2-low expressing breast cancer. It may also be considered the preferred first cytotoxic agent in HER2-low or HER2-ultralow disease when upfront taxane-based chemotherapy is indicated. In contrast, if capecitabine is clinically favoured based on the patient’s profile, it remains a valid first-line option, particularly as a survival benefit for T‑DXd in the first-line setting has not yet been demonstrated and capecitabine offers a more favourable toxicity profile.
In addition to T‑DXd, two Trop-2-directed ADCs—sacituzumab govitecan (SG) and datopotamab deruxtecan (Dato-DXd)—are currently available commercially. Based on the results of the phase 3 ASCENT trial in metastatic triple-negative breast cancer, SG is considered the ADC of choice in this subtype, irrespective of HER2-low expression status [12]. In pretreated HR-positive disease, Trop-2-directed ADCs are preferentially used as upfront ADC in patients whose tumours lack any detectable HER2 expression.
ADCs in CNS metastases
Brain metastases (BM) are common in HER2-positive mBC and increasingly seen in HER2-negative disease as well. Historically, systemic therapies were believed to harbour limited intracranial efficacy due to the blood–brain barrier. However, emerging evidence is challenging this view. Following encouraging results from small brain-specific phase 2 trials such as TUXEDO‑1 and DEBBRAH [13, 14], the DESTINY-Breast12 trial, a phase 3b/4 study, evaluated the activity of T‑DXd in a large population of patients with active (i.e., newly diagnosed or progressing after prior local therapy) or stable BM with HER2-positive mBC [15]. Among patients with measurable intracranial disease at baseline (n = 138), the intracranial response rate was high at 71.7% (95% CI 64.2–79.3), and durable disease control was also observed. These findings are reflected in the current version of the ESMO living guidelines, which recommend T‑DXd as the standard-of-care in the second-line setting for HER2-positive metastatic breast cancer, regardless of the presence of active BM. Of note, the DEBBRAH study investigated T‑DXd in several BM subcohorts, including patients with HER2-low disease. Although the patient numbers were small, the results suggest meaningful activity of T‑DXd across multiple groups of patients with central nervous system metastases, including those with HER2-low expressing tumours [16]. Consequently, the TUXEDO-4 trial is investigating T‑DXd specifically in patients with active BM and HER2-low mBC [17].
Take home message
The title of the presentation—is it always T‑DXd—reflects the significant clinical impact this ADC has achieved within a relatively short timeframe. Currently established as the standard second-line treatment in the therapeutic algorithm for HER2-positive mBC, regardless of the presence of BM, T‑DXd is also expected to play a major role in the first-line setting. However, as discussed, several clinically relevant questions remain unresolved. In addition to its unprecedented activity in HER2-positive metastatic breast cancer, T‑DXd is the first HER2-directed agent to demonstrate efficacy beyond the HER2-positive subtype. The DESTINY-Breast04 trial established T‑DXd as the preferred second-line cytotoxic treatment in HR-positive/HER2-low expressing mBC, while DESTINY-Breast06 potentially expands its use to the cytotoxic first-line setting and to patients with HER2-ultralow disease. Given its high efficacy, relevant toxicity profile, and the availability of alternative Trop-2-directed ADCs and conventional cytotoxic agents, careful patient selection remains essential.
Conflict of interest
