The role of HER2-directed antibody–drug conjugates in the treatment of metastatic breast cancer

T-DXd in HER2-positive disease

1 ], the phase 3 DESTINY-Breast03 trial compared T‑DXd with trastuzumab emtansine (T‑DM1) in patients with HER2-positive mBC who had received prior treatment with a taxane and trastuzumab—typically representing the second-line setting. Progression-free survival (PFS), the study’s primary endpoint, was nearly quadrupled with T‑DXd (hazard ratio [HR] 0.28; 95% confidence interval [CI] 0.22–0.37; p < 0.001) [ 2 ]. The objective response rate was equally improved—79.7% with T‑DXd versus 34.2% with T‑DM1; with longer follow-up, an overall survival (OS) benefit was confirmed (HR 0.64; 95% CI 0.47–0.87; p = 0.0037) [ 3 ]. These findings firmly established T‑DXd as the new second-line standard after first-line treatment with a taxane, trastuzumab, and pertuzumab, as reflected in current clinical guidelines. This standard, however, is already challenged by result from the phase 3 DESTINY-Breast09 and PATINA trials. Having previously demonstrated activity of T‑DXd in a heavily pretreated population [], the phase 3 DESTINY-Breast03 trial compared T‑DXd with trastuzumab emtansine (T‑DM1) in patients with HER2-positive mBC who had received prior treatment with a taxane and trastuzumab—typically representing the second-line setting. Progression-free survival (PFS), the study’s primary endpoint, was nearly quadrupled with T‑DXd (hazard ratio [HR] 0.28; 95% confidence interval [CI] 0.22–0.37;< 0.001) []. The objective response rate was equally improved—79.7% with T‑DXd versus 34.2% with T‑DM1; with longer follow-up, an overall survival (OS) benefit was confirmed (HR 0.64; 95% CI 0.47–0.87;= 0.0037) []. These findings firmly established T‑DXd as the new second-line standard after first-line treatment with a taxane, trastuzumab, and pertuzumab, as reflected in current clinical guidelines. This standard, however, is already challenged by result from the phase 3 DESTINY-Breast09 and PATINA trials.

4 ]. Nevertheless, the integration of CDK4/6 inhibitors into the treatment continuum of HER2-positive disease remains an evolving concept. The phase 2 monarcHER [ 5 ] study and cohort C of the PARTRICIA trial [ 6 ] evaluated the triple combination of endocrine therapy, trastuzumab and abemaciclib (monarcHER) or palbociclib (PATRICIA) in pretreated patients. However, due to patient selection and prior treatment exposures, these studies do not provide conclusive insights into the activity of such combinations in patients progressing on T‑DXd. The phase 3 DETECT V trial challenged the necessity of induction chemotherapy in the first-line treatment of HER2-/HR-positive metastatic breast cancer [ 7 ]. Patients were randomized to receive endocrine therapy plus TP, with or without prior induction chemotherapy. No significant differences in PFS or OS were observed between the two arms. Following a protocol amendment, ribociclib was added to the endocrine-based treatment component in both groups. In a comparison of the two sequential, nonrandomized cohorts (with versus without ribociclib), a benefit was observed in PFS (HR 0.57; 95% CI 0.39–0.85; p = 0.005) and OS (HR 0.47; 95% CI 0.26–0.85; p = 0.013). Although the nonrandomized design limits the strength of causal inference, these findings suggest that the addition of CDK4/6 inhibition may contribute to prolonged disease control in this treatment context. Another phase 3 trial, PATINA (AFT-38), randomized patients—following induction chemotherapy—to maintenance therapy with endocrine treatment plus HER2-directed therapy (primarily TP), with or without the addition of palbociclib [ 8 ]. Addition of palbociclib improved PFS from 29.1 to 44.3 months (HR 0.74; 95% CI 0.58–0.94; p = 0.0074). Toxicity was generally manageable, although grade 2–3 diarrhoea occurred in over 35% of patients. Despite the lack of regulatory approval, these results have already prompted the incorporation of palbociclib into the ESMO living guidelines for first-line treatment of luminal B/HER2-positive metastatic breast cancer. The role of endocrine therapy has long been underestimated in HER2- and hormone receptor (HR)-co-positive metastatic breast cancer (commonly referred to as luminal B/HER2-positive or “triple-positive” disease). Historically, endocrine therapy was mainly used during the maintenance phase following first-line induction with taxanes plus trastuzumab and pertuzumab (TP). In contrast, preclinical data have indicated substantial activity of cyclin-dependent kinase 4/6 (CDK4/6) inhibitors in luminal B/HER2-positive cell lines []. Nevertheless, the integration of CDK4/6 inhibitors into the treatment continuum of HER2-positive disease remains an evolving concept. The phase 2 monarcHER [] study and cohort C of the PARTRICIA trial [] evaluated the triple combination of endocrine therapy, trastuzumab and abemaciclib (monarcHER) or palbociclib (PATRICIA) in pretreated patients. However, due to patient selection and prior treatment exposures, these studies do not provide conclusive insights into the activity of such combinations in patients progressing on T‑DXd. The phase 3 DETECT V trial challenged the necessity of induction chemotherapy in the first-line treatment of HER2-/HR-positive metastatic breast cancer []. Patients were randomized to receive endocrine therapy plus TP, with or without prior induction chemotherapy. No significant differences in PFS or OS were observed between the two arms. Following a protocol amendment, ribociclib was added to the endocrine-based treatment component in both groups. In a comparison of the two sequential, nonrandomized cohorts (with versus without ribociclib), a benefit was observed in PFS (HR 0.57; 95% CI 0.39–0.85;= 0.005) and OS (HR 0.47; 95% CI 0.26–0.85;= 0.013). Although the nonrandomized design limits the strength of causal inference, these findings suggest that the addition of CDK4/6 inhibition may contribute to prolonged disease control in this treatment context. Another phase 3 trial, PATINA (AFT-38), randomized patients—following induction chemotherapy—to maintenance therapy with endocrine treatment plus HER2-directed therapy (primarily TP), with or without the addition of palbociclib []. Addition of palbociclib improved PFS from 29.1 to 44.3 months (HR 0.74; 95% CI 0.58–0.94;= 0.0074). Toxicity was generally manageable, although grade 2–3 diarrhoea occurred in over 35% of patients. Despite the lack of regulatory approval, these results have already prompted the incorporation of palbociclib into the ESMO living guidelines for first-line treatment of luminal B/HER2-positive metastatic breast cancer.