neuropsychiatrie

04.06.2024 | review

The relationship between schizophrenia or schizoaffective disorder and type 1 diabetes mellitus: a scoping review of observational studies

verfasst von: Yi-Chun Liu, Yin-To Liao, Kuan-Han Lin

Erschienen in: neuropsychiatrie

Einloggen, um Zugang zu erhalten

Summary

Objective

Both schizophrenia and type 1 diabetes mellitus (T1D) are known as immune-related disorders. We systematically reviewed observational studies to explore the relationship between schizophrenia or schizoaffective disorder and T1D.

Methods

A preliminary search of articles was completed using the following databases: Airiti Library, CINAHL Complete (via EBSCOhost), OVID MEDLINE, Embase, and PubMed. Two researchers independently assessed each study’s quality based on Joanna Briggs Institute (JBI). A narrative review summarized the potential relationship between the two diseases.

Results

Eleven studies were included in the final analysis. Six observational studies investigated the risk of schizophrenia and schizoaffective disorder in patients with T1D. Two studies showed negative correlations, one showed no correlation, and three showed positive correlations. On the other hand, five studies reported the prevalence of T1D in patients with schizophrenia. Two of them showed positive associations, and three others showed no association. Although the majority of the included studies suggested a positive association between the two medical conditions, these studies were still too heterogeneous to draw consistent results.

Conclusion

We found conflicting results regarding the bidirectional relationship between schizophrenia or schizoaffective disorder and T1D. These may stem from differences in study design, sampling methods, or definition of diagnoses, which are essential aspects to consider in future research.
Metadaten
Titel
The relationship between schizophrenia or schizoaffective disorder and type 1 diabetes mellitus: a scoping review of observational studies
verfasst von
Yi-Chun Liu
Yin-To Liao
Kuan-Han Lin
Publikationsdatum
04.06.2024
Verlag
Springer Vienna
Erschienen in
neuropsychiatrie
Print ISSN: 0948-6259
Elektronische ISSN: 2194-1327
DOI
https://doi.org/10.1007/s40211-024-00499-y