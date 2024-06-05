The relationship between schizophrenia or schizoaffective disorder and type 1 diabetes mellitus: a scoping review of observational studies

Summary

Objective Both schizophrenia and type 1 diabetes mellitus (T1D) are known as immune-related disorders. We systematically reviewed observational studies to explore the relationship between schizophrenia or schizoaffective disorder and T1D.

Methods A preliminary search of articles was completed using the following databases: Airiti Library, CINAHL Complete (via EBSCOhost), OVID MEDLINE, Embase, and PubMed. Two researchers independently assessed each study’s quality based on Joanna Briggs Institute (JBI). A narrative review summarized the potential relationship between the two diseases.

Results Eleven studies were included in the final analysis. Six observational studies investigated the risk of schizophrenia and schizoaffective disorder in patients with T1D. Two studies showed negative correlations, one showed no correlation, and three showed positive correlations. On the other hand, five studies reported the prevalence of T1D in patients with schizophrenia. Two of them showed positive associations, and three others showed no association. Although the majority of the included studies suggested a positive association between the two medical conditions, these studies were still too heterogeneous to draw consistent results.