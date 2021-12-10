09.12.2021 | original report
The outcome of COVID-19 in patients with hematological malignancy
Summary
Objective
The aim of this study was to examine the effect of coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) on the malignancy-related clinical course and overall survival, and to determine the factors affecting mortality.
Methods
This retrospective study included 77 patients with hematological cancer and COVID-19. Patients were sub-grouped for analysis as survivors and non-survivors.
Results
COVID-19 was seen more frequently in myeloproliferative neoplasms (MPN), non-Hodgkin lymphoma (NHL) and multiple myeloma (MM) patients. Mortality rate due to COVID-19 was 20.8%. No statistically significant difference was determined between the survivor and non-survivor groups with respect to age and gender, presence of any comorbidity, leukocyte, neutrophil, lymphocyte, and monocyte values. Platelet count and hemoglobin count were significantly lower in the group with mortality than in the group with recovery.
Conclusion
It should be kept in mind that low hemoglobin and platelet levels contribute to mortality. In addition, it is important to protect patients with hematological cancer from COVID-19 and undertake effective vaccination due to its mortal course.