The outcome of COVID-19 in patients with hematological malignancy

Summary

Objective The aim of this study was to examine the effect of coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) on the malignancy-related clinical course and overall survival, and to determine the factors affecting mortality.

Methods This retrospective study included 77 patients with hematological cancer and COVID-19. Patients were sub-grouped for analysis as survivors and non-survivors.

Results COVID-19 was seen more frequently in myeloproliferative neoplasms (MPN), non-Hodgkin lymphoma (NHL) and multiple myeloma (MM) patients. Mortality rate due to COVID-19 was 20.8%. No statistically significant difference was determined between the survivor and non-survivor groups with respect to age and gender, presence of any comorbidity, leukocyte, neutrophil, lymphocyte, and monocyte values. Platelet count and hemoglobin count were significantly lower in the group with mortality than in the group with recovery.