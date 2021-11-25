 Skip to main content
Registrieren
Springer Medizin Österreich
TOOLBAR 1 2 3 4
SUCHE
MENÜ 1 2 3 4
Suchformular schließen
Erweiterte Suche
main-content
nach oben
PDF-Version jetzt herunterladen
download
Ausgabenarchiv
archive
insite
Drucken
print
share

Tipp

Weitere Artikel dieser Ausgabe durch Wischen aufrufen

24.11.2021 | original article Open Access

The lockdown and its consequences—Perspectives and needs of people at increased risk of severe illness from COVID-19

Results from a qualitative longitudinal study

Zeitschrift:
Wiener klinische Wochenschrift
Autoren:
PhD, MSc Erika Mosor, MSc Valentin Ritschl, MPH Margaret R. Andrews, MSc Maisa Omara, MD, PhD Paul Studenic, Gertraud Schaffer, Ernst Leitgeb, PhD Claudia Oppenauer, PhD Linda C. Li, PhD, MSc, MBA Univ.-Prof. Mag. Dr. Tanja Stamm
Ergänzende Inhalte
» Zum Volltext PDF-Version jetzt herunterladen
Wichtige Hinweise

Supplementary Information

The online version of this article (https://​doi.​org/​10.​1007/​s00508-021-01979-9) contains supplementary material, which is available to authorized users.

Data sharing statement

We used a qualitative research design, and therefore the data generated are not suitable for sharing beyond that contained within the report. Further information can be obtained from the corresponding author. The study protocol was published on Research Gate (https://​doi.​org/​10.​13140/​RG.​2.​2.​12018.​45762) and is freely accessible to everyone.

Publisher’s Note

Springer Nature remains neutral with regard to jurisdictional claims in published maps and institutional affiliations.

Summary

Background

There is a lack of knowledge on how people at increased risk of severe illness from Coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) experienced the infection control measures. This study aimed to explore their perspectives and needs during the coronavirus outbreak.

Methods

A qualitative longitudinal interview study was conducted in Austria during lockdown due to COVID-19 containment and afterwards. People older than 65 years of age and/or affected by a chronic medical condition participated in individual telephone interviews at two time points. Thematic analysis was used to analyze the data and saturation was defined as no new emerging concepts in at least 10 subsequent interviews.

Results

Thematic saturation was reached when 33 individuals (75.8% female, mean age ± standard deviation [SD] 73.7±10.9 years) were included. A total of 44 lower level concepts were extracted and summarized into 6 higher level concepts. They included (i) a general positive attitude toward COVID-19 measures, (ii) challenges of being isolated from the community, (iii) deterioration of health status, (iv) difficulties with measures due to their health condition, (v) lack of physical contact and (vi) lack of information versus overload. Participants suggested environmental adaptations for strengthening resilience in people at increased risk of severe illness from COVID-19.

Conclusion

Strategies and interventions are needed to support people at risk under pandemic conditions. Their perceptions and needs should be addressed to reduce the potential deterioration of health conditions and ensure well-being even during prolonged periods of crisis.

Unsere Produktempfehlungen

Abo für kostenpflichtige Inhalte

Jetzt informieren
Zusatzmaterial
Literatur
Über diesen Artikel

Version: 0.1707.0