The impact of lockdowns during the COVID-19 pandemic on work-related accidents in Austria in 2020

Background

Austria provides an interesting case in studying the impact of lockdowns in 2020 on public life, in particular work-related accidents due to a few unique features.

At first glance, restrictions to social contacts, both private and at work, were similar to other developed countries in terms of timing and scope. Between 29th of February and 22nd of March most European [ 1 ] and Asian countries [ 2 ] had implemented decisive restrictions of movement, social interaction and gatherings. In Austria, such policies came into place on Monday, March 16th, 5 days after the WHO declared COVID-19 (Corona-Virus-Disease 19) a global pandemic and 3 days after Europe was declared the epicenter of this pandemic [ 3 , 4 ]. The first cases in Austria, however, were detected between 24th and 26th of January 2020 [ 5 ]. The last of the initial restrictions was lifted in Austria on May 29th [ 6 ]. The following lockdowns in the 4th quarter (Q4) of 2020 had two different characters. Between 3rd and 16th of November 2020 and between 6th and 25th of December 2020 social distancing policies similar to the first lockdown period were implemented, with the exception of retail and services staying open [ 7 ]. These periods were colloquially called "lock down light" as opposed to the stricter measures of the earlier "hard lockdown". In reaction to and anticipation of surging cases, another two hard lockdowns were imposed between and after the lock down light phases [ 8 ]. This is where Austria is different from other European countries, where lockdown measures remained fairly homogeneous and constant over a longer period of time. This provides the opportunity to study a situation similar to a repeated experiment regarding different lockdown measures in Austria (Fig. 1 Fig. 1 9 ]. Superimposed are in red the hard lockdown periods, in blue the lockdown light phases and in green the inter-lockdown period with close to no restrictions work-wise Daily new infections with COVID-19 (Corona-Virus-Disease 19) in Austria as reported by the Federal Interior Ministry and documented by Dong et al. (2020) []. Superimposed are inthe hard lockdown periods, inthe lockdown light phases and inthe inter-lockdown period with close to no restrictions work-wise ×

Due to these lockdown restrictions, approximately one third of the working population in Austria and other European countries switched in Q1 2020 to working from home [ 10 ]. For this form of teleworking the term "home office" was used in German-speaking countries. Home office was, of course, not possible in all industries and some sectors had to reduce operations significantly. Consequently, production declined in all European countries on average 3.1% and in Austria about 2.8% in Q1 2020 [ 11 ]. In Q1 and Q3 2020 people worked about 8% less hours compared to the same quarters from 2019 while in the Q2 the decrease in hours worked was 19% and in Q4 11% [ 12 ]. This difference in decline seems to coincide with lockdown phases but data are not available detailed enough to draw conclusions. It is clear, however, that Austrians worked less in total and more often from home during the pandemic, similar to their European neighbors. Newly introduced was a Home Office Bill alongside measures to curb the economic outfall of the lockdown measures in March 2020. The new law extended the definition of work-related accident to all private rooms, including the living room and the kitchen. Moreover, working time was defined more flexibly and the range of covered activities broadened to all activities necessary to satisfy essential needs, including cooking [ 13 ]. The combined effect of the increase in telework alongside a broader definition of work accidents at home on the one hand and reduced hours worked and reduced production on the other has not been studied before.

Work accidents in Austria are defined as all sudden events that influence health from outside the body and that are related to the activity that is insured under the § 175 Abs(1) ASVG (Arbeits und Sozialversicherungsgesetz, "Work and Social-Security Law") [ 14 ]. This quite unique formulation is a product of a historically grown distinction between traumatologic or toxicologic workplace accidents and chronic, internal diseases that may arise from an occupation. As a result, the data set used in this study, which was derived from Allgemeine Unfallversicherungsanstalt (AUVA, General Accident Insurance Institution), consists of only patients with acute traumatological needs. This is important, since most European countries, including Austria, accepted a COVID-19 infection as work-related disease in their insurance catalogue. These cases are, however, not included in the AUVA database. The following analysis of the impact of covid-related measures on work-related accidents only covers classical accidents without the COVID cases.

Several sequential, intensity-modulated lockdown periods, novel legislation on and a surge in working from home workplaces, and a unique way of recording work-related disease make Austria an interesting case in analyzing the effects of lockdowns on numbers of work-related accidents.