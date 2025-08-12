The impact of anti-HBc positivity on clinical outcomes and treatment response in immune thrombocytopenia

The ITP is an acquired thrombocytopenia syndrome characterized mainly by autoantibody-mediated platelet destruction and megakaryopoiesis dysfunction. Viral infections, especially hepatitis B and C viruses, are considered to be an important trigger in the development of ITP. Immune dysregulation caused by these viruses may predispose to ITP by increasing autoantibody production and by direct or indirect effects on megakaryopoiesis. Studies have reported that the incidence of ITP in patients with chronic HCV and HBV infections is 11.86% and 6.35%, respectively []. HBV infection is recognized as a global health problem. According to 2018 data, approximately 3.5% of the world population are chronically infected with HBV []. The highest HBV prevalence has been reported in China []. The clinical course of HBV infection is a complex result of the interaction between viral replication and the host immune system []. Occult HBV infection is characterized by serum HBsAg negativity and anti-HBc positivity with detectable or undetectable anti-HBs and HBV DNA is usually undetectable []. There is only one study in the literature on the effect of the presence of occult HBV infection on disease severity and treatment response in ITP []. In studies, the prevalence of isolated anti-HBc IgG varies between 0.1% and 20% in different populations []. In the study by Wang et al., the rate of anti-HBc positivity in ITP patients was reported to be 51% []. This rate is higher than the general prevalence among people living in China. They suggested that the reason for the higher anti-HBc IgG positivity in the ITP patient group compared to the normal population may be the age range of the study population. The patients included in this study were aged 13–82 years, whereas individuals in the previous epidemiological study were aged 1–59 years []. Similarly, we found a higher rate of anti-HBc IgG positivity in our ITP patient group compared to the normal population. The prevalence of isolated anti-HBc IgG is relatively high in Turkey, we found this rate to be 26.73% in our study []. The rate we observed is lower than the rate found in the study by Wang et al. but the frequency of 30.3% reported by Pivetti et al. in ITP patients is similar to the findings of our study []. Considering these rates, it is clear that the prevalence of anti-HBc IgG is higher in ITP patients compared to the general population. A possible explanation for this may be that the probability of exposure to HBV increases with age. In both our study and the study by Wang et al. the mean age in the anti-HBc IgG positive group was significantly higher than in the negative group []. While some studies confirmed female predominance in young adults, others did not. In most studies, there is a similar incidence in men over 60 years of age compared to women []. In the study by Wang et al. similar to the general ITP population, female gender was significantly more prevalent than male gender in both anti-HBc IgG positive and negative groups []; however, in our study, females were more prevalent in the anti-HBc IgG negative group, whereas there was male dominance in the anti-HBc IgG positive group, contrary to the findings of Wang et al. This may have been influenced by the higher mean age of the anti-HBc IgG positive group compared to the negative group. In the study by Wang et al., baseline platelet counts were compared between anti-HBc IgG positive and negative ITP patients and platelet counts were found to be lower in the positive group. Similarly, in our study, platelet counts were found to be lower in the anti-HBc IgG positive ITP group compared to the negative group. This has been interpreted as a possible alteration in the immune response, although the viral load could not be detected []. Anemia or leucopenia is not expected in ITP []. In our study, mean leukocyte and hemoglobin levels at diagnosis were within normal ranges and were similar in both groups; however, the mean hemoglobin level was lower in the anti-HBc IgG negative group compared to the positive group, although not in the anemic range. This was thought to be due to the fact that most of the patients in the anti-HBc IgG negative group were women and iron deficiency was present in most of them. As in a previous study [] the mean hospital stay of anti-HBc IgG positive patients was longer than that of the negative group in our study. This finding suggests that anti-HBc IgG positivity may adversely affect the course of the disease in ITP patients, leading to a longer and more severe disease course and potentially contributing to resistance to treatment. This emphasizes the importance of evaluating hepatitis B serological markers in ITP patients and taking this factor into consideration when determining treatment strategies. In our study, we could not compare the bleeding scores between the two groups due to insufficient data; however, Wang et al. reported that the anti-HBc positive group had higher bleeding scores compared to the negative group []. We treat most newly diagnosed ITP patients with platelet counts < 20 × 10/L, even in the absence of bleeding symptoms. Typical initial treatment involves administration of a glucocorticoid (dexamethasone or methylprednisolone) []. Long-term complete remission with glucocorticoids has been reported in approximately 20% of individuals based on uncontrolled studies. A 2016 meta-analysis of 9 randomized trials involving 1138 newly diagnosed ITP patients treated with 1 mg/kg oral prednisone for 2–4 weeks found that the rate of achieving a platelet count > 30,000/microL at 2 weeks was 59% []. In our study, we administered methylprednisolone 1 mg/kg as initial treatment to both anti-HBc IgG positive and negative ITP patients. When the responses to initial treatment were compared between the two groups, the overall response rate was higher in the anti-HBc IgG negative group compared to the positive group, but this difference was not statistically significant. This finding is consistent with the results of Wang et al. who found no difference in overall responses to initial treatment between anti-HBc positive and negative groups []; however, we found that the complete response rate to initial treatment was significantly lower in the anti-HBc IgG positive group compared to the negative group; this result is similar to that reported by Wang et al. []. This suggests that anti-HBc IgG positivity may affect treatment response and may adversely affect deep responses due to its effects on immune status. In a study involving HBsAg-negative and anti-HBc IgG-positive patients receiving corticosteroids, the HBsAg seroreversion rate was 1.8% (1-year incidence) []. This suggests that corticosteroid use in patients with a history of HBV infection (anti-HBc IgG positive) may increase the risk of HBV reactivation. In our study, HBV reactivation was not detected in the anti-HBc IgG positive patient group. Recurrence was higher in anti-HBc IgG positive patients compared to negative patients. This contradicts the findings of Wang et al. who reported no difference in the risk of recurrence between the two groups []. In conclusion, both our study and other studies in the literature show that anti-HBc IgG positivity is significantly higher in ITP patients compared to the general population. Anti-HBc positivity is associated with more severe clinical outcomes, such as lower platelet counts, higher bleeding risk and prolonged hospitalization, and may adversely affect prognosis and treatment response in ITP patients. Although our study focused on patients with isolated anti-HBc positivity, the inclusion of patients with active chronic hepatitis B infection (CHB) may provide additional information. Future studies should investigate corticosteroid response in ITP patients with CHB as CHB may also be associated with a different immunological status and potentially an altered response to immunosuppressive therapy. Therefore, the response to immunosuppressive therapies such as corticosteroids may differ from the response in patients with isolated anti-HBc positivity. Comparative analyses between CHB-ITP and occult HBV-ITP cohorts may provide potential insights into disease behavior, treatment response, and specific therapeutic approaches in these subgroups.