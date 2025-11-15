The emerging role of extracellular vesicles in prostate cancer theranostics: current insights and future prospects

Prostate cancer remains one of the most prevalent cancers in men, usually presenting at a late stage with metastasis. Nearly all cells in the body, as well as cancerous cells, produce extracellular vesicles (EVs), which are nanoparticles that enhance intracellular communication. In this review, we discuss the potential of extracellular vesicles for enhancing the early detection and treatment of prostate cancer, examining the current knowledge and potential applications in clinical oncology. Using a narrative approach, this review synthesizes current knowledge from the databases of PubMed, Scopus, Web of Science, Embase, Google Scholar, and clinical trial registries. We included and discussed relevant original articles, clinical trials, and meta-analyses. The role of extracellular vesicles in prostate cancer is highlighted in detail, including their mechanisms in tumor progression and their potential as biomarkers for prostate cancer. Additionally, this review article examines the clinical applications of extracellular vesicles in prostate cancer, drawing insights from the latest findings, including diagnostic and therapeutic applications, EV-mediated monitoring of treatment response, and potential challenges, as well as discussing future perspectives. Currently, EVs in prostate cancer are only considered as a supplementary approach and not a primary prognostic marker, and future studies should explore their integration into prostate cancer theranostics.