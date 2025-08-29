The effect of laparoscopic sleeve gastrectomy on serum uric acid levels: a meta-analysis

Obesity is considered to be an important modifiable and independent factor for elevated serum uric acid (SUA) levels. Some studies have demonstrated that weight loss can lead to a decrease in SUA concentrations. However, the existing evidence regarding the effect of laparoscopic sleeve gastrectomy (LSG) on SUA levels is very limited and not fully understood. Therefore, the aim of this meta-analysis was to evaluate the effect of LSG on circulating SUA levels. The databases Embase, PubMed, Web of Science, and Scopus were searched from inception to 1 August 2024. Studies were evaluated regarding heterogeneity in design, populations under investigation, and treatment duration using random-effects model and the generic inverse variance weighting approach. The overall effect size was determined by a random-effects meta-analysis and the leave-one-out approach. Random-effects meta-analysis of 30 trials including 2231 individuals showed a significant reduction in SUA following LSG (WMD: −1.105, 95% CI: −1.266, −0.943, p < 0.001). In sub-analyses of the duration of follow-up, there was a significant reduction in SUA at ≥ 12 months (WMD: −1.161, 95% CI: −1.391, −0.931, p < 0.001) and at < 12 months (WMD: −1.014, 95% CI: −1.246, −0.781, p < 0.001). There was a significant association between the changes in BMI and absolute difference in SUA levels (slope: 0.0901; 95% CI: 0.0287, 0.1534; p = 0.004). This systematic review and meta-analysis shows that LSG significantly decreases SUA levels. This result was related to both the duration of follow-up and BMI change following LSG.