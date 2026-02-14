Zum Inhalt

Wiener Medizinische Wochenschrift

The disappearance of Krafft-Ebing: a tale of science, sexuality, and society

  • 13.02.2026
  • original article
Verfasst von
Ambika Natarajan, PhD
Erschienen in
Wiener Medizinische Wochenschrift

Summary

Richard von Krafft-Ebing, once dubbed as the father of sexology, is today an obscure figure. Even though Krafft-Ebing’s work Psychopathia sexualis is a landmark in medical history, it fails to attract the attention of most scholars in the field of sexuality. In this article, I explore why his work has suffered criticism and obscurity. The article argues the reason Krafft-Ebing has become obscure is that his work became a casualty of Foucauldian deconstruction and therefore lies at the crux of an important debate in history, that is, between Foucauldian scholars and their detractors.
Titel
The disappearance of Krafft-Ebing: a tale of science, sexuality, and society
Verfasst von
Ambika Natarajan, PhD
Publikationsdatum
13.02.2026
Verlag
Springer Vienna
Erschienen in
Wiener Medizinische Wochenschrift
Print ISSN: 0043-5341
Elektronische ISSN: 1563-258X
DOI
https://doi.org/10.1007/s10354-026-01131-0
