The diagnostic puzzle of thyroid paraganglioma: when the usual suspects fail—a case report

We report the case of a patient with an indeterminate thyroid nodule, ultimately diagnosed as TPGL in accordance with the SCARE 2020 criteria []. This case highlights the diagnostic pitfalls and underscores the importance of a multidisciplinary approach integrating clinical, cytological, histological, and molecular data for accurate recognition and tailored management of this rare neuroendocrine tumor.

Their rarity; the morphological overlap with other thyroid tumors, particularly medullary thyroid cancer; and their non-specific imaging features make preoperative diagnosis of TPGLs exceedingly challenging. Accurate diagnosis requires comprehensive histopathological and immunohistochemical assessment, as radiological and cytological findings are frequently inconclusive [].

Thyroid paragangliomas (TPGLs) constitute a particularly rare entity, making up approximately 0.5% of all paragangliomas, with fewer than 75 cases reported worldwide. These tumors are thought to originate from the inferior laryngeal paraganglia located along the recurrent laryngeal nerve at the lateral margin of the cricoid cartilage and within the cricothyroid membrane. Thyroid paragangliomas may subsequently integrate into the thyroid capsule, presenting as intrathyroidal masses. Clinically, these tumors have a strong predilection for female patients and are most often detected incidentally as asymptomatic thyroid nodules [].

Although most HNPGLs have benign clinical courses, their biological behavior can vary, with a subset demonstrating metastatic potential beyond the primary site. Notably, up to 30% of paragangliomas arise in the context of hereditary tumor syndromes, underscoring the relevance of genetic susceptibility. Advances in molecular diagnostics have highlighted associations with SDH gene mutations, which can inform management and prognosis [].

Paragangliomas are uncommon neuroendocrine neoplasms arising from extra-adrenal paraganglionic tissue associated with both the sympathetic and the parasympathetic nervous systems. Head and neck paragangliomas (HNPGLs) represent the most frequent subgroup, comprising approximately 65–70% of paraganglioma cases but only 0.6% of all head and neck tumors. These lesions typically develop at characteristic sites, including the carotid body, vagal nerve, and jugular bulb, with rare occurrence in regions such as the paranasal sinuses, orbit, larynx, parathyroids, and thyroid gland [].

No histological evidence of capsular or vascular invasion, necrosis, or increased mitotic activity (Ki-67 < 3%) was observed. Background thyroid tissue showed features of mild chronic lymphocytic thyroiditis and nodular follicular disease. Adjacent parathyroid tissue was unremarkable. The patient had no biochemical or anamnestic evidence suggestive of hereditary paraganglioma syndromes or catecholamine excess.

Microscopically, the lesion showed a nested (zellballen) arrangement of epithelioid cells with eosinophilic cytoplasm, occasional nuclear atypia, and a richly vascular stroma (Fig.). Immunohistochemical profiling demonstrated strong expression of neuron-specific enolase (NSE), synaptophysin, CD56, and S‑100 (in sustentacular cells), with negativity for chromogranin, TTF‑1, cytokeratin pool, calcitonin, and PTH. These findings were consistent with a diagnosis of primary thyroid paraganglioma [].

Given persistent clinical suspicion in the context of a unilobar, suspicious thyroid nodule with indeterminate cytology and absence of contralateral disease, a right thyroid lobectomy with isthmectomy was performed for definitive diagnosis. Gross pathology revealed a well-circumscribed, intrathyroidal tumor with a greatest dimension of 2.1 cm and no evidence of extrathyroidal extension.

Baseline laboratory investigations showed normal thyroid, parathyroid, and neuroendocrine function, with parathyroid hormone 51.3 ng/L, calcitonin < 0.5 ng/L, negative anti-thyroperoxidase and anti-thyroglobulin antibodies, and thyroid-stimulating hormone 2.2 mU/L []. Urinary assays revealed physiological levels of metanephrines and normetanephrines (27.5 µg/day and 50 µg/day, respectively), with normal calcium metabolism parameters: total calcium 9.9 mg/dL, phosphate 3.0 mg/dL, ionized calcium 1.23 mmol/L, and 24‑h urinary calcium 26 mg/day. Bone mineral densitometry was within normal limits.

A 63-year-old woman with a documented history of recurrent atrial fibrillation underwent carotid ultrasonography for vascular assessment. Incidentally, the examination identified a right-sided thyroid nodule, prompting referral for further endocrine evaluation. High-resolution thyroid ultrasonography confirmed a solid, hypoechoic nodule with irregular, lobulated margins; the absence of a perinodular halo; and localization within the basal region of the right thyroid lobe (Fig.). The lesion measured 10.6 × 11.4 × 24 mm and was classified as EU-TIRADS 4, indicating intermediate to high suspicion for malignancy []. The contralateral (left) thyroid lobe appeared normal on sonographic assessment, and there was no clinical evidence of palpable thyroid enlargement or cervical lymphadenopathy.

High-resolution thyroid ultrasonography showing a solid, hypoechoic nodule with irregular, lobulated margins and absence of a perinodular halo, located in the basal region of the right thyroid lobe (10.6 × 11.4 × 24 mm; EU-TIRADS 4, intermediate-to-high risk of malignancy). a transversal plane; b sagittal plane

Discussion

1 ‐ 4 ]. Intrathyroidal paraganglioma is a highly uncommon entity, with fewer than 75 cases reported worldwide, and is typically discovered only after definitive histological evaluation following surgical excision. Its rarity and lack of distinctive clinical, radiological, or cytological markers mean that preoperative diagnosis is seldom suspected, often leading to unexpected findings at pathology. As in other head and neck sites, thyroid paragangliomas originate from parasympathetic paraganglia and rarely produce catecholamines, so most patients are asymptomatic except for an incidentally detected thyroid nodule. Nonetheless, perioperative screening for catecholamine excess remains prudent due to the low risk of hypertensive crises [].

According to current guidelines for managing paragangliomas, biochemical screening for catecholamine excess should be limited to patients whose clinical presentation, genetic background, or imaging findings indicate a catecholamine-secreting tumor. Routine testing is not recommended as part of the standard diagnostic workup for thyroid nodules. In these selected cases, adrenal or extra-adrenal pheochromocytoma or paraganglioma must be rigorously excluded before any neck surgery. In this case, catecholamine assays were performed preoperatively because of the patient’s hypertensive symptoms, not due to suspected thyroid paraganglioma.

1 , 2 ]. Diagnostic workup of suspicious thyroid nodules via ultrasonography and fine-needle aspiration (FNA) is typically inconclusive for paraganglioma, and the cytological features commonly overlap with those of other thyroid neoplasms such as follicular or medullary carcinoma. Only histopathology and immunohistochemistry can reliably establish the diagnosis, characterized by a nested (“zellballen”) arrangement of epithelioid cells, vascular stroma, and S‑100-positive sustentacular cells. Immunophenotypic confirmation requires positivity for neuroendocrine markers (such as synaptophysin, NSE, CD56) and the absence of thyroglobulin, TTF‑1, and calcitonin expression, distinguishing TPGL from major mimickers [].

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From an ultrasonographic perspective, thyroid paraganglioma does not have pathognomonic morphological characteristics. Current ultrasound-based risk stratification systems, such as EU-TIRADS, may identify features suggestive of malignancy but cannot reliably distinguish this rare entity from more common differentiated thyroid carcinomas or other intrathyroidal neoplasms.

In our institutional practice, the presence of highly suspicious sonographic features (EU-TIRADS 4–5) in the context of indeterminate cytology is a major factor in recommending diagnostic lobectomy after a shared decision-making process with the patient, rather than relying solely on repeated fine-needle aspiration biopsy (FNAB). In this case, cytological evaluation showed thyrocytes mainly arranged in microfollicular clusters with scattered oxyphilic cytoplasm, mild anisocytosis, moderate colloid content, and occasional hemosiderin-laden macrophages, consistent with an indeterminate (Bethesda III–IV) pattern. Although ultrasonographic follow-up could have been considered, given the overall sonographic and cytological findings, a diagnostic lobectomy was proposed and accepted.

10 ]. Hereditary paraganglioma syndromes should be considered, especially in younger patients and those with a family history, multifocal disease, or syndromic features, given that up to 25% of paragangliomas show germline mutations, most commonly involving SDH genes. Targeted genetic counselling has management implications for both the patient and their family [].

3 , 11 ]. Surgical excision remains the definitive and usually curative treatment, with lobectomy adequate for localized lesions and total thyroidectomy reserved for extensive disease. Adjuvant therapies, such as radiotherapy, are rarely needed except in cases with residual or aggressive histology [].

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According to our institutional protocol, intermittent intraoperative neural monitoring (IONM) has been routinely used in thyroid surgery since 2004, with continuous IONM implemented since 2011. Both modalities were used in the present case. In contrast, intraoperative frozen-section examination is generally limited to lymph node assessment and is not considered informative for characterizing indeterminate thyroid nodules, which require definitive diagnosis through permanent histopathological analysis and immunohistochemistry.

Inadvertent parathyroidectomy, as occurred in our patient, is a well-recognized complication of thyroid lobectomy, particularly when the parathyroid gland is closely adherent to the thyroid capsule and intraoperative parathyroid autofluorescence is not used. In this case, the inferior parathyroid gland, located adjacent to the basal portion of the thyroid nodule, was inadvertently removed, while the superior parathyroid gland was clearly identified and preserved. The contralateral parathyroid glands were not explored and thus remained intact, highlighting the importance of careful dissection and postoperative biochemical monitoring.

12 ]. While prognosis is generally favorable, the unpredictable biological behavior of TPGL—with reported instances of late recurrence or metastasis—requires long-term clinical and radiological surveillance. In summary, TPGL must be included in the differential diagnosis of indeterminate thyroid nodules. Its recognition depends on meticulous pathological workup, and its management hinges on surgical resection, judicious follow-up, and consideration of genetic testing where indicated [].

As follow-up protocols for thyroid paraganglioma are not yet standardized, postoperative surveillance in our practice focuses on two main aspects: (1) monitoring residual thyroid function through periodic biochemical assessment (TSH and related parameters) and (2) evaluating the neck region with targeted imaging, primarily high-resolution ultrasonography, supplemented by additional modalities as clinically indicated. Given the limited available data and the potential for late recurrence, a structured, long-term follow-up strategy is advisable. This should include periodic neck imaging, symptom-triggered advanced investigations (such as MRI or functional imaging), and genetic counselling, with the goal of identifying delayed recurrences and detecting hereditary syndromes early. Systematic collection of clinical data from reported cases is essential to define optimal surveillance intervals, modalities, and duration.