The “critical view of safety (CVS)” cannot be applied—What to do? Strategies to avoid bile duct injuries

Summary

Laparoscopic cholecystectomy has become the standard procedure worldwide since the early 1990s for those patients whose gallbladder has to be removed as part of their underlying disease (NIH Consensus Statement 1992). The most common complication is iatrogenic bile duct injury, which has not improved significantly since the introduction of open laparoscopic cholecystectomy as compared with open cholecystectomy. The intraoperative injuries are mostly the result of a misinterpretation of anatomical structures due to severe inflammation or topographical variations. In order to minimize this risk, a number of improved operative techniques and behavioral measures have been formulated. Here, we present methodological and operative possibilities as well as techniques that in unclear situations can help to minimize the risk of intraoperative injuries of the biliary tract and the accompanying vascular system.