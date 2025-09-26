Zum Inhalt
Erweiterte Suche
Anmelden
Nach oben
European Surgery

The critical role of nutritional support in trauma, major operations, re-operative surgery, and cancer care revisited

  • 01.10.2025
  • editorial
Erschienen in:
Verfasst von
Rifat Latifi, MD, FACS, FICS
Sabine Gabor, MD
Hubert Hauser, MD
Erschienen in
European Surgery | Ausgabe 5/2025

Auszug

Nutritional support is vital for critically ill patients, as it plays a crucial role in mitigating physiological stress and metabolic disruptions associated with severe illness. Conditions such as inflammation and trauma increase metabolic demands, thus heightening the risk of malnutrition if not properly managed. Effective nutritional interventions enhance immune function, promote healing, and facilitate overall recovery, which is underscored in this collection of reviews on surgical care. As the editors of this focused review on nutritional support, we express our gratitude to the European Surgery editorial board for entrusting us with this important task and for their decision to re-examine this critical issue. In this issue, we invited authors from various countries to assess the status of nutritional support for surgical patients. We acknowledge the authors for their rigorous analyses, which offer valuable insights that will guide future approaches to nutritional management in surgical contexts and enrich the discourse on nutrition’s role in recovery and improved surgical outcomes. …
Nächster Artikel Nutritional support in trauma and critically ill patients
Titel
The critical role of nutritional support in trauma, major operations, re-operative surgery, and cancer care revisited
Verfasst von
Rifat Latifi, MD, FACS, FICS
Sabine Gabor, MD
Hubert Hauser, MD
Publikationsdatum
01.10.2025
Verlag
Springer Vienna
Erschienen in
European Surgery / Ausgabe 5/2025
Print ISSN: 1682-8631
Elektronische ISSN: 1682-4016
DOI
https://doi.org/10.1007/s10353-025-00886-x

Weitere Artikel der Ausgabe 5/2025

Perioperative nutrition and ERAS protocols: a systematic review of their impact on hospital stay, complications, infections, and immunometabolic outcomes in surgical patients

  • main topic

Malnutrition and perioperative nutritional rehabilitation in major operations

  • Open Access
  • main topic

Nutritional support in trauma and critically ill patients

  • Open Access
  • main topic

Delivering nutritional support at the right time and in the right way: what have we learned over the last few decades?

  • main topic

Nutritional support in reoperative surgical patients

  • main topic

The role of nutritional support in advanced cancer: a systematic review of weight, quality of life, and treatment tolerance outcomes

  • main topic