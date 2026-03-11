The College of Physicians in Vienna and its Jewish members after Austria’s annexation (Anschluss) to Nazi Germany in 1938

Researchers endeavored to be accepted by the College’s board to present original medical papers at meetings, with the subsequent aim of publishing them in the College’s journal, the(founded in 1888), which was of outstanding importance to the scientific community at the time. Since then, numerous groundbreaking findings related to Viennese medicine have either been presented for the first time in the College of Physicians or published in the. The College of Physicians was also an important meeting place for researchers because it had the most important library of medical literature in Vienna. In 1938, the library contained more than 22,000 monographs and around 1300 different journals [].

The College was founded in the Metternich era. It was the central place in Vienna for discussions and debates in the medical sciences. During the Metternich era, the Faculty of Medicine was very restricted in this respect, so a forum for scientific exchange was needed. The College retained this function in subsequent eras. This explains its unique and outstanding position in Viennese medicine. Even before Rokitansky’s presidency (1850), the College was the mouthpiece of the Second Vienna Medical School (or Younger Vienna Medical School), which had a major influence on the development of the scientific worldview in medicine []. One of the College’s early highlights was its commitment in 1847 to disseminating the groundbreaking discovery of Ignaz Semmelweis (1818–1865) on the prevention of childbed fever. The College was the first to present these findings to the world. The exponents of the Second Vienna Medical School, who already held key positions within the College, e.g., Josef Škoda (1805–1881) and Ferdinand Hebra (1816–1880), proved to be innovators as they publicly supported Semmelweis despite great mistrust within the Viennese Faculty and controversy surrounding his findings at the time []. From then on, the College functioned as an important forum for Viennese medicine. In 1893, the College moved into its own building. It was renamed Billrothhaus in 1919, in honour of Theodor Billroth, who initiated its creation [].

Founded in 1837, the College of Physicians in Vienna is one of the oldest medical societies in the world, after the Royal College of Physicians (founded 1518), the Medical Society of London (founded 1773) and the College of Physicians of Philadelphia (founded 1787). Some of the most prominent figures in Viennese medicine have led it, including the pathologist Carl von Rokitansky (1804–1878), the surgeon Theodor Billroth (1829–1894), the physiologist Siegmund Exner (1846–1926) and the surgeon Anton von Eiselsberg (1860–1939) [].

Section 7 of the statutes stipulated that membership expired “upon expulsion from the Medical Chamber.” This meant that Jewish members would have been excluded from the College of Physicians due to the loss of their license to practice medicine [], even without the establishment of a new National Socialist replacement organization [].

While Irtl often waived part of the membership fee for “Aryan doctors” who were in financial need, as can be seen from Adolf Irtl’s individual replies to petitioners, he rejected petitions of Jewish members who had been restricted in their medical activities by the loss of their health insurance license and their licence to practise medicine as well as the ban on practising medicine imposed on 30 September 1938. Irtl’s letters of reply were essentially all worded in the same way: “On behalf of Reich Commissioner Gauleiter Bürckel, I must vigorously collect the outstanding membership fees.” If fees were not paid, members were excluded and threatened with legal action.

Like pediatrician Franz Hamburger (1874–1954), Adolf Irtl had been a member of the Corps Rhenania Heidelberg since student days. He had also been a member of the antisemitic Association of German Physicians (“Verein Deutscher Ärzte”) in 1904 and a founding member of the German Club (“Deutscher Klub”) in 1908. Following the Anschluss , he applied to join the National Socialist German Workers’ Party (NSDAP) local group Wien-Stadtpark and was listed as a party candidate from 1 March 1938. He also became a member of the National Socialist German Doctors’ League in 1938. The following was his political assessment as part of his admission to the NSDAP: “As early as 1919 he turned to the national idea and displayed an antisemitic attitude.” A letter signed by Otto Planner-Plan (1893–1975), Gauärzteführer (Gau Physicians’ Leader), attested to Irtl’s “impeccable National Socialist convictions”. In a self-description prepared for the personnel questionnaire for application for a provisional NSDAP membership card, he described himself as “a Transylvanian Saxon […] by nature always national, antisemitic and in favor of the national community”. Irtl’s application for NSDAP membership was rejected on the grounds of his late application and insufficient “activity for the movement during the prohibition period ( Verbotszeit )” and deferred until the ban on new members was relaxed. He was finally admitted to the NSDAP in 1943.

Following the, Adolf Irtl (1867–1947) [], long-standing administrator of the College of Physicians in Vienna, was appointed provisional head of its replacement organization, the Medical Society of Vienna (). In this position, the former in-house physician at the Vienna State Opera and the “Burgtheater” was responsible for implementing successive discriminatory measures and excluding Jewish members from the new organization. The old College of Physicians was finally dissolved on 14 October 1938, in accordance with the “Law on the Transfer and Integration of Associations, Organizations and Federations” (GBlÖ Nr. 136/1938) of 17 May 1938 and the “Decree of the Reich Governor on the Implementation of the Law” (GBlÖ Nr. 136/1938). The Medical Society of Vienna, established in February 1939, did not accept Jewish members according to its statutes.

Among the members of the College of Physicians in Vienna, we have documented 44 victims who were deported and died in (or en route to) concentration or extermination camps, and 8 persons who committed suicide due to the experienced persecution. Of the victims six died in “Sammelwohnungen”.

In the course of the project “Memorial Book: expelled members of the College of Physicians in Vienna in 1938”, we investigated the fate of each victim. A virtual memorial book containing a short biography and their names has been available since 3 December 2025 ().

Viktor Hammerschlag (1870–1943), Associate Professor of Otology at the Medical Faculty of the University of Vienna from 1911, was one of the College’s members murdered in the Holocaust. He had been a member since 1900 (see picture of his record card; Fig.). Hammerschlag and his wife Hedwig were deported to the Theresienstadt concentration camp in 1942 and murdered on 16 May 1943. One of their two sons, the cabaret artist Peter Hammerschlag (1902–1942), was also murdered in Auschwitz. Their other son, Valentin Hammerschlag (1909–1975), managed to flee to Argentina in time ([]; Figs.and).

One of the displaced members was the laryngorhinootologist Karl Moriz Menzel (1873–1944). Menzel and his family managed to flee to Brussels in 1938 but were forced to stay there after the Nazi invasion, despite repeated attempts to find a safe haven. Menzel died in 1944, after which his family emigrated to the USA having persevered until the end of the war ([]; Figs.and).

Maximilian Weinberger, a lung and heart disease specialist, was one of the last Jewish doctors to flee Austria. Although the Second World War had already broken out, he was able to leave Austria in 1941 and flee to New York []. Julius Schnitzler died in Vienna before the outbreak of the Second World War in June 1939. Carl Fleischmann managed to flee to London in September 1938 []. Josef Thenen and his second wife fled to Romania in October 1939, just in time. Thenen’s first wife, Hermine Doctor, was murdered by the National Socialists in 1942 []. Ludwig Sallmann [] and Hugo Frey [] also managed to escape in 1939. Sigmund Freud, who had been a member since 1887 as well as honorary member since 1931, fled to England with his wife in spring 1939 ([]; Fig.).

The Fischer family’s flight was facilitated by medical historian Charles Singer (1876–1960) and, above all, by his wife Dorothea, who later also helped Neuburger to flee Austria at the last moment []. Singer played a significant role in assisting refugees fleeing Nazi persecution []. Fischer and his wife Marianne, née Baum (1880–1945), had been married since 1899. They had three children and initially found refuge in the UK with their son Leopold Johann (1900–1987), who by then was working as an engineer in London.

Remembrance after the Second World War

After the Second World War, the College of Physicians sought to commemorate the victims of National Socialism. At the first provisional board meeting after the Second World War on 20 June 1945, dermatologist Leopold Arzt (1883–1955), the former "Second Secretary" and only member of the Board of the College of Physicians before the Anschluss present in Vienna at this time, requested that "a special solemn memorial meeting be held at the beginning of the winter semester for the members who have died since 1938." This was unanimously approved []. On 19 October 1945, the newly elected Board decided to open the first scientific meeting of the reinstated College of Physicians on 2 November 1945 with a "memorial service". The choice for delivering the commemorative speech fell on forensic pathologist Friedrich Reuter (1875–1959), who, like Arzt, had himself been persecuted during the National Socialist era due to his proximity to the Dollfuß-Schuschnigg dictatorship (the authoritarian government that was established in Austria from 1933/34 until the country's Anschluss in March 1938, based on corporatist and fascist ideas). After the Anschluss, Reuter was forced to retire permanently as an associate professor of forensic medicine. He was replaced by Philipp Schneider (1896–1954) as director of the institute. Schneider had also been active in the Medical Society of Vienna. After the Second World War, Reuter, a friend of Arzt, was able to resume his position as institute director and became Vienna's City Councillor for Public Health for the conservative Austrian People's Party (ÖVP). Initially, psychiatrist and neurologist Otto Kauders (1893–1949) had also been shortlisted for delivering the commemorative speech.

60 ]. Reuter’s speech, dedicated to the memory of those who died between 1938 and 1945, began with the following words: “Today, we wish to dedicate an hour of faithful remembrance to our colleagues who were cruelly torn from our ranks between 1938 and 1945. Many of them fell victim to the terrible struggle in the greatest battle in human history, some while carrying out their professional duties in hospitals, others in concentration camps, branded as enemies of the people and as criminals. Some died of natural causes after a busy life dedicated to the welfare of their fellow human beings” [].

On 22 March 1946, Leopold Arzt, himself arrested after the Anschluss for 6 weeks due to his association with the Dollfuß-Schuschnigg dictatorship and forced to retire, gave a memorial speech at the first annual general meeting after the Second World War. In his speech, he focused on the fate of the Jewish otolaryngologist Heinrich von Neumann (1873–1939), representing all those expelled in 1938 [].

Upon this speech, an inscription was added to the memorial plaque in early 1946, located in the stairwell of the College of Physicians (the Billrothhaus), which originally had been dedicated to the College members who had died in the First World War. According to Arzt, the initiative for this came from "politically or racially victimized members of the teaching staff of the Vienna Medical Faculty", who approached the board of the College of Physicians. Their plan was to have a prominent physician give a commemorative speech at the annual general meeting every year []; however, this idea was never realized. The exception was a memorial speech delivered by Viktor Frankl (1905–1997), who would soon come to worldwide fame, at the annual general meeting on 25 March 1949.

Frankl trained as specialist in neurology and psychiatry and from 1933–1937 was head of the "suicide pavilion" ("Selbstmörderpavillon") at the University Psychiatric Clinic. In 1937, he opened a private practice which he was forced to close after the Anschluss. In 1939, he allowed his exit visa to America to expire so that he could stay in Vienna with his parents. From 1940–1942, he was head of the neurology department at the Rothschild Hospital. On 25 September 1942 Frankl was deported to Theresienstadt with his wife and parents. He survived a total of four concentration camps, including Auschwitz, to which he was transferred from Theresienstadt on 19 October 1944, where his brother was murdered. He was the sole survivor of the Holocaust in his family. On 5 March 1945, he was sent to a subcamp of Dachau concentration camp, where he was liberated by the US Army on 27 April 1945. His book "… Yes to Life: In Spite of Everything: A Psychologist Experiences the Concentration Camp" was published in 1946 []. Frankl's speech at the College of Physicians on 25 March 1949 resounded particularly tragic, as he himself had experienced the fate and murder of the seven doctors he described as concentration camp detainees [] (the speech is reproduced in full in the appendix).

63 ]. “In memoriam … in commemoration … ‘What is mankind that you are mindful of them, human beings that you care for them?’ This is a question the psalmist puts to God. Let us pose this question towards ourselves here today and ask: what were our deceased colleagues that we remember them on this day? Well, how they had lived and died among you from 1938 to 1945, how they had lived and perished in prison and in exile, you do know or you have been told on previous occasions. It is my duty to bear witness before you to how Viennese doctors languished and expired in the concentration camps; to bear witness to true doctors—who lived as doctors and died as doctors; to true doctors, who could not bear to see others suffer, who could not allow others to suffer, yet forced themselves to suffer, learning, understanding real suffering—an upright suffering” [].

„Was waren die toten Kollegen, daß wir an diesem Tage ihrer gedenken? Nun, wie sie von 1938 bis 1945 in Ihrer Mitte, wie sie im Kerker und wie sie in der Verbannung gelebt und gestorben, das wissen Sie oder hat man Ihnen aus früheren Anlässen bereits berichtet. Meine Aufgabe ist es, vor Ihnen Zeugnis abzulegen, wie Wiener Aerzte in den Konzentrationslagern, geschmachtet und geendet haben; Zeugnis abzulegen von wahren Aerzten – die als Aerzte gelebt haben und als Aerzte gestorben sind; von wahren Aerzten, die Andere nicht leiden sehen, nicht leiden lassen konnten, selber aber zu leiden verstanden, selber das rechte Leiden zu leiden wußten – das aufrechte Leiden!“