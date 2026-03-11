The College of Physicians in Vienna and its Jewish members after Austria’s annexation (Anschluss) to Nazi Germany in 1938
10.03.2026
original article
Summary
This text outlines the process by which Jewish members of the College of Physicians in Vienna (Gesellschaft der Ärzte in Wien) were disenfranchised and excluded subsequent to Austria’s annexation to the German Reich (euphemistically called the Anschluss) in March 1938. At the beginning of 1938, 60% of the members and about one third of the board were of Jewish origin. The provisional director, Adolf Irtl (1867–1947), along with members of the Medical Faculty at the University of Vienna and the Nazi Party, discussed how to deal with and expel the Jewish members. Their membership rights were restricted from the outset. Following the Anschluss, the College of Physicians retroactively demanded “unpaid membership fees” from Jewish members, threatening their already precarious financial situation. In February 1939, the Medical Society of Vienna (Wiener Medizinische Gesellschaft) was founded as a Nazi replacement organization. Jewish members were no longer accepted. As part of the project “History of the College of Physicians in Vienna: the critical years 1930–1960”, the names of all those who were expelled for antisemitic or political reasons have been documented. Some of these victims are presented here as examples.
History of the College of Physicians in Vienna: the critical years 1930–1960
Following Austria’s Anschluss to the German Reich on 13 March 1938, Jewish doctors were promptly forced to leave their profession and ultimately to flee Austria. Those who could not escape were persecuted and murdered by the Nazis unless they found a way to survive. In Vienna, 3400 out of 4900 doctors lost their licence to practise and 40% of lecturers and professors at the University of Vienna were persecuted. The Medical Faculty was hit particularly hard, losing around 52% of its teaching staff. No other Medical Faculty in the German-speaking world suffered a greater brain drain [1, 2]; however, discrimination had begun many years earlier. Antisemitism was firmly established at the University of Vienna by the time of the First World War. As early as the 1920s, networks of antisemitic professors were preventing the academic careers of Jewish and left-leaning scientists. Academic merit became less important than “Aryan descent” and right-wing convictions [3‐13]. These antisemitic networks had also prevailed at the Medical Faculty since at least the mid-1920s, making it virtually impossible for Jewish physicians to attain a full professorship. Unlike at other faculties, Jewish physicians were still able to obtain habilitations in certain fields at the Medical Faculty until the late 1920s and early 1930s [3] but in many fields, such as surgery, even an associate professorship had become an unrealistic goal.1
Founded in 1837, the College of Physicians in Vienna is one of the oldest medical societies in the world, after the Royal College of Physicians (founded 1518), the Medical Society of London (founded 1773) and the College of Physicians of Philadelphia (founded 1787). Some of the most prominent figures in Viennese medicine have led it, including the pathologist Carl von Rokitansky (1804–1878), the surgeon Theodor Billroth (1829–1894), the physiologist Siegmund Exner (1846–1926) and the surgeon Anton von Eiselsberg (1860–1939) [14].
The College was founded in the Metternich era. It was the central place in Vienna for discussions and debates in the medical sciences. During the Metternich era, the Faculty of Medicine was very restricted in this respect, so a forum for scientific exchange was needed. The College retained this function in subsequent eras. This explains its unique and outstanding position in Viennese medicine. Even before Rokitansky’s presidency (1850), the College was the mouthpiece of the Second Vienna Medical School (or Younger Vienna Medical School), which had a major influence on the development of the scientific worldview in medicine [15, 16]. One of the College’s early highlights was its commitment in 1847 to disseminating the groundbreaking discovery of Ignaz Semmelweis (1818–1865) on the prevention of childbed fever. The College was the first to present these findings to the world. The exponents of the Second Vienna Medical School, who already held key positions within the College, e.g., Josef Škoda (1805–1881) and Ferdinand Hebra (1816–1880), proved to be innovators as they publicly supported Semmelweis despite great mistrust within the Viennese Faculty and controversy surrounding his findings at the time [17, 18]. From then on, the College functioned as an important forum for Viennese medicine. In 1893, the College moved into its own building. It was renamed Billrothhaus in 1919, in honour of Theodor Billroth, who initiated its creation [15].
Researchers endeavored to be accepted by the College’s board to present original medical papers at meetings, with the subsequent aim of publishing them in the College’s journal, the Wiener klinische Wochenschrift (founded in 1888), which was of outstanding importance to the scientific community at the time. Since then, numerous groundbreaking findings related to Viennese medicine have either been presented for the first time in the College of Physicians or published in the Wiener klinische Wochenschrift. The College of Physicians was also an important meeting place for researchers because it had the most important library of medical literature in Vienna. In 1938, the library contained more than 22,000 monographs and around 1300 different journals [19, 20].
The ear, nose and throat (ENT) specialist Robert Bárány (1914), the neurologist and psychiatrist Julius Wagner-Jauregg (1927) and the pathologist Karl Landsteiner (1930), Nobel Prize winners for physiology or medicine who trained in Vienna, were closely associated with the College of Physicians in Vienna. The lectures held at the College and their subsequent publication in the Wiener klinische Wochenschrift were, in some cases, of major importance to their careers. For example, Karl Landsteiner’s discovery of blood groups was published in the Wiener klinische Wochenschrift in 1901, following various lectures at the College [21, 22]. Bárány, for example, demonstrated his Bárány’s pointing test (Zeigeversuch) at the College of Physicians on 10 June 1910, just a few days after his first presentation at a neurological conference in Baden-Baden [15, 24]. One of his first papers on the physiology and pathology of the vestibular apparatus was published in the Wiener klinische Wochenschrift [25]. Wagner-Jauregg was a frequent participant at the scientific meetings and one of his earliest contributions was on experimental work on the function of the thyroid gland [15, 23]. He was a member of the board for several years before being appointed vice president of the College in 1919. He held this position until 1932, after which he served as honorary president. The pharmacologist Otto Loewi, winner of the Nobel Prize for Physiology or Medicine in 1936, also presented important findings at the College of Physicians [15]. Karl Frisch (1886–1982) and Konrad Lorenz (1903–1989), who were awarded the Nobel Prize in 1973 together with Nikolaas Tinbergen (1907–1988), were also associated with the College. Frisch, who was born in Vienna and educated in Vienna and Munich, was not only a corresponding member of the College since 1937 but also gave a lecture to the College in 1933, shortly after the Munich Zoological Institute was founded. Konrad Lorenz was awarded honorary membership and the Billroth Medal in 1984 [15, 22].2 Sigmund Freud (1856–1939) also delivered his seminal lecture, “On Male Hysteria”, at the College in 1886, although it was met with considerable opposition [28‐30].
This most important era in the history of the College of Physicians came to an end when the National Socialists came to power in Austria. Much like Viennese medicine as a whole, it was never able to recover from the resulting brain drain. The aim of this project is to analyze the College of Physicians systematically in the historical context of National Socialism, with a focus on its social, institutional and scientific development in the pivotal years between 1930 and 1960.3
Effects of the National Socialist takeover
Within the College of Physicians in Vienna, the Nazi takeover increasingly led to the discrimination of Jewish members, ultimately resulting in their withdrawal. In 1938 the College of Physicians had 890 members, 541 of whom were considered Jewish under the Nuremberg Laws.4 We documented a total of 620 victims of Nazi persecution. Of the 28 female members of the College of Physicians at this time, 26 were of Jewish origin. Membership had fallen sharply even before 1938, possibly due to the departure of Jewish members before the Anschluss [31].
Immediately after the Anschluss, the College of Physicians in Vienna began to be reorganized in line with the National Socialist regime [32]. Consequently, the majority of the functionaries, around one third of whom were of Jewish origin, were forced to resign. The important role of the “first librarian” and responsibility for the most important library in Viennese medicine was taken on by the medical historian and gynecologist Isidor Fischer (1868–1943) [33]. Board members included the internist Maximilian Weinberger (1875–1954), the gynecologist Carl Fleischmann (1859–1941), the ear, nose and throat specialist Hugo Frey (1873–1951), the surgeon Julius Schnitzler (1865–1939), Josef Thenen (1866–1949), a social medicine specialist and former president of the Vienna Medical Chamber and the ophthalmologist Ludwig Sallmann (1892–1975), all of Jewish origin. They all resigned from their posts a few days after the Anschluss. Wilhelm Knöpfelmacher (1866–1938), a pediatrician who would commit suicide shortly after the Anschluss [34], was elected one of the three chairmen of the scientific meetings and a member of the board on 25 February 1938. Due to the Anschluss, he was no longer able to fulfil these functions.5
Exclusion of Jewish members
Following the Anschluss, Adolf Irtl (1867–1947) [35], long-standing administrator of the College of Physicians in Vienna, was appointed provisional head of its replacement organization, the Medical Society of Vienna (Wiener Medizinische Gesellschaft). In this position, the former in-house physician at the Vienna State Opera and the “Burgtheater” was responsible for implementing successive discriminatory measures and excluding Jewish members from the new organization. The old College of Physicians was finally dissolved on 14 October 1938, in accordance with the “Law on the Transfer and Integration of Associations, Organizations and Federations” (GBlÖ Nr. 136/1938) of 17 May 1938 and the “Decree of the Reich Governor on the Implementation of the Law” (GBlÖ Nr. 136/1938). The Medical Society of Vienna, established in February 1939, did not accept Jewish members according to its statutes.
Adolf Irtl (1867–1947)
Like pediatrician Franz Hamburger (1874–1954), Adolf Irtl had been a member of the Corps Rhenania Heidelberg since student days. He had also been a member of the antisemitic Association of German Physicians (“Verein Deutscher Ärzte”) in 1904 and a founding member of the German Club (“Deutscher Klub”) in 1908. Following the Anschluss, he applied to join the National Socialist German Workers’ Party (NSDAP) local group Wien-Stadtpark and was listed as a party candidate from 1 March 1938. He also became a member of the National Socialist German Doctors’ League in 1938. The following was his political assessment as part of his admission to the NSDAP: “As early as 1919 he turned to the national idea and displayed an antisemitic attitude.” A letter signed by Otto Planner-Plan (1893–1975), Gauärzteführer (Gau Physicians’ Leader), attested to Irtl’s “impeccable National Socialist convictions”. In a self-description prepared for the personnel questionnaire for application for a provisional NSDAP membership card, he described himself as “a Transylvanian Saxon […] by nature always national, antisemitic and in favor of the national community”. Irtl’s application for NSDAP membership was rejected on the grounds of his late application and insufficient “activity for the movement during the prohibition period (Verbotszeit)” and deferred until the ban on new members was relaxed. He was finally admitted to the NSDAP in 1943.
In his position as provisional head of the College of Physicians, Irtl’s main concern was how to deal with its Jewish members. On 18 March 1938, the day Eiselsberg resigned as president, he queried the Berlin Medical Society [36] on “How did you deal with your members who were Jews and Jewish half-breeds when the NSDAP took power, and can members of your highly esteemed association still be Jewish now?”6
On 9 June 1938, a meeting convened by Irtl took place at Billrothhaus to discuss continuing the College in line with the new rulers. Those in attendance included Oskar Kauffmann (1898–1955), at the time the top Nazi party official in charge of physicians in Austria (Landesärzteführer), Max Warsow, Head of Department IV Ad with responsibility for restructuring medical associations and a representative of Albert Hoffmann (1907–1972), the Reich Commissioner tasked with taking control of organizations, clubs and associations in Vienna [37], Otto Planner-Plann7, head of the Vienna Nazi Party’s Office of Public Health and members of the Faculty of Medicine of the University of Vienna, including the internist Hans Eppinger jun. (1879–1946), the pediatrician Franz Hamburger and the ophthalmologist Karl David Lindner (1883–1961). The new dean Eduard Pernkopf (1888–1955) chaired the meeting.
It was decided that the Jewish members should continue to pay the membership fee for 1938, as the College was dependent on this income. At this meeting, Irtl said: “non-Aryans will no longer be members in the future. And since the medical association must continue to exist, if only for reasons of prestige, so that it does not cease to exist with the departure of the Jews, [I believe] that it should be maintained with the help of state subsidy.” Max Warsow replied: “As long as no new order has been established and as they still feel like members, the Jews shall confidently continue to pay. For reasons of public health, the current situation cannot be abruptly terminated, but must be changed organically.”8 By 21 July 1938, it was unclear whether the College of Physicians would be dissolved as an independent association, after new statutes had already been drawn up in which it was stated that “only Aryans according to the Nuremberg Laws can become members.”9
While Irtl often waived part of the membership fee for “Aryan doctors” who were in financial need, as can be seen from Adolf Irtl’s individual replies to petitioners, he rejected petitions of Jewish members who had been restricted in their medical activities by the loss of their health insurance license and their licence to practise medicine as well as the ban on practising medicine imposed on 30 September 1938. Irtl’s letters of reply were essentially all worded in the same way: “On behalf of Reich Commissioner Gauleiter Bürckel, I must vigorously collect the outstanding membership fees.” If fees were not paid, members were excluded and threatened with legal action.
According to the 1938 invoice book, around 350 “Jewish” members paid the “vigorously collected” membership fee for that year.10 Considerable sums were collected, as in the case of urologist Anton Lieben (see Fig. 1), who paid 300 Schilling (equivalent to 200 Reichsmark). The transition to excluding the Jewish members was ultimately seamless. According to § 3 of the statutes of the Medical Society of Vienna, only doctors who fulfilled the following criteria could be accepted as full members:
“1.
insofar as they meet the requirements of the Reich Citizenship Law,
2.
persons of German blood living abroad,
3.
foreigners, if they are German-friendly and recommended by the executive committee.”
Section 7 of the statutes stipulated that membership expired “upon expulsion from the Medical Chamber.” This meant that Jewish members would have been excluded from the College of Physicians due to the loss of their license to practice medicine [38], even without the establishment of a new National Socialist replacement organization [39].
The victims within the College of Physicians in Vienna
So far, only a few of those excluded from the College of Physicians in Vienna have been honored in this context. Some of their fates are presented here as examples. Further information on the displaced persons that we have documented is available as part of the project “Memorial Book: expelled members of the College of Physicians in Vienna 1938”.11
Several resignation letters from Jewish members of the board of the College of Physicians were found in the College’s archive during research. On 16 March 1938, Carl Fleischmann resigned by stating the following to Irtl: “I kindly request that you relieve me of my position as a member of the board of directors of the College of Physicians”12. Julius Schnitzler, the younger brother of the author Arthur Schnitzler (1862–1931), announced his resignation on 15 March 1938: “Dear Mr President, please kindly note that I relinquish my position as a member of the board of directors of the College of Physicians in view of the changed circumstances […].”13
Isidor Fischer became the College of Physicians “first librarian” in 1921. Theodor Puschmann (1844–1899), Professor of the History of Medicine, had already held this prestigious position in the nineteenth century [15]. In the 1920s, Fischer created a card catalogue of the monographs and offprints in the library. At the time, he was responsible for the College’s extensive archive, which he restructured [20]. The College of Physicians archive was not only an organizational archive but also held an important collection of estates, manuscripts, literature, archival documents and pictures.14 Along with the Institute for the History of Medicine’s collection, largely sourced from the College’s archive [40, 41], which was built up by Max Neuburger (1868–1955), the College of Physicians owned the most important holdings on the history of medicine. In the run-up to the 100th anniversary of the College, Fischer wrote the Festschrift “History of the College of Physicians in Vienna: 1837–1937”, commissioned by the College’s board. It was published in 1938 without naming the author, for fear of complications due to his Jewish origins. In the preface to the book, dated the end of February 1938, the president of the College of Physicians, Eiselsberg, thanked the “honorary first librarian” without mentioning his name (Figs. 3 and 4) [15]. The Springer Publishing Company had already introduced the practice of not naming Jewish authors or publishers on the title page in National Socialist Germany. Although the Viennese publishing house was not directly affected by the regulations of the German Reich until the Anschluss, it became difficult for Springer to publish a book by a Jewish author intended for the German market in 1938. One reason for this was that as a German citizen, the owner of the publishing house, Ferdinand Springer Jr. (1881–1965), also had to comply with the regulations that applied to foreign companies in Germany [42]. Fischer managed to flee to London in autumn 1938 and declared his resignation from the College, of which he had been librarian for many years, on 29 September 1938 [20]. 15 His “History of the College of Physicians” remains the reference work to this day and is frequently cited [22, 43].
In 1930, Fischer had failed to obtain an associate professorship. He was accused of “chasing after” a gynecological practice for monetary reasons. Furthermore, it was claimed that he had sought his private lectureship and the desired title of titular professor for “advertising purposes” and out of “business acumen.”16 Such accusations were typical strategies employed by antisemitic networks to hinder the careers of Jewish scientists [3, 9, 44]. Fischer tried to defend himself by pointing out that he was unable to earn a regular income as a medical historian and therefore was forced to run a private gynecological practice [45]. 17.
The Fischer family’s flight was facilitated by medical historian Charles Singer (1876–1960) and, above all, by his wife Dorothea, who later also helped Neuburger to flee Austria at the last moment [46]. Singer played a significant role in assisting refugees fleeing Nazi persecution [47]. Fischer and his wife Marianne, née Baum (1880–1945), had been married since 1899. They had three children and initially found refuge in the UK with their son Leopold Johann (1900–1987), who by then was working as an engineer in London.
In England, Fischer continued his research into medical history, conducting research at the British Museum, the Royal College of Surgeons and the Royal Society of Medicine [48, 49]. He was also active within the Jewish Medical and Dental Association [46]. In 1931, Fischer published the book Der Eigennamen in Krankheitsterminologie (Proper names in medical terminology), a dictionary of medical eponyms based on personal names. While in England he devoted much of his time to working on a supplementary volume on geographical eponyms (Geographical Names in Medical Terminology) [50]. He also published the eminent study “British Medicine and the old Viennese School” in the Bulletin of the History of Medicine [51], which introduced the history of Viennese medicine to an English-speaking audience. Another publication, “Jews in modern medicine” [51], reflects his involvement with Jewish medicine, which accompanied him throughout his career. Fischer lived in precarious circumstances. Not only did he suffer from the consequences of his escape and the lack of financial earning opportunities, but also from the 6‑month internment by the British authorities of his son Leopold as an “enemy alien” [48]. The family eventually moved to Bristol. It was there that he was diagnosed with Hodgkin’s lymphoma. He died in Bristol on 13 January 1943.18
While in London, Fischer was assisted by Dr. Hedwig Pollak, the former secretary of the College of Physicians, who had also been forced to flee. Pollak acted as Fischer’s assistant and closest collaborator [22, 48, 50]. She helped him work on his unfinished book Geographical Names in Medical Terminology and continued to edit it after his death [50]. A typescript, revised by Pollak and later by L.T. Norton, is now held by the Wellcome Collection.19
Maximilian Weinberger, a lung and heart disease specialist, was one of the last Jewish doctors to flee Austria. Although the Second World War had already broken out, he was able to leave Austria in 1941 and flee to New York [52, 53]. Julius Schnitzler died in Vienna before the outbreak of the Second World War in June 1939. Carl Fleischmann managed to flee to London in September 1938 [54]. Josef Thenen and his second wife fled to Romania in October 1939, just in time. Thenen’s first wife, Hermine Doctor, was murdered by the National Socialists in 1942 [55]. Ludwig Sallmann [56] and Hugo Frey [57] also managed to escape in 1939. Sigmund Freud, who had been a member since 1887 as well as honorary member since 1931, fled to England with his wife in spring 1939 ([28]; Fig. 5).
One of the displaced members was the laryngorhinootologist Karl Moriz Menzel (1873–1944). Menzel and his family managed to flee to Brussels in 1938 but were forced to stay there after the Nazi invasion, despite repeated attempts to find a safe haven. Menzel died in 1944, after which his family emigrated to the USA having persevered until the end of the war ([31]; Figs. 6 and 7).
Viktor Hammerschlag (1870–1943), Associate Professor of Otology at the Medical Faculty of the University of Vienna from 1911, was one of the College’s members murdered in the Holocaust. He had been a member since 1900 (see picture of his record card; Fig. 8). Hammerschlag and his wife Hedwig were deported to the Theresienstadt concentration camp in 1942 and murdered on 16 May 1943. One of their two sons, the cabaret artist Peter Hammerschlag (1902–1942), was also murdered in Auschwitz. Their other son, Valentin Hammerschlag (1909–1975), managed to flee to Argentina in time ([58]; Figs. 8 and 9).
In the course of the project “Memorial Book: expelled members of the College of Physicians in Vienna in 1938”, we investigated the fate of each victim. A virtual memorial book containing a short biography and their names has been available since 3 December 2025 (https://www.billrothhaus.at/index.php?option=com_sf_memorialplaque&task=showIntro).
Among the members of the College of Physicians in Vienna, we have documented 44 victims who were deported and died in (or en route to) concentration or extermination camps, and 8 persons who committed suicide due to the experienced persecution. Of the victims six died in “Sammelwohnungen”.
Remembrance after the Second World War
After the war, the College of Physicians sought to commemorate the victims of National Socialism. At the first provisional board meeting after the Second World War on 20 June 1945, dermatologist Leopold Arzt (1883–1955), the former “Second Secretary” and only member of the Board of the College of Physicians before the Anschluss present in Vienna at this time, requested that “a special solemn memorial meeting be held at the beginning of the winter semester for the members who have died since 1938.” This was unanimously approved [59]. On 19 October 1945, the newly elected Board decided to open the first scientific meeting of the reinstated College of Physicians on 2 November 1945 with a “memorial service”.20 The choice for delivering the commemorative speech fell on forensic pathologist Friedrich Reuter (1875–1959), who, like Arzt, had himself been persecuted during the National Socialist era due to his proximity to the Dollfuß-Schuschnigg dictatorship (the authoritarian government that was established in Austria from 1933/34 until the country’s Anschluss in March 1938, based on corporatist and fascist ideas). After the Anschluss, Reuter was forced to retire permanently as an associate professor of forensic medicine. He was replaced by Philipp Schneider (1896–1954) as director of the institute. Schneider had also been active in the Medical Society of Vienna. After the Second World War, Reuter, a friend of Arzt, was able to resume his position as institute director and became Vienna’s City Councillor for Public Health for the conservative Austrian People’s Party (ÖVP).21 Initially, psychiatrist and neurologist Otto Kauders (1893–1949) had also been shortlisted for delivering the commemorative speech.22
Reuter’s speech, dedicated to the memory of those who died between 1938 and 1945, began with the following words: “Today, we wish to dedicate an hour of faithful remembrance to our colleagues who were cruelly torn from our ranks between 1938 and 1945. Many of them fell victim to the terrible struggle in the greatest battle in human history, some while carrying out their professional duties in hospitals, others in concentration camps, branded as enemies of the people and as criminals. Some died of natural causes after a busy life dedicated to the welfare of their fellow human beings” [60].
The commemoration activities continued. On 22 March 1946, Leopold Arzt, himself arrested after the Anschluss for 6 weeks due to his association with the Dollfuß-Schuschnigg dictatorship and forced to retire, gave a memorial speech at the first annual general meeting after the Second World War. In his speech, he focused on the fate of the Jewish otolaryngologist Heinrich von Neumann (1873–1939), representing all those expelled in 1938 [61].
Upon this speech, an inscription was added to the memorial plaque in early 1946, located in the stairwell of the College of Physicians (the Billrothhaus), which originally had been dedicated to the College members who had died in the First World War. According to Arzt, the initiative for this came from “politically or racially victimized members of the teaching staff of the Vienna Medical Faculty”, who approached the board of the College of Physicians. Their plan was to have a prominent physician give a commemorative speech at the annual general meeting every year [61]; however, this idea was never realized. The exception was a memorial speech delivered by Viktor Frankl (1905–1997), who would soon come to worldwide fame, at the annual general meeting on 25 March 1949.
Frankl trained as specialist in neurology and psychiatry and from 1933–1937 was head of the “suicide pavilion” (“Selbstmörderpavillon”) at the University Psychiatric Clinic. In 1937, he opened a private practice which he was forced to close after the Anschluss. In 1939, he allowed his exit visa to America to expire so that he could stay in Vienna with his parents. From 1940–1942, he was head of the neurology department at the Rothschild Hospital. On 25 September 1942 Frankl was deported to Theresienstadt with his wife and parents. He survived a total of four concentration camps, including Auschwitz, to which he was transferred from Theresienstadt on 19 October 1944, where his brother was murdered. He was the sole survivor of the Holocaust in his family. On 5 March 1945, he was sent to a subcamp of Dachau concentration camp, where he was liberated by the US Army on 27 April 1945. His book “… Yes to Life: In Spite of Everything: A Psychologist Experiences the Concentration Camp” was published in 1946 [62]. Frankl’s speech at the College of Physicians on 25 March 1949 resounded particularly tragic, as he himself had experienced the fate and murder of the seven doctors he described as concentration camp detainees [60, 63] (the speech is reproduced in full in the appendix).
“In memoriam … in commemoration … ‘What is mankind that you are mindful of them, human beings that you care for them?’ This is a question the psalmist puts to God. Let us pose this question towards ourselves here today and ask: what were our deceased colleagues that we remember them on this day? Well, how they had lived and died among you from 1938 to 1945, how they had lived and perished in prison and in exile, you do know or you have been told on previous occasions. It is my duty to bear witness before you to how Viennese doctors languished and expired in the concentration camps; to bear witness to true doctors—who lived as doctors and died as doctors; to true doctors, who could not bear to see others suffer, who could not allow others to suffer, yet forced themselves to suffer, learning, understanding real suffering—an upright suffering” [63].
„Was waren die toten Kollegen, daß wir an diesem Tage ihrer gedenken? Nun, wie sie von 1938 bis 1945 in Ihrer Mitte, wie sie im Kerker und wie sie in der Verbannung gelebt und gestorben, das wissen Sie oder hat man Ihnen aus früheren Anlässen bereits berichtet. Meine Aufgabe ist es, vor Ihnen Zeugnis abzulegen, wie Wiener Aerzte in den Konzentrationslagern, geschmachtet und geendet haben; Zeugnis abzulegen von wahren Aerzten – die als Aerzte gelebt haben und als Aerzte gestorben sind; von wahren Aerzten, die Andere nicht leiden sehen, nicht leiden lassen konnten, selber aber zu leiden verstanden, selber das rechte Leiden zu leiden wußten – das aufrechte Leiden!“
The memorial plaque at the Billrothhaus
Both Leopold Arzt’s memorial speech at the first annual general meeting after the Second World War as well as the memorial plaque contain a formulation inappropriate from today’s perspective, namely that the intention was to commemorate “those who died during the years of occupation as victims of their convictions for faith and fatherland.”23 There was no explicit acknowledgement of the largest victim group, physicians persecuted because of their Jewish family background [61].
In the 1920s, Leopold Arzt held a powerful position within the Vienna Medical Faculty and had considerable influence over important decisions [64].24 He was dean of the Medical Faculty between 1927 and 1930, a senator at the Medical Faculty between 1933 and 1936, and rector of the University of Vienna in 1936/1937. He was a member of the Bundeskulturrat and the Bundestag from 1934–1938 [9]. The Bundestag was a legislative body established under Austria’s Austrofascist system. Following the elimination of the National Council and the Constitutional Court, it formally confirmed the federal government’s bills. According to the memoir of Julius Wagner-Jauregg, Arzt was the most powerful professor within the Faculty of Medicine from the mid-1920s to the Anschluss, he dominated and directed the faculty [64]. He prevented the habilitation and appointment of Jewish, liberal, socialist and communist academics [9, 65], not least through his participation in secret networks such as the “Deutsche Gemeinschaft.”25
Not only did Arzt take charge of the rebuilding of the College of Physicians in the summer of 1945 he also served as Dean of the Faculty of Medicine in the summer semester of 1945 and in the 1945/1946 academic year. He thus represents a continuity from the interwar period into the aftermath of the Second World War, representing the Catholic elites that had dominated before the Anschluss, and the universities’ political orientation they had shaped ([66]; Figs. 10, 11 and 12).
In 2016, the Presidium of the College of Physicians decided to remove the cast-iron letters of the inscription from the monumental plaque and replace them with a brass plaque bearing the text “1938–1945”. From today’s perspective, this decision was somewhat hasty, as it failed to account for the plaque’s historical significance. In response to this, the decision was made to remove the brass plaque. From a conservation point of view, it is no longer possible to affix the original letters and restore the plaque to its 1946 condition. This facilitated the decision to leave the plaque in its current state (see Fig. 11) and contextualize it for historical reflection. The project “History of the College of Physicians in Vienna: The Critical Years 1930–1960”, as initiated by the College of Physicians in Vienna, has succeeded in identifying the victims of the National Socialist expulsion. It was decided that the most dignified and adequate commemoration would take the form of a virtual memorial book depicting all the names and causes for persecution. In addition, a small display case will be installed to provide context for the memorial plaque and to establish a link to the virtual memorial book. In the meantime, a provisional accompanying text has been added. The project, “Memorial Book: Expelled Members of the College of Physicians in Vienna 1938” aims to create a lasting tribute to all those affected by the National Socialist expulsion. A total of 620 individuals have been documented; however, the memorial book is an ongoing project that will be continuously supplemented with further research on individual biographies. The College of Physicians in Vienna and the project team view the memorial book as a symbolic initiative and commemoration for present and future generations.
Link
Appendix [63]
Acknowledgements
A draft translation was produced using DeepL. The authors wish to thank Marcus J. Carney for editing the English text.
Funding
This project was made possible by the financial support of the Future Fund of the Republic of Austria (Project P22-4760), the National Fund of the Republic of Austria for Victims of National Socialism and the College of Physicians in Vienna.
Conflict of interest
H. Czech is Section Editor of Wiener Klinische Wochenschrift and was recused from the handling of this paper. Otherwise, the authors declare no conflict of interest. J. Hlade, B. Volc-Platzer, H. Zeitlhofer and T. Lang declare that they have no competing interests.
Open Access This article is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License, which permits use, sharing, adaptation, distribution and reproduction in any medium or format, as long as you give appropriate credit to the original author(s) and the source, provide a link to the Creative Commons licence, and indicate if changes were made. The images or other third party material in this article are included in the article's Creative Commons licence, unless indicated otherwise in a credit line to the material. If material is not included in the article's Creative Commons licence and your intended use is not permitted by statutory regulation or exceeds the permitted use, you will need to obtain permission directly from the copyright holder. To view a copy of this licence, visit http://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/4.0/.
Publisher’s Note
Springer Nature remains neutral with regard to jurisdictional claims in published maps and institutional affiliations.