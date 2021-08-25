The clinical importance of uveomeningeal syndromes

Results

Uveomeningeal syndromes is an umbrella term for a group of pathologies that affect the uvea, retina, and meninges. They present with a plethora of clinical features ranging from meningitis and meningoencephalitis to uveitis. A wide spectrum of infectious, inflammatory, and neoplastic conditions have been associated with these clinical entities. However, these syndromes are probably an autoimmune and inflammatory disorder, as they mainly cause inflammation to the ocular and neurologic body structures. However, less frequently, infectious uveitis with concomitant acute or chronic meningoencephalitis can also lead to uveomeningeal syndrome. Primary vitreoretinal (and central nerve system) lymphoma, as well as paraneoplastic disorders, should also be part of the differential diagnosis, before diagnosing a case as uveomeningeal syndrome.