The Austrian MS database and the Austrian MS cohort

Based on these previous efforts and collaborative structures, this research project aims (i) to establish a harmonized, nationwide collection of a broad array of real-world data on pwMS in Austria (Austrian MS Database, AMSD) and (ii) to evolve the prospective long-term observational comprehensive cohort study of demographic, clinical, epidemiological, psychosocioeconomic, MRI and OCT data as well as body fluids (Austrian MS Cohort, AMSC), in order to facilitate nested projects on prognostic indicators, biomarkers, individualized treatment strategies and treatment sequences.

In 2016 the Medical Universities of Vienna, Innsbruck and Graz initiated a multicenter biomarker project in MS with four specific aims: (i) to establish and maintain a long-term cohort of pwMS in Austria, (ii) to systematically follow these pwMS with standardized collection of demographic, clinical, MRI and body fluid data and (iii) to uphold and enhance the high standard of MS care in Austria by evaluating the long-term efficacy and safety profiles of available DMT.

In Austria, the nationwide network of certified MS centers, established by the Austrian Society of Neurology (ÖGN), provides high-quality care and documentation; however, the currently established Austrian MS Therapy Registry (AMSTR) only includes pwMS receiving a DMT (excluding interferon beta or glatiramer acetate formulations), leaving a significant portion of the more than 14,000 pwMS in Austria unrecorded [].

Due to the enormous sample sizes and associated costs, conducting such studies with the classical randomized controlled trial design is impractical. Thus, the only feasible approaches for generating meaningful insights into this area lie in large-scale, multicenter registries and well-characterized prospective long-term observational cohorts combining the systematic acquisition of clinical data, imaging and laboratory measures; however, for such projects to yield valid results, two essential prerequisites must be met: a harmonized, universally accepted approach for data collection, wherein all contributors collect and document data in a consistent manner and a data infrastructure that enables standardized, comprehensive and user-friendly data collection while adhering to data protection and security requirements and enabling quality control. Finally, such registries and databases must be designed to accommodate contributions from as many eligible centers as possible to maximize sample size and population diversity and the collected data should be accessible for analysis by a broad research community (data sharing). In the field of MS, there have been several such projects such as various national MS registries and the well-known MS Base registry []; however, these projects cover a highly limited set of common variables, e.g., basic demographic data, clinical course with relapses and expanded disability status scale (EDSS) as well as the type, timing and duration of DMTs, only sometimes including even basic paraclinical data such as the number and dynamics of MRI lesions. Furthermore, these datasets were not harmonized, meaning they were collected and documented in different ways and are subject to only rudimentary quality control, resulting in compromised data quality and limited data sharing capability.

Currently, there is a lack of direct prospective comparative studies between individual treatments, treatment sequences and treatment strategies to address these questions in an evidence-based manner. A significant challenge is that the clinical trials for DMTs, conducted under strict inclusion criteria, exclude a relevant proportion of pwMS []. Furthermore, the impact of DMTs on various aspects of MS pathology and the influence of factors such as lifestyle, psychosocioeconomic background, comorbidities and aging are not addressed in these studies.

These DMTs vary considerably in terms of efficacy and associated risks. With the availability of high-efficacy DMTs, the goal of MS treatment has shifted from simply managing the disease course (reducing relapses, disability progression and radiological signs of disease activity) to achieving suppression of disease activity below detectable levels []; however, it is essential to recognize that MS exhibits extremely variable intraindividual and interindividual courses. Some people with MS (pwMS) experience highly active disease with breakthrough activity even under high-efficacy DMTs (HE-DMT), while others have a mild disease course that may not necessitate a potentially risky, psychologically burdensome and costly DMT []. Conversely, a growing perspective advocates HE-DMT in the majority or even all pwMS. The increasing array of therapeutic options also raises questions about the optimal sequencing of these treatments.

Multiple sclerosis (MS) is an immune-mediated, chronic inflammatory, demyelinating disease of the central nervous system and is the leading cause of neurological disability in young adults []. Over the past three decades, an ever-growing armamentarium of disease-modifying therapies (DMTs) has emerged, enabling effective suppression of disease-activity [].

Methods

1. Harmonization of data collection. 2. Infrastructure creation for collection, management and sharing of data. 3. Retrospective and prospective harmonized collection of real-world data (AMSD). 4. Prospective harmonized collection of comprehensive high-quality data (AMSC). 5. Analyses of aggregated data. The project consists of five key components:

Harmonization of data collection The harmonization of data collection was coordinated by the AMSD core centers comprised of the Departments of Neurology of the Medical Universities of Vienna, Innsbruck and Graz. 1 Fig. 1 Overview of the components of the Austrian Multiple Sclerosis Database Bild vergrößern Fig. 2 Overview Austrian Multiple Sclerosis Cohort. AMSC Austrian Multiple Sclerosis Cohort, DMT disease-modifying treatment, EDSS expanded disability status scale, FU follow-up, ICF informed consent form, MRI magnetic resonance imaging, OCT optical coherence tomography, SDMT symbol digit modalities test, T25FW timed 25-foot walk test, 9HPT 9-hole peg test. 1Optional tests include: BDI Beck Depression Inventory, FSMC Fatigue Scale for Motor and Cognitive Fatigue, HADS Hospital Depression and Anxiety Scale, MSIS-29 Multiple Sclerosis Impact Scale, PeRiCoMS personality, risk perception and coping in MS battery, SCOPE-MS AT AMSC socioeconomic inventory Bild vergrößern The core centers developed a draft of common data elements (CDE), which were then discussed with representatives from MS clinics of all participating sites and refined over multiple iterations into a final set of CDEs including precise definitions of documentation and coding of data. This final dataset serves as the harmonized foundation for data collection within the AMSD and encompasses patient data (demographics, family history, education, occupation, social environment, consumption of alcohol and nicotine), clinical data (MS disease course, initial symptoms, relapses, relapse remission, expanded disability status scale, EDSS, comorbidities, concomitant medications, pregnancies, vaccination status), paraclinical data (cerebral/spinal magnetic resonance imaging, MRI, optical coherence tomography, OCT, serum and cerebrospinal fluid parameters/biomarkers) and treatment (relapse treatment, DMT including side effects, symptomatic treatment) (Fig.). A complete summary of AMSD-CDE is provided in the supplements (Supplemental File 1).

Infrastructure for data sharing 8 ]. This data pool is continuously and automatically supplied with specifically selected documented routine data, which are fed into RDA registries. The combined use of both data sources ensures enhanced scientific utilization and includes functionalities, such as form-based documentation, data collections for multicenter registries, patient-specific and pseudonymized documentation and the automated transfer of data from various sources. From a data protection perspective it is particularly noteworthy that the RDA offers pseudonymized web-based documentation for multicenter registries, supported by a robust permissions system (including read, edit and query rights, along with the logging of all access events). The data infrastructure is developed as a web-based Research, Documentation and Analysis (RDA) database, a non-commercial platform supported by the Medical University of Vienna enabling collection of research-relevant data in specifically designed modular registries []. This data pool is continuously and automatically supplied with specifically selected documented routine data, which are fed into RDA registries. The combined use of both data sources ensures enhanced scientific utilization and includes functionalities, such as form-based documentation, data collections for multicenter registries, patient-specific and pseudonymized documentation and the automated transfer of data from various sources. From a data protection perspective it is particularly noteworthy that the RDA offers pseudonymized web-based documentation for multicenter registries, supported by a robust permissions system (including read, edit and query rights, along with the logging of all access events). The AMSD-RDA comprises all agreed AMSD-CDE, which creates a virtual database integrating data from all participating centers into a unified data model. Each core center as well as each future participating center have reading and writing access only to the patient data entered by its own center. Centers not able to use the web-based RDA due to local legal or technical restrictions can also use an off-line version of the AMSD using the same CDE to collect data. Each participating MS center signs a data-sharing agreement that ensures data protection and grants end users reading and writing access exclusively to the patient data entered by the respective center.

Retrospective harmonized data collection and data management (AMSD) 1. 9 ‐ 13 ]. Diagnosis of multiple sclerosis according to the McDonald criteria, in the version applicable at the time of initial diagnosis (2001/2005/2010/2017/2024) []. 2. Initial diagnosis on or after 1 January 2001. At all participating MS centers, the AMSD is populated retrospectively using pre-existing local databases and patient records, as well as prospectively following inclusion into the AMSD. The dataset includes all patients who meet the following criteria: Anzeige As of November 2025, 5800 patients have already been included into the AMSD. Data collection is conducted in a pseudonymized form, with each patient assigned a unique, center-specific sequential ID number. The datasets can only be linked to identifiable patient information through a subject log, which remains exclusively at each center. 14 ]. Quality assurance is provided through automated plausibility and completeness checks performed at the point of data entry. Cross-site monitoring is done by double data extraction on a 5% sample of entries and a plausibility check by the AMSD project core team on another 5% sample. Additional quality assurance measures comprise periodic harmonization workshops, review of variable distributions across centers and automated detection of outliers and inconsistencies. Planned analyses will follow standardized procedures for handling missing data to ensure robustness and comparability across sites. Moreover, cross-validation studies with other registries such as the Swiss MS cohort are planned. Retrospective data collection is performed using the existing database from the core centers by trained academic personnel and who are supervised by the AMSD project core team to ensure standardized and high-quality data collection []. Quality assurance is provided through automated plausibility and completeness checks performed at the point of data entry. Cross-site monitoring is done by double data extraction on a 5% sample of entries and a plausibility check by the AMSD project core team on another 5% sample. Additional quality assurance measures comprise periodic harmonization workshops, review of variable distributions across centers and automated detection of outliers and inconsistencies. Planned analyses will follow standardized procedures for handling missing data to ensure robustness and comparability across sites. Moreover, cross-validation studies with other registries such as the Swiss MS cohort are planned. The AMSD was approved by the ethics committee of the coordinating center at the Medical University of Vienna (ethical approval number: 1668/2023) as well as the ethics committees of the Medical University of Innsbruck (approval number: 1050/2023) and Graz (approval number: 31-432 ex 18/19). As data are extracted from pre-existing local databases and patient records obtained in routine practice, the need for written informed consent from study participants was waived by the ethics committees. Anzeige

Prospective harmonized data collection (Austrian MS cohort, AMSC) 1 2 The Austrian MS Cohort (AMSC) is an evolution of the previous research projects initiated between the core centers in Vienna, Innsbruck and Graz, which began recruitment in 2016, with 4 specific aims: (i) to establish and maintain a long-term cohort of pwMS in Austria, (ii) to systematically follow these pwMS with standardized collection of demographic, clinical, epidemiological, psychosocioeconomic, MRI and OCT data as well as body fluids and (iii) to uphold and enhance the high standard of MS patient care in Austria by evaluating the long-term efficacy and safety profiles of available DMT for MS (Table, Fig.). As of November 2025, 580 patients have already been included into the AMSC. 13 ]. Patients diagnosed with clinically isolated syndrome (CIS), radiologically isolated syndrome (RIS), neuromyelitis optica spectrum disorder (NMOSD) and myelin oligodendrocyte glycoprotein antibody-associated disease (MOGAD) may also be included [ 15 ‐ 17 ]. To be included in the AMSC, individuals must be diagnosed with either relapsing-remitting MS (RRMS), secondary progressive MS (SPMS), or primary progressive MS (PPMS) according to the 2024 revised McDonald criteria []. Patients diagnosed with clinically isolated syndrome (CIS), radiologically isolated syndrome (RIS), neuromyelitis optica spectrum disorder (NMOSD) and myelin oligodendrocyte glycoprotein antibody-associated disease (MOGAD) may also be included []. Patients are enrolled in the AMSC only after signing written informed consent. Every effort is made to minimize dropouts. If a patient relocates within Austria, the original center coordinates a consultation with the nearest participating center. Data collected within the AMSC are entered and managed within the RDA framework. Data quality is subject to several automatic and manual internal quality checks including annual quality control checks of a random sample of 5% records and another random sample of 10% newly added records. When inconsistencies are observed, queries are sent to the respective center until the discrepancy is successfully solved. To minimize the risk of duplicate entries, e.g. when patients transfer between centers, we have implemented an automated flagging procedure based on records with the same sex, year of birth and year of diagnosis, prompting a review for possible duplication. If the center confirms that the patient is already present in the registry, the existing record can be reassigned to the new center, allowing the receiving site to continue documentation without creating a duplicate entry. Anzeige The AMSC was approved by the ethics committee of the coordinating center at the Medical University of Vienna (approval numbers: 2195/2016 and 1668/2023), as well as the ethics committee of the Medical University of Innsbruck (approval number: 1050/2023) and Graz (approval number: 31-432 ex 18/19) and will be approved as well by independent ethics committees at each participating center. Collection of demographic, epidemiological, clinical and psychosocioeconomic data 18 ‐ 20 ]. At baseline variables collected include sex, date of birth, height, weight, ethnicity, family history, pregnancy history, consumption of alcohol and nicotine, date and type of first MS symptoms, date and number of relapses, type of relapses, relapse treatment and remission, date of diagnosis, MS disease course, date of progression onset (if applicable), current and prior DMT as well as concomitant medical conditions, medications and vaccination status. Standardized clinical assessments, including EDSS calculation with functional system scores, the timed 25-foot walk test (T25FW), 9 hole peg test (9HPT) and symbol digit modalities test (SDMT) are conducted by certified raters []. 21 ‐ 23 ]. In addition, while not mandatory within the AMSC, we aim to obtain the following clinical scales and questionnaires at baseline: Beck Depression Inventory (BDI) and/or the Hospital Anxiety and Depression Scale (HADS) to quantify depression and/or anxiety, Fatigue Scale for Motor and Cognitive Functions (FSMC) to quantify fatigue, Multiple Sclerosis Impact Scale (MSIS-29) to quantify MS-related quality of life, the PeRiCoMS test battery to quantify personality, risk awareness, and coping strategies, and the AMSC socioeconomic inventory (SCOPE-MS AT) to retrieve data on socioeconomic and occupational status, housing and living conditions, healthcare access and medical expenses, support network and social life, health literacy and self-management, psychosocial and emotional well-being []. Each patient is followed up every 6 or 12 months ± 45 days as determined by the treating physician. At each visit, data on the occurrence of relapses, disability worsening (as measured by EDSS, T25FW, 9HPT, SDMT), initiation or interruption of DMT, DMT-related adverse events, weight, additional medical conditions and concomitant medications are recorded. In addition, while again not mandatory within the AMSC, we aim to obtain the BDI and/or HADS, FSMC, MSIS-29 at each follow-up visit and within 3–6 months after each DMT start (rebaseline). The PeRiCoMS and SCOPE-MS AT are aimed to be performed biennially and at rebaseline. Magnetic resonance imaging 24 ]. A state-of-the-art MRI protocol, already established at the core centers Vienna, Innsbruck and Graz in 2016 and to be agreed upon by all contributing AMSC centers, includes high-resolution isotropic T1 (3D) without gadolinium (Gd) and postintravenous Gd contrast, 3D-FLAIR (fluid attuated inversion recovery) isotropic (or 2D if 3D is not feasible) and susceptibility-weighted imaging (SWI) (for the detailed protocol see Supplemental File 2). We aim to perform MRI scans primarily at 3 T field strengths, but 1.5 T scanners are accepted as well. Advanced MRI sequences (e.g., diffusion tensor imaging (DTI), magnetization transfer ratio (MTR), etc.) may be included as part of nested projects. The MRI readings are performed and stored locally at the AMSC core centers and can be uploaded securely for quality control, centralized storage, back-up and standardized analyses within the Neurodesk platform [ 25 ]. Acquisition of MRI based on a fixed schedule and protocol is not mandatory within the AMSC; however, our goal is to obtain cranial MRI annually or biennially from as many patients as possible (ideally all). In addition, we aim to conduct cranial MRI within 3–6 months after DMT initiation or change (rebaseline). All scans should be performed within ±28 days of clinical data and sample collection in agreement with MAGNIMS-CMSC-NAIMS (Magnetic Resonance Imaging in MS – Consortium of MS Centers – North American Imaging in MS) consensus recommendations []. A state-of-the-art MRI protocol, already established at the core centers Vienna, Innsbruck and Graz in 2016 and to be agreed upon by all contributing AMSC centers, includes high-resolution isotropic T1 (3D) without gadolinium (Gd) and postintravenous Gd contrast, 3D-FLAIR (fluid attuated inversion recovery) isotropic (or 2D if 3D is not feasible) and susceptibility-weighted imaging (SWI) (for the detailed protocol see Supplemental File 2). We aim to perform MRI scans primarily at 3 T field strengths, but 1.5 T scanners are accepted as well. Advanced MRI sequences (e.g., diffusion tensor imaging (DTI), magnetization transfer ratio (MTR), etc.) may be included as part of nested projects. The MRI readings are performed and stored locally at the AMSC core centers and can be uploaded securely for quality control, centralized storage, back-up and standardized analyses within the Neurodesk platform []. Optical coherence tomography 26 ]. Routine parameters obtained include peripapillary retinal nerve fiber layer (pRNFL) and ganglion cell and macular inner plexiform layer (GCIPL) thicknesses separate for each eye with documentation of optic neuritis history. All examinations are checked for sufficient quality using OSCAR-IB criteria. Scans from patients/eyes with diagnoses of ophthalmological (e.g., myopia greater than −6 diopters, optic disc drusen, glaucoma), neurological or drug-related causes of retinal damage not attributable to MS are excluded [ 26 , 27 ]. The OCT readings are performed and stored locally at the AMSC core centers and can be uploaded securely for quality control, centralized storage, back-up and standardized analyses with the Vienna Reading Center (VRC) serving as central reference [ 28 ]. The use of OCT is not mandatory within the AMSC; however, our goal is to perform spectral-domain OCT in accordance with the Austrian Network for OCT in MS (AN-OCT-MS) consensus for each AMSC participant at diagnosis (if applicable), before each DMT start, within 3–6 months after each DMT start (rebaseline) and then annually to biennially []. Routine parameters obtained include peripapillary retinal nerve fiber layer (pRNFL) and ganglion cell and macular inner plexiform layer (GCIPL) thicknesses separate for each eye with documentation of optic neuritis history. All examinations are checked for sufficient quality using OSCAR-IB criteria. Scans from patients/eyes with diagnoses of ophthalmological (e.g., myopia greater than −6 diopters, optic disc drusen, glaucoma), neurological or drug-related causes of retinal damage not attributable to MS are excluded []. The OCT readings are performed and stored locally at the AMSC core centers and can be uploaded securely for quality control, centralized storage, back-up and standardized analyses with the Vienna Reading Center (VRC) serving as central reference []. Laboratory parameters and biobanking 29 , 30 ]. A fully pseudonymized linkage process is used to connect decentralized biobank samples with registry data. Control groups will be defined based on specific study questions but following standardized guidelines [ 31 ]. At each AMSC visit, serum and plasma samples are collected within the clinical routine (as detailed in Supplemental File 3) and for biobanking according to standardized guidelines. For the purpose of genotyping, DNA-EDTA whole blood samples are collected at least once from each AMSC participant. From lumbar punctures performed as part of routine clinical care, routine cerebrospinal fluid (CSF) parameters are documented and CSF samples are also collected for biobanking. Serum, plasma, DNA-EDTA whole blood, and CSF samples are then immediately stored at −80 °C in biobanks established at the core centers (Vienna: approval number 2195/2016, Innsbruck: approval number 1050/2023, Graz: approval number 31-432 ex 18/19) in accordance with international consensus guidelines []. A fully pseudonymized linkage process is used to connect decentralized biobank samples with registry data. Control groups will be defined based on specific study questions but following standardized guidelines [].